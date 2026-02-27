ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, Accused, Black Phone 2 & More To Watch

Written, directed, and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another is inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. It tells the story of Bob, a former revolutionary who now lives a quiet and isolated life off the grid with his young daughter, Willa. Bob is trying to leave his violent past behind. However, his peaceful life is troubled when his old enemy, Lockjaw, returns after 16 years. Soon after, Willa goes missing, forcing Bob to confront his past and fight to save his daughter.

Picking up from where the first part ended, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 continues the Cinderella-style love story of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha). Sophie is a smart young maid whom Benedict met at his mother's grand masquerade ball. That night, she was dressed up and hiding her identity as the mysterious "Lady in Silver." Now that Benedict knows the truth about who Sophie really is, he must make a big decision. Will he follow his heart and choose real love? Or will he let her go because of the difference in their social status?

Hyderabad: As February comes to an end, streaming platforms are rolling out new releases. Viewers can choose from many genres, including psychological thriller, romantic drama, and more. The month is ending on an exciting note with major releases like Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, Accused, and Black Phone 2. Below is a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5.

The Bluff is an action thriller film full of sword fights and adventure. It is directed by Frank E Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The film is produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures. The story is set in the late 1800s in the Caribbean. It follows a woman who was once a pirate. She is trying to live a quiet life with her family. But when people from her past return, she must fight again to protect her loved ones.

Accused

Release Date: February 27

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, Mashhoor Amrohi

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Accused is about a respected and successful gynaecologist whose life suddenly changes after she is accused of sexual misconduct. As rumours start spreading, her personal and professional life begin to suffer. Her reputation is damaged, and everything she worked hard for is at risk. Seeing this, her wife decides to find out what really happened and starts her own investigation to uncover the truth. The film talks about important issues like injustice in society, misuse of power, and how people can be judged unfairly because of bias.

Black Phone 2

Release Date: February 28

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Ethan Hawke

Black Phone 2, directed by Scott Derrickson, continues the scary story from the first film. Even though The Grabber was killed, his evil does not end. The black phone starts ringing again, and he begins troubling Finn from beyond the grave. He also targets Finn's sister, Gwen, trying to scare and hurt them through frightening visions. Haunted and terrified, Finn and Gwen decide to face their fears and stop the mental torture. But as they dig deeper, they discover a shocking secret and realise that the killer has become even more powerful after death.

Secret Stories: Roslin

Release Date: February 27

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Cast: Meena, Sanjana Dipu, Vineeth

Secret Stories: Roslin is a Malayalam psychological thriller series directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and presented by Jeethu Joseph. The story is about a young girl named Roslin who starts having the same bad dreams again and again. She also begins to see strange and scary visions. As time passes, her mental stress grows stronger. What troubles her the most is the repeated appearance of a mysterious man with green eyes, who keeps showing up in her dreams and visions.

Andha Pyaar 2.0

Release Date: February 28

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Cast: Vivek Samtani, Onkar, Nishant Tanwar, Kaustabh Agarwal

Andha Pyaar 2.0 is a Hindi-language, comedy-reality blind dating series, featuring one woman choosing from four men while blindfolded. Hosted by Vivek Samtani with comedians Kaustubh Agarwal, Rawhitsingh, Kushagra Srivastava, and others, it focuses on personality over appearance, with the contestants revealing their faces only if they match.