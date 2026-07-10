ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do & More Titles To Watch

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have plenty to offer, from action-packed dramas and courtroom thrillers to sports sagas, family entertainers and crime series. Here's a look at the biggest releases arriving on Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Prime Video this week, including Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and more. Peddi Release Date: Already Streaming Streaming On: Netflix Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu Peddi is a period sports drama about a spirited labourer named Peddi (Ram Charan) who uses his athletic talent in cricket and wrestling to fight for the recognition, dignity, and rights of his remote, undocumented village. After facing tragic losses and oppression from neighbouring upper-caste landlords, Peddi undergoes a gruelling physical transformation to compete on the national stage, ultimately striving to put his nameless village on the map and win an official identity for his people. Ikka Release Date: July 10 Streaming On: Netflix Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza Ikka follows an undefeated, principled lawyer (Sunny Deol) who refuses to take up cases for the corrupt. His morals are severely tested when a cruel twist of fate forces him to defend a wealthy politician's son (Akshaye Khanna) accused of attempted murder, the same man whose legal career he previously destroyed. Desperate to save his terminally ill daughter who needs the suspect for a life-saving medical procedure, the lawyer uses every ethical and unethical trick in the book to win the case. Balti Release Date: July 10 Streaming On: SonyLIV