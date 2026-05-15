OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhurandhar 2, Kartavya, Berlin Season 2, Inspector Avinash Season 2 & More
From action thrillers to fantasy dramas, this weekend's OTT releases include Dhurandhar 2, Kartavya, Berlin Season 2, Good Omens 3 and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: From action thrillers to fantasy dramas and college romances, this weekend's OTT lineup has something for every kind of viewer. Big titles like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Kartavya, Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine and Good Omens are finally arriving on streaming platforms. Meanwhile, fans can also catch new seasons of crime dramas, superhero action, and young-adult romances from the comfort of their homes. Here's a look at the major OTT releases streaming this weekend.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
OTT Release Date: May 15
OTT Platform: Netflix (Only For The US Viewers)
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which collected Rs 1,796.51 crore worldwide, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers.
Kartavya
OTT Release Date: May 15
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, Yudhvir Ahlawat
Written and directed by Pulkit, Kartavya is a crime thriller film starring Saif Ali Khan as Pawan Malik, an honest police officer in Haryana's Jhamli village, who struggles to balance duty and personal challenges. The plot follows his battle against systemic corruption, caste-based violence, and a powerful, manipulative godman, while dealing with a family crisis.
Berlin And The Lady With An Ermine (Season 2)
OTT Release Date: May 15
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Pedro Alonso, Inma Cuesta, José Luis García Pérez, Marta Nieto
After Paris, the action now moves to Seville, Spain. This time, the gang's plan revolves around a clever illusion, pretending to steal the famous painting, Lady with an Ermine. But the real mission is far more personal. Berlin is being blackmailed by a powerful royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Málaga.
Inspector Avinash Season 2
OTT Release Date: May 15
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Abhimanyu Singh
Inspector Avinash Season 2 follows Special Task Force officer Avinash Mishra (played by Randeep Hooda) in 1990s UP, taking on a massive, Nepal-linked arms cartel led by Sheikh (Amit Sial) and Devi (Abhimanyu Singh). The plot escalates into a personal crisis as Avinash faces family breakdown and his son being accused of murder.
Good Omens Season 3
OTT Release Date: May 15
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Derek Jacobi, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson
Good Omens Season 3 follows Aziraphale as the new Supreme Archangel in Heaven, managing the impending "Second Coming," while a heartbroken Crowley resides in London. The plot hinges on a chaotic investigation after the Metatron and Jesus disappear, forcing the duo to reunite to stop a new apocalypse.
Off Campus Season 1
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Stephen Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano
Off Campus Season 1 is an eight-episode college drama that adapts Elle Kennedy's novel, The Deal. It follows Hannah Wells (played by Ella Bright), a music major, and Garrett Graham (played by Belmont Cameli), a star hockey player, who enter a fake dating agreement that turns into a real relationship.
The Punisher: One Last Kill
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Jason R Moore, Judith Light
After taking revenge on the criminals responsible for his family's death, Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, kills the remaining members of the Gnucci Crime Family. But after the gang falls apart, the Little Sicily area of New York City becomes filled with even more crime and chaos.