OTT Releases This Weekend: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Honeymoon Se Hatya & More To Watch

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language fantasy action thriller film, which shows the return of Akhanda when India faces a new danger. After losing to the Indian Army, the enemies plan to attack India using a deadly virus during the Maha Kumbh Mela. A scientist named Janani creates a life-saving vaccine, but a corrupt minister tries to misuse it and harm her. Akhanda appears to protect Janani, defeat evil forces, and stop the attack. By fighting both human enemies and dark powers, he saves the nation and restores peace through strength, faith, and unity. Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role and is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy film which revolves around the life of Ashish, a 51-year-old man, as he tries to get approval from his much younger girlfriend Aisha's family. Trouble starts when her parents discover Ashish's real age and strongly oppose the relationship. To separate them, Aisha's father secretly hires her childhood friend Aditya to make her fall in love with him. A sequel to De De Pyaar De, the film is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films.

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For viewers keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from romantic comedy to real-life crime. This week's releases include De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, The Pitt Season 2, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5.

Crime docu-series, Honeymoon Se Hatya, takes a deep and disturbing look at real-life cases in which wives killed their husbands. Going beyond sensational headlines, it explores the larger question, "Why Women Kill?" The docu-series revisits several shocking cases, including the Meghalaya Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi case, the Meerut Blue Drum case, the Bhiwani Influencer case, the Nalasopara Tile (Mumbai Tile) case, and the Delhi Electric Shock case.

Mask

Streaming on: ZEE5

Release date: January 9

Cast: Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah, Archana Chandhoke, Charle, Nelson Dilipkumar

Written and directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, Mask is a Tamil-language action thriller film, which is about Velu, a greedy private detective who cheats his own clients. On the other side is Bhumi, who runs an NGO for children but secretly carries out illegal activities. When a corrupt politician hides his black money with Bhumi, and it gets stolen by a masked gang, she forces Velu to recover it. As Velu hunts for the gang, shocking truths about their motives and Bhumi's real identity are revealed, changing everything. The film is produced jointly by The Show Must Go On and Black Madras Films.

The Pitt Season 2

Streaming on: HBO Max

Release date: Currently streaming

Cast: Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Patrick Ball, Sepideh Moafi, Laëtitia Hollard

The Pitt is an American medical procedural drama series created by R Scott Gemmill and executive produced by John Wells and Noah Wyle. Set ten months after Season 1, The Pitt Season 2 follows doctors and nurses at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Led by Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the team deals with tough medical cases and personal struggles during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Freedom At Midnight Season 2

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Release date: January 9

Cast: Chirag Vohra, Sidhant Gupta, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Freedom at Midnight Season 2 focuses on the difficult period after India's Independence in 1947. The series shows the pain of Partition, the refugee crisis, and the tough challenges faced while building a new nation. It also highlights important moments from the lives of leaders like Nehru and Gandhi, showing how their personal struggles and political decisions shaped the country.

The Night Manager Season 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 11

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Michael Nardone

The Night Manager Season 2, created by David Farr, brings back Jonathan Pine as a night manager at a hotel in Cairo. He is pulled into a dangerous mission to stop a plan that could harm a country and to secretly enter the illegal arms trade. The new season promises lots of action, suspense, and unexpected twists that will keep viewers hooked.