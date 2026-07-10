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OTT Releases This Weekend: Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do & More Titles To Watch

This weekend's OTT lineup features Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and more across Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Prime Video.

OTT Releases This Weekend
OTT Releases This Weekend (Photo: Film Posters)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have plenty to offer, from action-packed dramas and courtroom thrillers to sports sagas, family entertainers and crime series. Here's a look at the biggest releases arriving on Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Prime Video this week, including Ikka, Peddi, Balti, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and more.

Peddi

Release Date: Already Streaming

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu

Peddi is a period sports drama about a spirited labourer named Peddi (Ram Charan) who uses his athletic talent in cricket and wrestling to fight for the recognition, dignity, and rights of his remote, undocumented village. After facing tragic losses and oppression from neighbouring upper-caste landlords, Peddi undergoes a gruelling physical transformation to compete on the national stage, ultimately striving to put his nameless village on the map and win an official identity for his people.

Ikka

Release Date: July 10

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza

Ikka follows an undefeated, principled lawyer (Sunny Deol) who refuses to take up cases for the corrupt. His morals are severely tested when a cruel twist of fate forces him to defend a wealthy politician's son (Akshaye Khanna) accused of attempted murder, the same man whose legal career he previously destroyed. Desperate to save his terminally ill daughter who needs the suspect for a life-saving medical procedure, the lawyer uses every ethical and unethical trick in the book to win the case.

Balti

Release Date: July 10

Streaming On: SonyLIV

Cast: Shane Nigam, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Preethi Asrani, Alphonse Puthren, Selvaraghavan

Balti, starring Shane Nigam, follows four friends and local Kabaddi champions in a border town whose lives take a dark turn when they get entangled with ruthless loan sharks. Originally playing sports, the boys are manipulated into working as street enforcers. When their loyalty is tested and violence destroys their families, their brotherhood faces a massive test, turning the friends into revenge-seekers.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Release Date: July 10

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi

The film follows a forest officer, Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), whose happy marriage to a journalist, Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi), gets chaotic when he agrees to help his old college friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) elope. His fake romance with Chanchal and closeness with colleague Nilofer (Rakul Preet Singh) cause a hilarious mess of misunderstandings that leaves his suspicious wife believing he has multiple affairs.

Parimala And Co

Release Date: July 10

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Jayaram, Urvashi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sand

Parimala And Co, a dark comedy thriller, follows a middle-class family whose peaceful life is shattered when a local goon violently stalks one of their daughters. When the troublemaker is mysteriously murdered, the family becomes the prime suspects. The hilarious twist is that the family members are entirely clueless about the killer, leading each person to suspect the others.

The Westies

Release Date: July 11

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: JK Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Jessica Frances Dukes, Sarah Bolger, Allen Leech, Stanley Morgan

Set in 1980s Hell's Kitchen, New York, The Westies follows a ruthless, vastly outnumbered Irish-American gang trying to secure a share of the massive profits from the Jacob Javits Convention Center construction. Internal clashes erupt when a young, ambitious protege pushes for a new future, causing a dangerous generational rebellion against the old-school boss.

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OTT RELEASES THIS WEEK
BALTI
PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO
IKKA MOVIE
OTT RELEASES THIS WEEKEND

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