OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhurandhar - Raw & Undekha, System, Ladies First, And More To Watch
From thrillers and courtroom dramas to romance and luxury reality shows, OTT platforms are packed with fresh releases to binge-watch this weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: From action-packed thrillers and courtroom dramas to romantic comedies and reality shows, this weekend’s OTT lineup has something for every kind of viewer. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV and JioHotstar are bringing a fresh mix of entertainment with titles like Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha), System, Ladies First and more. Whether you enjoy suspense, romance, comedy or luxury-filled reality drama, here are the top OTT releases to watch this weekend.
Desi Bling
Release date: Already streaming
Streaming platform: Netflix
Cast: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Pamela Serena
Set in Dubai, this reality series gives a glimpse into the lavish lives of rich Indian expats living in the city. Adding more glamour and entertainment, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash will also be part of the show.
The series will showcase the world of billionaire businessmen, celebrities, and socialites, filled with luxury, glamorous parties, personal secrets, relationship drama, and shifting friendships as they deal with Dubai’s elite social circle.
Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha)
Release date: May 22
Streaming platform: Netflix, JioHotstar
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan
An extended version of the blockbuster’s first part has been released on Netflix and JioHotstar. This version includes three extra minutes of action scenes that were not shown in theatres. Meanwhile, the sequel, which focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s (Ranveer Singh) story, is set to premiere digitally next month.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an action thriller about Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), a spy sent on an undercover mission into Karachi’s underworld. As part of the Dhurandhar operation, he enters dangerous terror networks and faces gangsters, an ISI agent, and a corrupt police officer. Inspired by true events, the film is packed with gripping action and intense moments that keep viewers hooked.
System
Release date: May 22
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Preeti Agrawal, Ashutosh Gowarikar
This courtroom thriller follows two women, Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), an ambitious public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer, who come together to fight against the system and uncover hidden truths.
As they take on powerful people and expose deep-rooted injustice, Neha also faces difficult choices between protecting her privileged position and standing up against the very system that gave her power.
Madhuvidhu
Release date: May 22
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Cast: Sharafudheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Sreejaya Nair
Set in Adoor, Kerala, this Malayalam romantic comedy follows Amrutharaj (Sharaf U Dheen), a bachelor living in a noisy all-male household, who falls in love with Sneha (Kalyani Panicker). Despite facing interfaith challenges, the couple convinced their families and got married.
However, the romance soon turns stressful as domestic responsibilities, family interference, and everyday pressures begin to affect their relationship. The film explores the ups and downs of married life with a mix of comedy, emotions, and family drama.
Ladies First
Release date: May 22
Streaming platform: Netflix
Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike
This comedy film follows Damien (Sacha Baron Cohen), a confident and arrogant womaniser whose life changes completely after he wakes up in a parallel universe ruled by women.
In this new world, he suddenly finds himself at the bottom of the social hierarchy and struggles with workplace challenges, objectification, and unfair treatment. He also has to work under his powerful boss, Alex Fox (Rosamund Pike), who was once an ignored employee in his original life. The film uses humour to explore gender roles and power dynamics.