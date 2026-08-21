ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Jana Nayagan, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Welcome To The Jungle & More To Stream

Hyderabad: This weekend, OTT platforms are bringing a mix of action, romance, comedy and drama for viewers to binge-watch. From Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan and Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Chennai Love Story and new seasons of popular shows, here’s a look at what’s streaming this weekend.

Blood Sacrifice

Release Date: Already Streaming

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Jakob Oftebro, Peter Andersson, Electra Hallman, Alexander Abdallah, Henrik Norlén

In Blood Sacrifice, a brutal serial killer targets police officers through fake emergency calls during the endless summer nights in Stockholm. Lead investigator Thomas Berg (Jakob Oftebro) is forced to team up with his estranged, alcoholic, ex-cop father Alfred (Peter Andersson) to solve the gruesome murders, confront hidden department corruption, and fix their broken family past.

Jana Nayagan

Release Date: August 21

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon

The movie Jana Nayagan follows a fearless former police officer named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay) who takes full responsibility for raising his late friend’s traumatised daughter, Vijayalakshmi or Viji (Mamitha Baiju). He helps her overcome her deep fears and pushes her to join the Indian Army, while also getting drawn into a massive fight against a ruthless and corrupt antagonist named John Himmler (Bobby Deol) who threatens India’s democracy and safety alongside other figures like the journalist Kayal (Pooja Hegde).

Welcome To The Jungle

Release Date: August 21

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar