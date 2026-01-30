ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Sarvam Maya, Champion & More To Stream

Daldal is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, the series is set in Mumbai. It revolves around DCP Rita Ferreria, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who takes up her new role in the Mumbai Crime Branch when she is presented with the task of catching serial killers in the city as several murders take place. Along the way, she faces her own demons, corruption in the system, and self-doubt. The series focuses on the psychological reasons behind trauma and violence, offering a fresh take on a crime thriller.

Spy action thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the first instalment of a two-part film series. Dhurandhar tells the story of Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan and becomes part of gangster Rehman Dakait's network. The film, inspired by real-life occurrences such as the hijack in Kandahar and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set in early-2000s Pakistan and focuses on dismantling the notorious Lyari gangs.

Hyderabad: As January comes to an end, streaming platforms are rolling out new releases. Viewers can choose from many genres, including action thrillers and sports dramas. The month is ending on an exciting note with Dhurandar set to grab attention, along with other major releases like Daldal. Below is a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Riya Shibu, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar

Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam supernatural comedy about Prabhendu Namboothiri, an atheist guitarist from a priestly family in Kerala. After failing to go abroad, he returns home and helps with exorcisms. During one ritual, he starts seeing a mysterious young woman whom only he can see, whom he names Delulu. As they grow close, she behaves like a human and helps him heal emotional wounds, including his strained relationship with his father. Later, she remembers her past as Maya, a girl who died after an accident. After finding peace, she disappears, and Prabhendu finally follows his dream of becoming a musician.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1

Release Date: Currently Streaming

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton Season 4 focuses on the second Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. The season is based on Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman. The story starts at a grand masquerade ball hosted by Violet Bridgerton, where Benedict meets a mysterious woman known as the "Lady in Silver". He becomes determined to find her, not knowing that she is actually a maid who works close to him.

Champion

Release Date: Currently Streaming

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Ranjan, Kalyan Nandamuri, Murli Sharma

Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, Champion is a Telugu period sports drama. It follows Michael Williams, a skilled footballer from Secunderabad who dreams of playing in London. Set during India's 1947 independence struggle and the Bairanpally revolt, the film mixes his personal goals with real historical events. The movie is produced by Priyanka Dutt, GK Mohan, and Gemini Kiran under Swapna Cinema, along with Anandi Art Creations and Zee Studios.

The Wrecking Crew

Release Date: Currently Streaming

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi

The Wrecking Crew is an American action comedy film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto. Written by Jonathan Tropper, the film is about two half-brothers, a reckless police officer and a disciplined Navy SEAL, who work together to uncover a conspiracy behind their father's murder in Hawaii.