OTT Releases This Weekend: Hanuman Ansh, Drishyam The Conclusion, Octopus, Aadarsha Kutumbam & More
From Drishyam: The Conclusion to Hanuman Ansh, here is a look at the latest OTT releases this weekend, their streaming platforms, cast and storylines.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: This weekend has several new releases lined up for OTT viewers, with films and shows arriving on different streaming platforms. From Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion and the spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh to the Tamil thriller Octopus and Telugu family drama Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, there is plenty to choose from. If you are planning to watch something new, here is a look at the OTT releases this weekend, their streaming platforms, release dates and cast details.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming Platform: Netflix, Prime Video (Rent)
Cast: Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon
Four years after a magic spell made the whole world forget Peter Parker exists, he lives alone in New York City and fights crime full-time as Spider-Man while watching his former friends MJ and Ned move on without him. While protecting the city from dangerous threats, he discovers that his own DNA is changing, making him more aggressive and spider-like.
To stop a corrupt government official carrying out genetic experiments, Spider-Man teams up with Frank Castle (The Punisher) and Bruce Banner while battling powerful new enemies. The story ends with a major post-credit scene that hints at Peter’s possible reunion with MJ and Ned.
Hanuman Ansh
OTT Release Date: November 27
Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Cast: Chandan Anand, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge
Hanuman Ansh tells the story of Lakshmi Narayan, who later became known as Baba Neem Karoli. Born as Lakshman Narayan Sharma, he loses his mother at a young age. Her death leaves him searching for answers about God and the meaning of life.
His search takes him on a spiritual journey across North India. During this journey, he meets different people and has experiences that shape his beliefs. The story follows his journey towards becoming Neem Karoli Baba, who is remembered for his teachings of love, kindness, service and compassion.
Baba Neem Karoli was born around 1900 in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. He passed away in 1973. He was married at a young age but later chose the life of a wandering spiritual leader.
Drishyam: The Conclusion
OTT Release Date: November 27
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor
In Drishyam: The Conclusion, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) faces his toughest battle yet when a police officer, SP Rajveer Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat), reopens the old murder case of Sam Deshmukh at the urging of Sam’s grieving parents, Meera and Mahesh.
While the police closely watch Vijay’s every move, trace the fake skeleton he previously used to trick them, and hire a top lawyer to take him down in court, Vijay uses his sharp mind and movie-inspired planning to stay one step ahead.
By cleverly using a realistic movie prop, pre-recorded voice notes, and carefully timed alibis, Vijay once again outsmarts the police and the legal system, permanently closing the case and keeping his family safe.
Octopus
OTT Release Date: November 27
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumarsen, Nikhila Vimal Vimal
Octopus is a Tamil suspense thriller about a newlywed woman who suddenly disappears from her new neighbourhood. The story follows Varun and his wife, Nikitha, who move into a close-knit residential colony called Anbu Nagar. Soon, a neighbour named Archana notices troubling signs that Varun is hurting his wife and living a secret life.
When Nikitha mysteriously vanishes overnight, the entire neighbourhood teams up to find her, believing Varun is responsible. However, when they take the matter to court, Varun shocks everyone by claiming that he was never married and that Nikitha does not even exist, which sparks a tense investigation into hidden secrets and lies.
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47
OTT Release Date: November 27
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina Parthavi
Chittibabu (Venkatesh) is a struggling middle-class man juggling family problems, money troubles, and his son’s medical needs when he unexpectedly wins a Rs 100 crore lottery. Excited for a fresh start, he moves his family into House No. 47 in a rich gated community, but their sudden wealth catches the eye of a dangerous robbery gang that targets them and stirs up hidden family tensions.
Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True
OTT Release Date: November 28
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee
Lindsey visits Walt Disney World with her family for a magical Christmas, but her plans go sideways when she finds out Philip, a guy from a terrible recent first date, is staying next door with his own family. As their families keep bumping into each other around the parks, Lindsey makes a wish at Cinderella’s fountain. Spending time together helps them see they have a lot in common, turning their awkward rivalry into holiday romance.