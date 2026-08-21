OTT Releases This Weekend: Jana Nayagan, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Welcome To The Jungle & More To Stream
This weekend's OTT lineup features Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Welcome To The Jungle, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Chennai Love Story, Blood Sacrifice and Outer Banks Season 5.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: This weekend, OTT platforms are bringing a mix of action, romance, comedy and drama for viewers to binge-watch. From Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan and Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Chennai Love Story and new seasons of popular shows, here’s a look at what’s streaming this weekend.
Blood Sacrifice
Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Jakob Oftebro, Peter Andersson, Electra Hallman, Alexander Abdallah, Henrik Norlén
In Blood Sacrifice, a brutal serial killer targets police officers through fake emergency calls during the endless summer nights in Stockholm. Lead investigator Thomas Berg (Jakob Oftebro) is forced to team up with his estranged, alcoholic, ex-cop father Alfred (Peter Andersson) to solve the gruesome murders, confront hidden department corruption, and fix their broken family past.
Jana Nayagan
Release Date: August 21
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon
The movie Jana Nayagan follows a fearless former police officer named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay) who takes full responsibility for raising his late friend’s traumatised daughter, Vijayalakshmi or Viji (Mamitha Baiju). He helps her overcome her deep fears and pushes her to join the Indian Army, while also getting drawn into a massive fight against a ruthless and corrupt antagonist named John Himmler (Bobby Deol) who threatens India’s democracy and safety alongside other figures like the journalist Kayal (Pooja Hegde).
Welcome To The Jungle
Release Date: August 21
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta
In Welcome to the Jungle, a wealthy businessman named Sinha (Zakir Hussain) and his aide Dubey (Johny Lever) try to hide illegal black money by funding a fake, terrible movie directed by Dev (Rajpal Yadav) and Das (Paresh Rawal), starring a fading actor named Rajiv (Akshay Kumar), Sinha’s daughter Jenny (Jacqueline Fernandez), Rajiv’s ex Nadia (Disha Patani), and mobsters Yeda Anna (Suniel Shetty) and Romeo (Arshad Warsi), who accidentally wander into a real, dangerous village ruled by a villain named Zatara (Jackie Shroff) where they must become real heroes.
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam
Release Date: August 21
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radhika Sarathkumar, M.S. Bhaskar, Yogi Babu, Geetha Kailasam
In Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, a social media creator named Pavi (Saanve Megghana) and a former Dubai worker named Elan (Elan) fall in love and get married. But instead of the bride leaving her family home, Pavi refuses to leave her parents and grandfather, which prompts Elan to move into her house under the guidance of her mother (Radikaa Sarathkumar) to face funny family chaos.
Chennai Love Story
Release Date: August 21
Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya, Thrigun, Sirisha Hanumanth (Siri Hanumanth), Naveen Neni
Chennai Love Story is about Nivedita or Nivi (Sri Gouri Priya), who gets deeply depressed and starts drinking after her fiancé Ajay (Thrigun) leaves her on their wedding day. She moves to Chennai and meets Steven Shankar (Kiran Abbavaram), an orphan and aspiring filmmaker who helps her heal and find happiness again. After they fall in love and plan to marry, tragedy strikes when Steven dies in an accident. This leaves Nivi heartbroken until a twist brings Ajay back and Steven’s spirit guides her to move forward.
Outer Banks Season 5
Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey
In Outer Banks Season 5, the grieving group of friends face their final high-stakes adventure. Dealing with the tragic loss of a friend, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) hunt for the Blue Crown, seek revenge on Chandler Groff, and form an uneasy alliance with Rafe (Drew Starkey) before finding peace, gold, and family.