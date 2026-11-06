ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: I'm Game, The Vvaan, Meesaya Murukku 2 & More To Stream

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and several new films and shows are arriving on OTT platforms for viewers to enjoy. From action thrillers and supernatural dramas to anime and music-based stories, there is something for everyone this week.

Titles such as Meesaya Murukku 2, I’m Game, Haiwaan and The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest are set to premiere on November 6, while The Institute Season 2 will arrive on November 8. If you are planning to spend your weekend watching something new, here is a look at the latest OTT releases, their streaming platforms, cast members and storylines.

In Devils’ Crest, a sixth-grader named Yuuma and his twin sister Sawa test a brand-new virtual reality game called Actual Magic, only for the video game to suddenly fuse with the real world. This unexpected merger transforms their ordinary suburban neighbourhood into a terrifying, real-life battlefield where game mechanics have lethal, permanent consequences. Trapped in a dangerous fight for survival, Yuuma must adapt to shifting rules, fend off gargantuan beasts, and watch out for his own classmates, some of whom have morphed into the game’s horrifying monsters.

Directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Meesaya Murukku 2 follows three generations of independent musicians, starting with 1979 gaana singer Dass, his aspiring musician son Tiger Siva, and his grandson Jeeva in the present day. They battle class divides, industry politics, and the systemic bias favouring classical music over grassroots gaana culture to make their mark through their native sound

The Malayalam action thriller I’m Game follows Dan John (Dulquer Salmaan), an arrogant and wealthy compulsive gambler drowning in heavy debts from sports betting. After a severe accident costs him his hand, he receives a transplant from a mysterious donor, only to discover that his new hand has a life of its own and is driven by a supernatural mission to avenge the murder of its original owner.

Haiwaan

OTT Release Date: November 6

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher

Haiwaan follows Shyam, a visually impaired building maintenance manager with incredibly sharp martial arts skills and heightened senses. His close friend, retired Judge Pradhan, confesses that a ruthless criminal named Parshuram is out of jail and hunting down everyone involved in his past conviction. Fearing for the safety of his secret daughter, Nandini, the judge begs Shyam to protect her. When Parshuram murders the judge and frames Shyam, the blind caregiver is forced to go on the run to shield the young girl from the police and save her from the vengeful assassin in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

OTT Release Date: November 6

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamanna Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, Manish Paul, Sunil Grover

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi, a city-bred, rational engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to handle a property dispute. Dismissing local folklore and traditions as superstition, he defies strict warnings and enters a sacred forest after sunset. By doing so, he accidentally awakens an ancient divine goddess and must cast aside his scepticism to protect the villagers from supernatural annihilation. At the same time, he must fight a corrupt local politician who is trying to destroy the sacred woods to build a modern road.

The Institute: Season 2

OTT Release Date: November 8

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Ben Barnes, Hannah Galway, Fionn Laird, Joe Freeman, Simone Miller

After escaping the destroyed Dennison facility, genius teenager Luke Ellis and his psychic friends go on the run with former cop Tim Jamieson to hunt down and permanently destroy the wider, shadowy organisation. While the group tries to expose the truth, the Institute’s Director fights back by recruiting a tech billionaire to rebuild with advanced AI, and former boss Ms Sigsby desperately schemes for a way back into power.