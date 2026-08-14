ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Cocktail 2, The Traitors Season 2, Aakhri Sawal & More To Watch

Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) are a couple living together for a long time who do not care about marriage. While vacationing in Sicily, Italy, they meet Diya’s old friend Ally (Kriti Sanon). Diya, who is insecure, asks Ally to test Kunal's loyalty by trying to seduce him. The plan backfires when Ally falls in love with Kunal. It then creates a chaotic love triangle that follows them back to India.

In The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar at a majestic palace, a group of celebrity contestants must work together to complete challenges and build a cash prize. However, a secret few are chosen as "Traitors" to quietly eliminate the other players ("Faithfuls") each night, while the rest try to unmask and vote out the deceivers before the game ends.

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and there are plenty of new movies and shows to watch on OTT platforms. From the return of The Traitors to the romantic drama Cocktail 2, there is something for every kind of viewer this Friday. Here’s a look at the latest OTT releases arriving this weekend, including Aakhri Sawal, Don’t Say Good Luck, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me and more.

The political drama film Aakhri Sawal, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, follows a volatile young scholar named Vicky (Namashi Chakraborty) who publicly accuses his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Sanjay Dutt), of institutional bias after his critical thesis on the RSS is rejected. This academic dispute explodes into a nationwide televised debate touching on major Indian historical events, which ultimately uncovers a deep, buried secret that ties the professor’s past to the ongoing ideological clash.

Don’t Say Good Luck

Release Date: August 14

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Bebe Neuwirth

The movie Don’t Say Good Luck follows Sophie Birenbaum (Sunny Sandler), a high school student who gets the lead role in her school’s musical Waitress. As she deals with rehearsals, a crush on her co-star and changes in her friendships, she gets heartbreaking news that her mother’s cancer has returned. Sophie must cope with her mother’s illness while going through the usual ups and downs of teenage life. She eventually finds comfort by expressing her feelings through her performance on stage.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Release Date: August 14

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Esha Dey

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a thriller film directed by Manoj Tapadia and starring Kangana Ranaut. Set during the horrific 2008 Mumbai attacks, the plot follows a brave group of nurses and staff inside Cama Hospital who risk their lives to protect and save around 400 patients while terror unfolds outside.

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me

Release Date: August 14

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kostja Ullmann, Janina Uhse, David Kross, Ferdinand Hofer, Clara Immel

In the German comedy My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me, lifelong best friends and roommates Olli and Matze plan a dream world trip together. Their bond shatters when Matze falls for Rebecca. Believing she has brainwashed Matze and ruined their plans, Olli and a buddy wage a funny war to push her out, while Rebecca fights back.

Lanterns

Release Date: August 17

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar, HBO Max

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan

The upcoming HBO series follows seasoned intergalactic cop Hal Jordan and his new rookie partner John Stewart as they investigate a dark murder in a small American town. The series begins as a local crime investigation, but it soon turns into a deep, dangerous mystery with massive cosmic ties.