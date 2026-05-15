ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhurandhar 2, Kartavya, Berlin Season 2, Inspector Avinash Season 2 & More

Hyderabad: From action thrillers to fantasy dramas and college romances, this weekend's OTT lineup has something for every kind of viewer. Big titles like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Kartavya, Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine and Good Omens are finally arriving on streaming platforms. Meanwhile, fans can also catch new seasons of crime dramas, superhero action, and young-adult romances from the comfort of their homes. Here's a look at the major OTT releases streaming this weekend.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

OTT Release Date: May 15

OTT Platform: Netflix (Only For The US Viewers)

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which collected Rs 1,796.51 crore worldwide, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers.

Kartavya

OTT Release Date: May 15

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, Yudhvir Ahlawat

Written and directed by Pulkit, Kartavya is a crime thriller film starring Saif Ali Khan as Pawan Malik, an honest police officer in Haryana's Jhamli village, who struggles to balance duty and personal challenges. The plot follows his battle against systemic corruption, caste-based violence, and a powerful, manipulative godman, while dealing with a family crisis.

Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine (Season 2)

OTT Release Date: May 15

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Inma Cuesta, José Luis García Pérez, Marta Nieto