ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhurandhar - Raw & Undekha, System, Ladies First, And More To Watch

Hyderabad: From action-packed thrillers and courtroom dramas to romantic comedies and reality shows, this weekend’s OTT lineup has something for every kind of viewer. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV and JioHotstar are bringing a fresh mix of entertainment with titles like Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha), System, Ladies First and more. Whether you enjoy suspense, romance, comedy or luxury-filled reality drama, here are the top OTT releases to watch this weekend.

Desi Bling

Release date: Already streaming

Streaming platform: Netflix

Cast: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Pamela Serena

Set in Dubai, this reality series gives a glimpse into the lavish lives of rich Indian expats living in the city. Adding more glamour and entertainment, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash will also be part of the show.

The series will showcase the world of billionaire businessmen, celebrities, and socialites, filled with luxury, glamorous parties, personal secrets, relationship drama, and shifting friendships as they deal with Dubai’s elite social circle.

Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha)

Release date: May 22

Streaming platform: Netflix, JioHotstar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan

An extended version of the blockbuster’s first part has been released on Netflix and JioHotstar. This version includes three extra minutes of action scenes that were not shown in theatres. Meanwhile, the sequel, which focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s (Ranveer Singh) story, is set to premiere digitally next month.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is an action thriller about Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), a spy sent on an undercover mission into Karachi’s underworld. As part of the Dhurandhar operation, he enters dangerous terror networks and faces gangsters, an ISI agent, and a corrupt police officer. Inspired by true events, the film is packed with gripping action and intense moments that keep viewers hooked.

System