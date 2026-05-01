ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Citadel Season 2, Glory, Aadu 3 And More To Binge

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The first week of May brings a packed slate of OTT releases, offering something for every kind of viewer. From high-stakes spy thrillers and intense crime dramas to light-hearted comedies and emotional stories, streaming platforms are dropping a wide variety of content. With global star Priyanka Chopra returning with a much-awaited series and several Indian originals making their debut, this week promises non-stop entertainment. Whether you want to binge-watch over the weekend or catch a few episodes each night, here's a detailed look at what's releasing. Glory Release Date: May 1, 2026

Platform: Netflix If you enjoy sports dramas, Glory could be a perfect pick. Set in the fast-paced world of boxing, the series blends sports with crime and family drama. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana, the story revolves around a family entangled in a murder mystery. With emotional conflicts and intense moments, it promises an engaging watch. Undekhi: The Final Battle Release Date: May 1, 2026

Platform: SonyLIV The final chapter of Undekhi brings back the Atwal family and their power struggles. The story focuses on the intense conflict between Papaji and Rinku, driven by revenge and betrayal. Fans of the series can expect a dramatic and gripping conclusion.