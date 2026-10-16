ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: It's A Medical Miracle, Kaagitham Padavalu, Aasha & More To Watch

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Several films and shows are arriving on OTT platforms. From the Malayalam thrillers It’s A Medical Miracle and Aasha to the Telugu romantic drama Kaagitham Padavalu, there is plenty to explore. Chris Evans’ Sacrifice and the latest season of MTV Roadies are also among the new releases. Here is a look at the movies and shows streaming this weekend, along with their release dates, platforms and cast details.

Kaagitham Padavalu is a romantic drama that follows the journey of Ram (Vardhan) and Godavari (Krishna Priya), whose deep childhood bond blossoms into love as they grow up. However, intense social divisions and a bitter rivalry between their villages threaten their relationship. The plot takes a dark and tragic turn when their close friends face extreme caste-based punishment and die by suicide due to family opposition. Faced with mounting pressure and the harsh reality of potential honour killing, Ramu and Godavari are forced to take a stand and plan an elopement to protect their love against all odds.

In the satirical film Sacrifice, an environmental cult leader named Joan (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her followers crash a wealthy billionaire’s eco-gala in Greece and take three hostages, including a fading movie star named Mike Tyler (Chris Evans), to throw into a volcano as a human sacrifice to prevent an apocalyptic disaster. Along a chaotic journey to the mountain peak, Mike is drawn into Joan’s bizarre mission and, in a final twist of real-life fame and redemption, genuinely leaps into the lava to complete the prophecy and save the world.

In the Malayalam film It’s a Medical Miracle, Ruben (Sangeeth Prathap) miraculously wakes up from a long coma and near brain death with a painful, superhuman ability to hear the tiniest sounds. While tracking down Susanna (Akhila Bhargavan), the nurse whose voice helped him stay conscious, he moves near her house and befriends a local police constable named Sooraj (Sharafudheen). Ruben soon uses his hyper-sensitive hearing to protect Susanna from a masked criminal terrorising the area, drawing him into a dark, suspenseful web of hidden identities, memories, and danger.

Cast: Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, Amrutha Krishnakumar

The Malayalam dark thriller film Aasha follows a stubborn, anxiety-ridden single mother named Aasha (Urvashi) who gets into a heated ego war and legal battle with a volatile man named Jeemon (Joju George) after a minor road accident. The conflict spirals out of control when Aasha’s daughter storms out of the house after a family fight and is later hospitalised after being assaulted.

Discovering through hospital CCTV footage that Jeemon and his assistant were the ones who brought her unconscious daughter in, Aasha suspects foul play and lures both men to her home under the guise of a plumbing job. Consumed by trauma and a desire for vengeance, she takes them hostage, poisons the assistant, and goes to extreme lengths to cover up her crimes while dealing with her own deteriorating mental state.

MTV Roadies: Season 21 (Hindi)

OTT Release Date: October 16

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Vj Bani, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinappa, Rannvijay Singh

MTV Roadies: Season 21, officially titled Roadies Rebirth, centres on a high-stakes, competitive battleground featuring a brand-new "OGs vs NewGs" format. Hosted by the returning franchise icon Rannvijay Singha, the season brings together six gang leaders who are divided into two opposing mega-camps: the experienced veterans (OGs) and a fresh generation of internet and reality stars (NewGs). Selected contestants travel to various locations to face brutal physical stunts and mind games. The plot revolves around intense group dynamics, strategic alliances, and a relentless theme of "Dost Ya Dhoka" (Friend or Betrayal), where contestants must constantly choose between squad loyalty and personal survival to win the ultimate title.

Friends Sex and Games (German)

OTT Release Date: October 16

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Paula Kalenberg, Martin Bruchmann, Mona Pirzad, Eric Cordes, Lilja van der Zwaag

Friends Sex and Games (Photo: Series Poster)

In the romantic drama series Friends Sex and Games, a group of four couples reunites at a party where things take a chaotic turn after they decide to play a provocative "key game". Each person throws their keys into a bowl, and whoever draws a specific key must spend the night with its owner with no strings attached.

The situation becomes increasingly complicated for a woman named Anna when her first love returns as part of the group. It starts as a fun, casual experiment and quickly spirals into an emotional mess as the partner-swapping triggers intense jealousy, trust issues, and hidden desires, forcing everyone to question what they truly want out of their relationships.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus (Japanese)

OTT Release Date: October 17

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Voice Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryou Horikawa, Naoko Watanabe, Unsho Ishizuka, Kouichi Yamadera

After a period of peace following the defeat of Majin Buu, Beerus, the short-tempered and powerful God of Destruction, wakes up from a long sleep and goes looking for a legendary fighter known as the Super Saiyan God, leading him straight to Goku. When Beerus arrives on Earth, Goku and his friends must fight to keep the planet from being destroyed, pushing Goku to transform into a Super Saiyan God in an epic battle that tests the limits of the universe.