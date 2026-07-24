ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Con City, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Musafir Cafe & More To Stream Now

In Season 2 of Ransom Canyon, the plot centres on community rebuilding, messy romances, and intense family drama six months after the events of the first season. Rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) fights his stubborn father to regain control of the family’s Double K Ranch, while his true love, Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), returns from New York City to launch a music festival. Their reunion is complicated by Oliver, a man from Quinn’s time away who follows her with a ring, and Quinn’s dramatic mother, Claire (Patricia Clarkson), who brings up secrets from the past. Meanwhile, Yancy Grey faces deep trouble when his dangerous ex-wife, Sidney, threatens his pregnant fiancée, Ellie; though Ellie safely delivers a baby girl, she breaks up with Yancy to protect her child from his illegal land and oil schemes. Finally, the younger generation faces their own heartbreak as Lauren and Kit rekindle their romance just as he tries to leave town.

The Debt Collector follows Num, a former enforcer in Thailand’s violent underground lending world who wants to live his remaining days in peace after serving time in prison and receiving a terminal illness diagnosis. However, his plans for a quiet redemption change when he witnesses a ruthless loan shark named Pin and her cruel son, Po, brutally harassing and eventually killing an innocent grandmother and her young granddaughter. Driven by deep guilt over his past sins, Num decides to use his remaining time to return to the dangerous criminal underworld to protect vulnerable victims and seek justice. In a bloody final showdown, Num takes down the violent organisation by killing both Pin and Po, ultimately finding personal accountability and peace before his time runs out.

In the Big Bang Theory spin-off series ⁠Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the socially awkward comic book store owner Stuart Bloom accidentally breaks a dimension-hopping device built by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, triggering a massive "multiverse Armageddon." To fix his mistake and stop the end of reality, Stuart must travel across alternate universes. He is joined on this chaotic mission by his girlfriend Denise, geologist Bert, and the annoying physicist Barry Kripke. As they hop from one bizarre parallel universe to the next, they encounter wildly different versions of their old Big Bang Theory friends. However, because Stuart and his misfit crew barely understand how the machine works, every attempt to fix reality goes wrong, causing them to accidentally ruin or get trapped in each new universe they visit.

True-crime documentary ⁠A Toxic Love Story tells the twisted true story of a vicious revenge and framing plot that completely upends the lives of three people. When a young woman named Angela Connell marries US Marshal Ian Diaz, she begins receiving terrifying, anonymous cyber-stalking emails and is eventually targeted by an online solicitation that attempts to send random men to her home to assault her. The police and the couple quickly accuse Ian’s innocent ex-fiancée, Michelle Hadley, who is publicly vilified and spends 88 days in jail for a crime she did not commit. However, a deeper federal investigation reveals that Michelle is entirely innocent and that Angela is actually a master manipulator who faked her own pregnancies and illnesses while orchestrating the entire horrifying stalking plot to frame her husband’s ex-girlfriend.

Hyderabad: Planning to spend the weekend watching something new? OTT platforms have released a wide range of movies, series and documentaries across different genres. From Con City, Musafir Cafe and Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya to 72 Hours, and more, here’s a look at the latest titles you can stream this weekend.

The film ⁠Con City revolves around a group of small-time, disconnected fugitives who pretend to be a normal, struggling middle-class family running a small restaurant in Mangalore. In reality, each member, including characters played by ⁠Arjun Das and Anna Ben, lived a life of fraud and illegal cash scams after facing extreme financial desperation and debt in their past. Their peaceful, fake family setup unravels when a young boy in their care is suddenly kidnapped by an ex-cop. This crisis forces the group of grifters to band together and execute one final, elaborate hustle to save the child while dealing with the chaotic consequences of their past catching up to them.

Musafir Cafe

Release Date: July 24

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha

Musafir Cafe is a modern romantic drama that follows Chander, a young software engineer, and Sudha, a fiercely independent divorce lawyer, who meet through an arranged marriage setup but choose to start an unplanned live-in relationship instead. While Chander desires a stable marriage, Sudha is highly cynical of the institution, leading to an eventual separation when their life goals collide. Years later, Chander moves to the mountains of Mussoorie to fulfil his dream of opening a peaceful book cafe named Musafir Cafe, where he starts a new life and finds a comforting connection with a new partner, Preeti.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Release Date: July 24

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Prachee Shah

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a comedy-drama series that follows the chaotic lives of students, teachers, and staff at a typical Indian school. The plot centres on the daily struggles, innocent mischief, and deep friendships of the students as they face strict teachers and academic pressure. At the same time, it highlights the relatable, humorous, and sometimes stressful challenges faced by the school management and faculty trying to maintain order.

Protector

Release Date: July 24

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Isabel Myers, Matthew Modine, Shane Williams, D B Sweeney, Michael Stahl-David, Lydia Hull

⁠Protector follows Nikki Halsted (played by Milla Jovovich), a highly skilled special forces veteran trying to live a quiet life and raise her teenage daughter, Chloe. When Chloe is kidnapped by a human trafficking syndicate after sneaking out one night, Nikki’s explosive military training kicks in. She single-handedly takes on the criminal underworld, racing against a tight 72-hour timeline to save her daughter before she disappears forever. Along the way, Nikki must violently fight through criminals while also evading local police and military forces who are trying to stop her relentless, one-woman rescue mission.

The Truthers

Release Date: July 24

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: José Coronado, Stéphanie Magnin, Fanny Gautier, Alberto Olmo

The psychological thriller movie ⁠The Truthers follows a 30-year-old woman named Ruth who returns to her hometown after her mother dies under mysterious circumstances. Having been estranged from her family for years, she reunites with her retired father, Martín, who has completely changed. He has become deeply aggressive, erratic, and utterly obsessed with a dark conspiracy theory. As their relationship grows increasingly tense and his behaviour becomes more unpredictable, Ruth begins to suspect that her father’s paranoia is a cover-up and that he might actually be the one responsible for her mother’s death.

72 Hours

Release Date: July 24

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson

The comedy film ⁠72 Hours follows Joe Nixon (played by Kevin Hart), a 40-year-old advertising executive who is struggling to stay relevant at his job because his marketing ideas are seen as outdated. When he is accidentally added to a group text chat by a bunch of twenty-somethings planning a Miami bachelor party, he sees it as the perfect opportunity to research youth culture and salvage a crucial vodka ad campaign. Joe crashes the wild, three-day trip by offering to fund their luxury stay, but his secret motives and desperate attempts to match their Gen-Z energy quickly spin the weekend into a chaotic mess of cringey generational clashes, wild antics, and legal trouble. Eventually, the unhinged 72-hour adventure forces Joe to stop running from his age, face his fear of commitment, and get his life priorities in order.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity (Part 4)

Release Date: July 25

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Voice Cast: Masakazu Morita, Fumiko Orikasa, Kentaro Ito, Yuki Matsuoka, Hiroki Yasumoto, Wataru Takagi

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Part 4: The Calamity follows the aftermath of the Soul King’s death, an event that triggers the widespread collapse of the Three Worlds. As existence itself begins to crumble, the remaining Soul Reapers and former enemies are forced to unite to breach the newly transformed Royal Palace. This final chapter serves as the definitive conclusion to the entire series, focusing on a flurry of ultimate showdowns where legendary fighters unleash their final powers. Everything builds toward the ultimate, world-shaping clash between Ichigo Kurosaki and the Quincy king, Yhwach, as they battle to decide the fate of all creation.