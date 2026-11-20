ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhindora Season 2, Manglik, 418, Chiram & More To Stream

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Series, Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Several films and series are set to entertain viewers on OTT platforms this weekend. From the second season of Bhuvan Bam’s popular series Dhindora to horror thrillers like 418 and Manglik, there is something for everyone. Malayalam film Chiram and Telugu comedy Crazy Kalyanam are also arriving on streaming platforms. Here is a look at the films and shows you can watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Aha and other OTT platforms this weekend.

The Odyssey

OTT Release Date: Already Streaming Streaming On: Prime Video (Rent) Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel Based on Homer’s famous Greek epic poem, The Odyssey tells the story of King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who begins a long journey home after the Trojan War. During his ten-year journey, he faces monsters, gods and several life-threatening challenges. At the same time, Queen Penelope and Prince Telemachus struggle to protect their kingdom from men trying to seize the throne. The Altruists OTT Release Date: Already Streaming Streaming On: Netflix Cast: Julia Garner, Anthony Boyle, Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, Naomi Okada Based on a true story, The Altruists follows the messy romance and business partnership between young crypto geniuses Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison as they build the massive crypto company FTX. Starting out with good intentions to make billions and donate the money to charity, their toxic relationship and obsession with winning push them to take reckless risks. To keep their businesses afloat, they secretly steal over $8 billion of their customers’ money, which later leads to the sudden crash of their empire and lands them in prison. Chiram OTT Release Date: November 20 Streaming On: SunNxt Cast: Shelly Kishore, Anoop Menon, Geethi Sangeetha, Aiswarya Mithun Koroth In Chiram, Seetha, a Malayali student researching Baul music in Kolkata, falls in love with photographer Sam and travels with him to a tribal community in Kerala. When Sam disappears into the Mahananda forests and never returns, Seetha stays behind to teach tribal children and build a life connected to the forest and its music, eventually finding deeper purpose years later as a tribal student she helped educate returns with a doctorate. 418 OTT Release Date: November 20