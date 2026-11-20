OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhindora Season 2, Manglik, 418, Chiram & More To Stream
Explore this week's OTT releases, including Dhindora Season 2, 418, Manglik, Chiram, Crazy Kalyanam and The Odyssey across streaming platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Several films and series are set to entertain viewers on OTT platforms this weekend. From the second season of Bhuvan Bam’s popular series Dhindora to horror thrillers like 418 and Manglik, there is something for everyone. Malayalam film Chiram and Telugu comedy Crazy Kalyanam are also arriving on streaming platforms. Here is a look at the films and shows you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Aha and other OTT platforms this weekend.
The Odyssey
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming On: Prime Video (Rent)
Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel
Based on Homer’s famous Greek epic poem, The Odyssey tells the story of King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who begins a long journey home after the Trojan War. During his ten-year journey, he faces monsters, gods and several life-threatening challenges. At the same time, Queen Penelope and Prince Telemachus struggle to protect their kingdom from men trying to seize the throne.
The Altruists
OTT Release Date: Already Streaming
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Julia Garner, Anthony Boyle, Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, Naomi Okada
Based on a true story, The Altruists follows the messy romance and business partnership between young crypto geniuses Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison as they build the massive crypto company FTX. Starting out with good intentions to make billions and donate the money to charity, their toxic relationship and obsession with winning push them to take reckless risks. To keep their businesses afloat, they secretly steal over $8 billion of their customers’ money, which later leads to the sudden crash of their empire and lands them in prison.
Chiram
OTT Release Date: November 20
Streaming On: SunNxt
Cast: Shelly Kishore, Anoop Menon, Geethi Sangeetha, Aiswarya Mithun Koroth
In Chiram, Seetha, a Malayali student researching Baul music in Kolkata, falls in love with photographer Sam and travels with him to a tribal community in Kerala. When Sam disappears into the Mahananda forests and never returns, Seetha stays behind to teach tribal children and build a life connected to the forest and its music, eventually finding deeper purpose years later as a tribal student she helped educate returns with a doctorate.
418
OTT Release Date: November 20
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Chaithra J Achar, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Ramesh Indira, Sanjana Hardageri
The horror thriller 418 follows Vivek, a medical student who moves into room 417 of a boys’ hostel that was once a mental asylum. The room right next to his, room 418, has been locked for 15 years due to a dark curse that awakens whenever a woman enters the building. After experiencing terrifying supernatural events, Vivek investigates the room’s past with his friends. They uncover the tragic and violent story of Devika, a vengeful spirit trapped inside, and must find a way to stop her before she claims more lives.
Manglik
OTT Release Date: November 20
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Gourab Chatterjee, Laboni Sarkar, Soumitrisha Kundu, Ankita Majhi, Anuradha Mukherjee
Manglik is a 6-episode mystery thriller series that follows a young woman named Ira who falls in love with and marries Siddhartha, a widower rumoured to be "Manglik" after the mysterious deaths of his previous wives. Soon after moving into her new home, Ira starts having strange visions and falls mysteriously sick. While everyone around her blames it on bad astrological luck and superstition, Ira begins to suspect that dark family secrets and a real, dangerous plot are behind her failing health.
Crazy Kalyanam
OTT Release Date: November 20
Streaming On: Aha
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Naresh, Akhil Raj Uddemari, Kireeti Damaraju
In Crazy Kalyanam, a village father named Parvathalu is constantly embarrassed by his lazy, heavy-drinking elder son-in-law, Balaraju, so he becomes obsessed with restoring his family’s reputation by marrying his younger daughter, Keerthi, to a wealthy NRI groom. However, Keerthi is an independent student who wants to build her own career and is secretly in love with a simple handloom weaver named Uday. The movie follows the funny and emotional chaos that breaks out when Parvathalu forces an arranged marriage without her permission, forcing Keerthi to fight for her future and her true love.
Dhindora: Season 2
OTT Release Date: November 20
Streaming On: Netflix
Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjeeda Sheikh
Dhindora Season 2 follows Titu Mama as he deals with a Rs 11 crore financial loss and tries to make peace with his in-laws and wife, Kavita Mami, leading to chaotic comedy and family drama alongside Bhuvan Bam’s other returning characters.