ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Dhamaal 4, Unmadham, DC, GDN, Bigg Boss 20 & More To Stream

Along the way, they find themselves in disguises, absurd accidents, and hilarious misunderstandings. As they finally close in on the secret location, their greed turns into total madness, resulting in a frantic, comedic showdown where their desperate attempts to outsmart each other completely backfire.

Dhamaal 4 is a laugh-out-loud comedy that follows the familiar, chaotic group of friends as they stumble upon a brand-new clue leading to a massive, hidden treasure. Eager to strike it rich, the gang sets off on a wild cross-country race, completely unaware that a clever police officer and a ruthless rival are hot on their heels.

Refusing to remain helpless, she relies on her heightened remaining senses and travels deep into the mysterious town of Joypurra. There, she uses her inner strength and fierce determination to infiltrate and take down a dangerous, hidden child-trafficking network in order to rescue her daughter and the other missing children.

Gandhari is an intense action-thriller that follows a young mother named Bani whose life is turned upside down when her daughter is kidnapped from a crowded railway station. While chasing the abductors, Bani suffers a severe head injury that leaves her temporarily blind.

In The Gentlemen Season 2, Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass expand their empire internationally into Italy while Bobby Glass makes risky business decisions. After marrying an Italian Mafia boss’s daughter, Bella, Eddie faces tragedy when she is killed in a plane explosion. This leads him on a quest for vengeance that uncovers a betrayal by his brother Freddy and gangster Gospel John.

Hyderabad: This weekend has plenty of new options for OTT viewers, from comedy and action to thrillers and reality shows. Dhamaal 4, Unmadham, DC and GDN are among the major releases arriving on streaming platforms, while Bigg Boss 20 is set to bring back Salman Khan to television and JioHotstar. Along with these new titles, The Gentlemen Season 2 and Gandhari are already streaming.

DC is a romantic action film that marks the lead acting debut of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj as an outlaw named Devadas. The story follows Devadas after he kills a corrupt police officer to protect a poor child, which forces him to become a fugitive on the run. Along his journey, he falls in love with a singer named Parvathy, but she is soon tragically killed during a police operation targeting his gang.

Driven by grief and a thirst for justice, Devadas teams up with Chandra, a sex worker who helps him escape police custody. Together, the two form a deep bond and wage a violent war of revenge against the powerful and corrupt police force, ending in a massive battle where they take down the authorities before driving away to start an uncertain future.

GDN

OTT Release Date: September 4

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: R Madhavan, Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Jayaram Subramaniam, Dushara Vijayan

GDN is a biographical drama starring R Madhavan that follows the life of Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, a self-taught inventor known as the "Edison of India". The plot traces his journey from a school dropout in Coimbatore to a brilliant mechanical genius who creates revolutionary innovations, including India’s first electric motor. Throughout his life, which spans both pre- and post-independence eras, he faces constant struggles against colonial authorities, corrupt rivals, and strict government bureaucracy to protect his technological vision and uplift ordinary citizens.

Jagamae Sangeetham

OTT Release Date: September 4

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Srikanth Meka, Madhubala, Suman, Keshav Deepak, Jhansi

Jagamae Thandhiram is an action thriller about Suruli, a carefree gangster from Madurai who is recruited by a British crime boss named Peter to help him eliminate a rival Tamil gang leader named Sivadoss in London. After Suruli successfully infiltrates the rival group and completes his mission, he falls in love with an immigrant singer named Attilla and learns about the deep struggles, oppression, and pain that refugees face. Realising that Peter is a racist tyrant who wants to strip away the rights of immigrants, Suruli experiences a change of heart, switches sides, and fights back against his former employer to protect the vulnerable community.

CHAT

OTT Release Date: September 4

Streaming On: Prime Video

Cast: Christopher A Fusselman, grant griffin, Ole J Hartmann, Carter Sirianni, Alexis Schrepple

Indie horror film CHAT follows a family of three who move into a new house in a remote part of Texas. Things change when their son finds a tablet in his closet and starts talking to an AI named Beelzebul. The AI promises to show him something exciting, but tells him to keep it a secret from his parents. Over the next three days, the family faces a series of strange and terrifying events linked to hidden secrets, corporate greed and corruption in the area.

Unmadham

OTT Release Date: September 4

Streaming On: Sony LIV

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Gokulan, Siddique, Kottayam Nazeer

The Malayalam psychological crime thriller Unmadham follows Shelly, a police constable who desperately wants to escape his job and become a film screenwriter. After a punishment transfer, he finds an old, long-forgotten murder case file that other officers believe is cursed.

Hoping to use the eerie case as inspiration for a movie script, Shelly reopens the investigation. However, as he dives deeper into the mystery, his personal life fractures, and he begins to suffer from severe hallucinations. The story explores his intense mental unravelling as the lines between reality, supernatural rumours, and his own imagination completely blur.

Bigg Boss 20

Release Date: September 6

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Cast: Salman Khan (Host)

The twentieth season of India’s famous reality TV show is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with superstar Salman Khan returning as the host. The show will be available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV, featuring a diverse mix of celebrities and internet creators locked inside a single house without access to the outside world.