ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Gatta Kusthi 2, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Rao Bahadur & More To Stream

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have a packed lineup with something for every kind of viewer. From the much-awaited sequels Gatta Kusthi 2 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 to new releases like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Rao Bahadur, and Balan: The Boy, there’s plenty to binge across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar. Here’s a look at the biggest OTT releases streaming this weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Release Date: Already Streaming

Available On: JioHotstar

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman

In the sequel ⁠The Devil Wears Prada 2, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) loses her journalism job just as Runway magazine faces a major public relations crisis under Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). To fix the magazine’s damaged reputation, the corporate owners rehire Andy as the new features editor without Miranda’s approval.

As the two women are forced to work together again in a modern, internet-driven media landscape, Andy’s former coworker Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a powerful executive at Dior, secretly plots to use her billionaire boyfriend’s wealth to buy Runway, oust Miranda, and take over the company. Ultimately, Miranda exposes Emily’s corporate betrayal and blocks the takeover, allowing Miranda and Andy to successfully save the magazine.

The Devil’s Mouth

Release Date: Already Streaming

Available On: Prime Video

Cast: Kathryn Newton, Lana Condor, Nico Hiraga, Gavin Casalegno, Tommi Rose

In ⁠The Devil’s Mouth, five college friends celebrate graduation by taking a vacation along the coast of Thailand. Against the warnings of their guide, the group’s overly confident leader, Max, pressures them into exploring a risky, flooded underwater cave system known as The Devil’s Mouth. Their fun quickly turns into a nightmare when they find themselves trapped inside the dark, narrow tunnels with a massive, highly aggressive bull shark that was pushed into the caves by a recent storm surge.

As the hungry predator hunts them down one by one, the terrifying ordeal tests their survival instincts and exposes deep, toxic tensions in the friendship between the bossy Max and her cautious best friend, Sara, who must find her inner strength to lead the remaining survivors to safety.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Release Date: July 31

Available On: ZEE5

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy

In the movie ⁠Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Jass (Varun Dhawan) and Bani (Mrunal Thakur) separate after five years of marriage because Jass desperately wants to have a child while Bani is fully focused on her corporate career. Following their split, Jass moves to London, where he meets and falls in love with a wealthy young woman named Preet (Pooja Hegde).

The story takes a wildly chaotic turn when both Bani and Preet become pregnant at the exact same time. Jass spends the rest of the film trapped in a frantic comedy of errors as he frantically tells lies and creates elaborate cover-ups to keep both women from finding out about each other.

Rao Bahadur

Release Date: July 31

Available On: Netflix

Cast: Satyadev Kancharana, Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala, Anand Bharathi, Bala Parasar

Rao Bahadur is a Telugu psychological drama that follows Ramappa Rao Bahadur, a terminally ill aristocrat living on his deathbed in his large ancestral home. Despite suffering from advanced liver cancer, he survives much longer than his doctors predicted because he is kept alive by a heavy, toxic doubt: he is obsessed with finding out if his deceased younger son was actually his biological child.

Driven by his pride and a desperate need to preserve his royal bloodline, he secretly digs up his son’s remains for a DNA test, which ultimately proves he was the father. Satisfied that his lineage is pure, Ramappa dies with a smile. However, the film ends with a major twist after his death, when his wife confesses to his corpse that it was actually their elder son who was illegitimate all along. Through this ironic tragedy, the movie uses elements of magical realism to criticise society’s unhealthy obsession with status, caste, and family pride.

Balan: The Boy

Release Date: July 31