OTT Releases This Weekend: Gatta Kusthi 2, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Rao Bahadur & More To Stream
This weekend's OTT lineup brings exciting new movies, web series, and sequels across genres, with releases on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have a packed lineup with something for every kind of viewer. From the much-awaited sequels Gatta Kusthi 2 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 to new releases like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Rao Bahadur, and Balan: The Boy, there’s plenty to binge across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar. Here’s a look at the biggest OTT releases streaming this weekend.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Release Date: Already Streaming
Available On: JioHotstar
Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman
In the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) loses her journalism job just as Runway magazine faces a major public relations crisis under Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). To fix the magazine’s damaged reputation, the corporate owners rehire Andy as the new features editor without Miranda’s approval.
As the two women are forced to work together again in a modern, internet-driven media landscape, Andy’s former coworker Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a powerful executive at Dior, secretly plots to use her billionaire boyfriend’s wealth to buy Runway, oust Miranda, and take over the company. Ultimately, Miranda exposes Emily’s corporate betrayal and blocks the takeover, allowing Miranda and Andy to successfully save the magazine.
The Devil’s Mouth
Release Date: Already Streaming
Available On: Prime Video
Cast: Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, Nico Hiraga, Gavin Casalegno, Tommi Rose
In The Devil’s Mouth, five college friends celebrate graduation by taking a vacation along the coast of Thailand. Against the warnings of their guide, the group’s overly confident leader, Max, pressures them into exploring a risky, flooded underwater cave system known as The Devil’s Mouth. Their fun quickly turns into a nightmare when they find themselves trapped inside the dark, narrow tunnels with a massive, highly aggressive bull shark that was pushed into the caves by a recent storm surge.
As the hungry predator hunts them down one by one, the terrifying ordeal tests their survival instincts and exposes deep, toxic tensions in the friendship between the bossy Max and her cautious best friend, Sara, who must find her inner strength to lead the remaining survivors to safety.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Release Date: July 31
Available On: ZEE5
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy
In the movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Jass (Varun Dhawan) and Bani (Mrunal Thakur) separate after five years of marriage because Jass desperately wants to have a child while Bani is fully focused on her corporate career. Following their split, Jass moves to London, where he meets and falls in love with a wealthy young woman named Preet (Pooja Hegde).
The story takes a wildly chaotic turn when both Bani and Preet become pregnant at the exact same time. Jass spends the rest of the film trapped in a frantic comedy of errors as he frantically tells lies and creates elaborate cover-ups to keep both women from finding out about each other.
Rao Bahadur
Release Date: July 31
Available On: Netflix
Cast: Satyadev Kancharana, Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala, Anand Bharathi, Bala Parasar
Rao Bahadur is a Telugu psychological drama that follows Ramappa Rao Bahadur, a terminally ill aristocrat living on his deathbed in his large ancestral home. Despite suffering from advanced liver cancer, he survives much longer than his doctors predicted because he is kept alive by a heavy, toxic doubt: he is obsessed with finding out if his deceased younger son was actually his biological child.
Driven by his pride and a desperate need to preserve his royal bloodline, he secretly digs up his son’s remains for a DNA test, which ultimately proves he was the father. Satisfied that his lineage is pure, Ramappa dies with a smile. However, the film ends with a major twist after his death, when his wife confesses to his corpse that it was actually their elder son who was illegitimate all along. Through this ironic tragedy, the movie uses elements of magical realism to criticise society’s unhealthy obsession with status, caste, and family pride.
Balan: The Boy
Release Date: July 31
Available On: ZEE5
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Adhisheshan, Farzana Palathingal, Muhammed Zinaan, Dolly June, Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD & Beena Antony
The Malayalam movie Balan: The Boy follows the survival journey of a single mother, an ex-convict named Indhu, and her young son. Born in a prison cell, Balan spends his early childhood constantly running with his mother as they move from village to village, adopting fake names, religions, and backstories to outrun her dark, traumatic past.
Indhu fiercely protects Balan by teaching him to hide their reality, but her secrecy creates confusion and emotional tension for the boy. The story takes a major shift in the second half when the mother and son are separated. This prompts teenage Balan to find his missing mother while finally uncovering the painful truths about his past and his true identity.
Gatta Kusthi 2
Release Date: July 31
Available On: Netflix
Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth
Gatta Kusthi 2 follows the married life of Veera and Keerthi six years after the events of the first film. Veera has now happily embraced the role of a stay-at-home husband, managing the house and caring for their young daughter, Mathi, while Keerthi pursues her dream as a national-level wrestling champion. However, trouble starts when they strongly disagree over how to parent their daughter, who is failing in school.
A manipulative and jealous wrestling coach takes advantage of these domestic arguments to create deep misunderstandings between the couple. This ultimately derails Keerthi’s sports career and pushes them toward a separation. The rest of the sports-comedy plot details how the couple deals with societal judgments, overcomes the coach’s evil plans, and works together to save their marriage.
The Legend of Karna
Release Date: July 31
Available On: SonyLIV
Voice Cast: Anup Soni, Aditya Pednekar, Shahid Zafar, Ashok Lokhande, Shakti Singh, Samay Thakkar
The Legend of Karna is an animated web series that retells the renowned Indian epic, the Mahabharata, through the eyes of its most tragic hero, Karna. The story follows Karna, who is secretly the son of the Sun God Surya and Princess Kunti, but is abandoned at birth and raised by a poor charioteer family. Despite facing heavy social discrimination and being rejected by royal teachers because of his low status, he practices hard and becomes an unmatched master of archery.
His life takes a massive turn during a royal tournament where the Kaurava prince, Duryodhana, recognises his incredible talent and crowns him the King of Anga. This creates a deep, unbreakable bond of friendship between them, and forces Karna to go through a dangerous path of royal politics, hidden birth secrets, and ultimate loyalty as the great Kurukshetra War approaches.
Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2
Release Date: July 31
Available On: Prime Video
Voice Cast: Hamish Linklater, Matthew Needham, Jason Watkins, Krystal Joy Brown
In Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, Gotham City falls into a dangerous underworld war after a power vacuum is left following the previous season’s events. While crime boss Rupert Thorne struggles to maintain control, Batman relies heavily on his detective skills to solve a prominent figure’s disappearance and stop a wave of rising, reimagined threats.
This 1940s noir-inspired story follows the Dark Knight as he reluctantly learns to accept help from allies like Barbara Gordon and Renee Montoya to face brutal new enemies, including a psychopathic Riddler and a sinister, chaotic version of the Joker.
Playground Season 5
Release Date: August 1
Available On: Prime Video
Cast: Jiya Shankar (host); Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Aarush Bhola (team mentors); Ajey Nagar, Naman Mathur, Nischay Malhan, Samay Raina (guests); Ridey Behl, Chaksdeep (contestants)
Playground Season 5 is a gaming reality show where contestants compete in intense physical, mental, and digital gaming challenges while living inside a closed house. In this season, the traditional format shifts because "the house itself is the game," forcing players to constantly adapt to sudden twists, betrayals, and rivalries.
The contestants are divided into three teams led by celebrity mentors: two-time champion Elvish Yadav (leading the KO Krakens), Tejasswi Prakash (leading the Raging Centaurs), and Aarush Bhola (leading the Power Phoenixes). Over a fierce six-week battle, the players must eliminate their targets and survive the chaos to crown one ultimate gaming mastermind.
Special Ops: Lioness Season 3
Release Date: August 2
Available On: Prime Video
Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira
In Special Ops: Lioness Season 3, elite CIA operative Joe (Zoe Saldaña) faces her most dangerous and personal mission yet as the war on terror directly threatens her home and family. Supported by supervisors Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Byron Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe’s team must enlist and deploy a new Lioness asset into a high-stakes, deep-cover mission.
As they fight to protect national security, the team is forced to operate without political cover and go through a volatile web of hidden networks, foreign spies, and government betrayals where the line between friend and enemy completely disappears.