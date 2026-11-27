ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Hanuman Ansh, Drishyam The Conclusion, Octopus, Aadarsha Kutumbam & More

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Film, Series Posters )

Hyderabad: This weekend has several new releases lined up for OTT viewers, with films and shows arriving on different streaming platforms. From Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion and the spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh to the Tamil thriller Octopus and Telugu family drama Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, there is plenty to choose from. If you are planning to watch something new, here is a look at the OTT releases this weekend, their streaming platforms, release dates and cast details.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

OTT Release Date: Already Streaming Streaming Platform: Netflix, Prime Video (Rent) Cast: Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon Four years after a magic spell made the whole world forget Peter Parker exists, he lives alone in New York City and fights crime full-time as Spider-Man while watching his former friends MJ and Ned move on without him. While protecting the city from dangerous threats, he discovers that his own DNA is changing, making him more aggressive and spider-like. To stop a corrupt government official carrying out genetic experiments, Spider-Man teams up with Frank Castle (The Punisher) and Bruce Banner while battling powerful new enemies. The story ends with a major post-credit scene that hints at Peter’s possible reunion with MJ and Ned. Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date: November 27 Streaming Platform: SonyLIV Cast: Chandan Anand, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Lakshmi Narayan, who later became known as Baba Neem Karoli. Born as Lakshman Narayan Sharma, he loses his mother at a young age. Her death leaves him searching for answers about God and the meaning of life. His search takes him on a spiritual journey across North India. During this journey, he meets different people and has experiences that shape his beliefs. The story follows his journey towards becoming Neem Karoli Baba, who is remembered for his teachings of love, kindness, service and compassion. Baba Neem Karoli was born around 1900 in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. He passed away in 1973. He was married at a young age but later chose the life of a wandering spiritual leader. Drishyam: The Conclusion OTT Release Date: November 27 Streaming Platform: Netflix Cast: Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor In Drishyam: The Conclusion, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) faces his toughest battle yet when a police officer, SP Rajveer Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat), reopens the old murder case of Sam Deshmukh at the urging of Sam’s grieving parents, Meera and Mahesh.