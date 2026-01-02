OTT Releases This Weekend: Haq, Kumki 2, Stranger Things Season 5 Finale & More To Stream
The New Year 2026 kicks off with fresh OTT releases, including Haq, Kumki 2, Stranger Things Season 5 Finale, and more across several streaming platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 2, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The New Year 2026 is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from romantic action to sci-fi thriller. This week's releases include Haq, Kumki 2, Stranger Things Season 5 Finale, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.
Haq
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: January 2
Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Paridhi Sharma
Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is a courtroom drama about a woman named Bano. After her husband marries his cousin, Bano goes to court to fight for her rights. The film shows her struggle for justice and looks at how religion, social traditions, and the law affect women's lives. The court case explains how laws deal with women's rights in both religious and civil systems, in a simple and emotional way.
The film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja under the banners Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, respectively.
Kumki 2
Streaming on: Prime Video
Release date: January 03
Cast: Mathi, Arjun Das, Shrita Rao, Hareesh Peradi, Suzane George, Srinath
Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon and produced by Pen Studios, Kumki 2 is a Tamil-language musical adventure children's drama film. The film is a sequel to Kumki (2012). It tells the story of Bhoomi, a village boy who saves a baby elephant stuck in a ditch and takes care of it. The baby elephant becomes very attached to him, and they are always together.
One day, the elephant goes missing, which deeply upsets Bhoomi. Five years later, after finishing college, Bhoomi returns to his village. When he hears about an elephant living in the forest, he feels hopeful that it might be his old friend. He then sets out on a journey to find the elephant, facing many challenges along the way.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 (Finale)
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: Currently streaming
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Linnea Berthelsen, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Brett Gelman
Stranger Things is a science fiction series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. Produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the show combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age drama.
In the final episode of Stranger Things, all the characters come together for the biggest and most difficult battle of the series. The show ends the same way it started, with the group playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons.
Eko
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: Currently streaming
Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, Biana Momin
Helmed by Dinjith Ayyathan, Eko is a Malayalam-language mystery thriller film set near the Kerala-Karnataka border. As people search for missing criminal Kuriachan, secrets slowly emerge. It is revealed that his wife, Mlaathi, controls the dogs and has trapped Kuriachan and others in a cruel web of revenge and fear.
Written and shot by Bahul Ramesh, the film is bankrolled by MRK Jhayaram and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner Aaradyaa Studios, marking the studio's debut production.
Love Beyond Wicket (LBW)
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Release date: January 2
Cast: Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi, Harish, Sindhu Shyam, Ayaz Khan
LBW: Love Beyond Wicket is a Tamil-language sports drama series based on Cricket coach Rangan and their student. Written by Aruna Rakhee and directed by Ganesh Karthikeyan, the series is about cricket. It follows Rangan, a coach who trains a team of teenage students at a cricket academy. The students struggle at first but come together to protect their team's legacy while discovering their own dreams and future paths.
Follow My Voice
Streaming on: Prime Video
Release date: January 2
Cast: Berta Castane, Jae Woo Yang, Claudia Traisac, Fernando Guallar, Itziar Ituno, Nuno Gallego
Teen drama film Follow My Voice is written and directed by Ines Pintor and Pablo Santidrian, and is based on the Watpadd book by Ariana Godoy.
Follow My Voice revolves around Klara, who has been living in isolation due to mental health problems. While listening to a radio show called Sigue mi voz, hosted by Kang, she starts to wonder if it is possible to fall in love with someone just by hearing their voice.
Beauty
Streaming on: ZEE5
Release date: January 2
Cast: Nilakhi Patra, Ankith Koyya, Vasuki Anand, Naresh
Beauty is a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by JSS Vardhan. The Telugu film Beauty is about Alekhya, a college girl from a middle-class family. She runs away with her boyfriend, Arjun, after her parents find out about their relationship. Her worried father searches for her in Hyderabad, where a shocking truth comes out, showing the dangers of life and testing love, trust, and innocence, especially for young women.
After the Quake
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: January 2
Cast: Masaki Okada, Ai Hashimoto, Erika Karata, Mitsuru Fukikoshi
After the Quake, directed by Tsuyoshi Inoue and based on Haruki Murakami's stories, follows the lives of four strangers whose paths cross over many years. Set after major disasters like the 1995 Kobe earthquake, the 2011 earthquake, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the film shows how people deal with loss, emptiness, and healing through strange, symbolic events and personal journeys.
Mowgli
Streaming on: ETV Win
Release date: Currently streaming
Cast: Roshan Karthik Kanakala, Sakkshi Mhadolkar, Bandi Saroj Kumar, Krishna Bhagavan, Harsha Chemudu
Telugu romantic action film Mowgli, written and directed by Sandeep Raj, is set in the forests of Parvathipuram. The film follows a tribal man, Murali, also called Mowgli, an orphan who grows up in the forest and has small jobs on film sets. He falls in love with Jasmine, a deaf and mute dancer. When a cruel police officer tries to exploit her, Mowgli fights to protect her, using his jungle skills to survive and defeat his enemies.
My Korean Boyfriend
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: Currently streaming
Cast: Camila Kim, Katy Dias, Luanny Vital, Mariana Tollendal, Morena Monaco
My Korean Boyfriend is a Netflix dating reality show that tests K-drama love stories in real life. Five Brazilian women travel to South Korea to meet the Korean men they have been dating online. Over 22 days in Seoul, they see if their real-life connection is as strong as their long-distance romance.
