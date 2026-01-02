ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Haq, Kumki 2, Stranger Things Season 5 Finale & More To Stream

Hyderabad: The New Year 2026 is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from romantic action to sci-fi thriller. This week's releases include Haq, Kumki 2, Stranger Things Season 5 Finale, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.

Haq

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: January 2

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Paridhi Sharma

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is a courtroom drama about a woman named Bano. After her husband marries his cousin, Bano goes to court to fight for her rights. The film shows her struggle for justice and looks at how religion, social traditions, and the law affect women's lives. The court case explains how laws deal with women's rights in both religious and civil systems, in a simple and emotional way.

The film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja under the banners Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, respectively.

Kumki 2

Streaming on: Prime Video

Release date: January 03

Cast: Mathi, Arjun Das, Shrita Rao, Hareesh Peradi, Suzane George, Srinath

Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon and produced by Pen Studios, Kumki 2 is a Tamil-language musical adventure children's drama film. The film is a sequel to Kumki (2012). It tells the story of Bhoomi, a village boy who saves a baby elephant stuck in a ditch and takes care of it. The baby elephant becomes very attached to him, and they are always together.

One day, the elephant goes missing, which deeply upsets Bhoomi. Five years later, after finishing college, Bhoomi returns to his village. When he hears about an elephant living in the forest, he feels hopeful that it might be his old friend. He then sets out on a journey to find the elephant, facing many challenges along the way.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 (Finale)

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: Currently streaming

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Linnea Berthelsen, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Brett Gelman

Stranger Things is a science fiction series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. Produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the show combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age drama.

In the final episode of Stranger Things, all the characters come together for the biggest and most difficult battle of the series. The show ends the same way it started, with the group playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons.

Eko

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: Currently streaming

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, Biana Momin

Helmed by Dinjith Ayyathan, Eko is a Malayalam-language mystery thriller film set near the Kerala-Karnataka border. As people search for missing criminal Kuriachan, secrets slowly emerge. It is revealed that his wife, Mlaathi, controls the dogs and has trapped Kuriachan and others in a cruel web of revenge and fear.