OTT Releases This Weekend: Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do & More Titles To Watch
This weekend's OTT lineup features Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and more across Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Prime Video.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have plenty to offer, from action-packed dramas and courtroom thrillers to sports sagas, family entertainers and crime series. Here's a look at the biggest releases arriving on Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Prime Video this week, including Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and more.
Peddi
Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu
Peddi is a period sports drama about a spirited labourer named Peddi (Ram Charan) who uses his athletic talent in cricket and wrestling to fight for the recognition, dignity, and rights of his remote, undocumented village. After facing tragic losses and oppression from neighbouring upper-caste landlords, Peddi undergoes a gruelling physical transformation to compete on the national stage, ultimately striving to put his nameless village on the map and win an official identity for his people.
Ikka
Release Date: July 10
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza
Ikka follows an undefeated, principled lawyer (Sunny Deol) who refuses to take up cases for the corrupt. His morals are severely tested when a cruel twist of fate forces him to defend a wealthy politician's son (Akshaye Khanna) accused of attempted murder, the same man whose legal career he previously destroyed. Desperate to save his terminally ill daughter who needs the suspect for a life-saving medical procedure, the lawyer uses every ethical and unethical trick in the book to win the case.
Balti
Release Date: July 10
Streaming On: SonyLIV
Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan
Balti, starring Shane Nigam, follows four friends and local Kabaddi champions in a border town whose lives take a dark turn when they get entangled with ruthless loan sharks. Originally playing sports, the boys are manipulated into working as street enforcers. When their loyalty is tested and violence destroys their families, their brotherhood faces a massive test, turning the friends into revenge-seekers.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Release Date: July 10
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi
The film follows a forest officer, Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), whose happy marriage to a journalist, Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi), gets chaotic when he agrees to help his old college friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) elope. His fake romance with Chanchal and closeness with colleague Nilofer (Rakul Preet Singh) cause a hilarious mess of misunderstandings that leaves his suspicious wife believing he has multiple affairs.
Parimala And Co
Release Date: July 10
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sand
Parimala And Co, a dark comedy thriller, follows a middle-class family whose peaceful life is shattered when a local goon violently stalks one of their daughters. When the troublemaker is mysteriously murdered, the family becomes the prime suspects. The hilarious twist is that the family members are entirely clueless about the killer, leading each person to suspect the others.
The Westies
Release Date: July 11
Streaming On: Prime Video
Cast: JK Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Jessica Frances Dukes, Sarah Bolger, Allen Leech, Stanley Morgan
Set in 1980s Hell's Kitchen, New York, The Westies follows a ruthless, vastly outnumbered Irish-American gang trying to secure a share of the massive profits from the Jacob Javits Convention Center construction. Internal clashes erupt when a young, ambitious protege pushes for a new future, causing a dangerous generational rebellion against the old-school boss.