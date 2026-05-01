OTT Releases This Weekend: Citadel Season 2, Glory, Aadu 3 And More To Binge
This week's OTT releases bring a mix of thrillers, romance, and drama, with Citadel Season 2, Glory, and Aadu 3 leading the must-watch list.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 1, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first week of May brings a packed slate of OTT releases, offering something for every kind of viewer. From high-stakes spy thrillers and intense crime dramas to light-hearted comedies and emotional stories, streaming platforms are dropping a wide variety of content.
With global star Priyanka Chopra returning with a much-awaited series and several Indian originals making their debut, this week promises non-stop entertainment. Whether you want to binge-watch over the weekend or catch a few episodes each night, here's a detailed look at what's releasing.
Glory
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
- Platform: Netflix
If you enjoy sports dramas, Glory could be a perfect pick. Set in the fast-paced world of boxing, the series blends sports with crime and family drama. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana, the story revolves around a family entangled in a murder mystery. With emotional conflicts and intense moments, it promises an engaging watch.
Undekhi: The Final Battle
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
- Platform: SonyLIV
The final chapter of Undekhi brings back the Atwal family and their power struggles. The story focuses on the intense conflict between Papaji and Rinku, driven by revenge and betrayal. Fans of the series can expect a dramatic and gripping conclusion.
Sapne vs Everyone Season 2
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The second season continues the journey of two individuals chasing their dreams. Set against the backdrop of acting and real estate industries, the show explores ambition, challenges, and survival. It offers a grounded and relatable narrative.
The Kerala Story: Goes Beyond
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
- Platform: ZEE5
This political drama follows the lives of three young women who face extreme challenges after being misled into life-changing situations. Set across different cities, the film continues themes of identity, struggle, and resilience.
Biker
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
- Platform: Netflix
After a successful theatrical run, Biker arrives on OTT. The film tells the story of a professional racer and mixes high-speed action with emotional family drama. Fans of sports-action films will likely enjoy this one.
Aadu 3: One Last Ride
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
- Platform: ZEE5
The popular Aadu franchise returns with its third installment. Known for its quirky humor and unique storytelling, the film promises plenty of laughs and entertaining twists.
Citadel Season 2
- Release Date: May 6, 2026
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
One of the biggest releases of the week, Citadel Season 2 sees Priyanka Chopra return alongside Richard Madden. The spy thriller follows agents on a high-risk mission to stop a global conspiracy. With action, scale, and drama, it is expected to draw major attention.
Man on Fire
- Release Date: April 30, 2026
- Platform: Netflix
Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, this action thriller follows a former Special Forces soldier trying to protect a young girl while battling his past. Set in Rio de Janeiro, the series combines emotional depth with intense action.
This week's OTT lineup clearly offers a wide mix of genres. From action and thrillers to romance and comedy, there is something for everyone. While shows like Citadel Season 2 and Man on Fire bring global appeal, Indian originals like Glory and Undekhi promise strong local storytelling.