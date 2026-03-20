ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Border 2, Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man, Chiraiya & More To Stream Now

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a crime drama directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight. It continues the story of the TV series Peaky Blinders.

BTS The Comeback Live premieres on March 21, 2026, streaming exclusively on Netflix. The live concert from Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square marks the group's return after their military service, along with their fifth studio album release, Arirang.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a war movie set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is a sequel to Border, helmed by JP Dutta. This film shows battles happening on different fronts and focuses on how the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy worked together during the war.

There is something for everyone, from thrilling stories to light and emotional dramas. We have put together a list of the top new releases that you can watch online this week.

Hyderabad: Another weekend brings many new shows and movies on OTT platforms. This weekend's releases include exciting titles like Border 2, Chiraiya, and the new Peaky Blinders film.

The story begins during World War II, when Nazi Germany uses Jewish prisoners to make fake British money to harm the UK's economy. Meanwhile, Thomas Shelby lives quietly in the countryside, writing a book and still grieving his daughter Ruby. He visits his brother Arthur's grave, helped by Johnny Dogs. One day, a woman named Kaulo arrives, revealing a connection to his family.

Kasaragod Embassy

Release Date: March 20

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Kabir Duhan Singh, Sudheeshm Rony David

This Malayalam crime thriller series is about two cousins who get involved in making fake passports to escape poverty and earn money. They run their work from a small stationery shop, but things get more serious when a powerful crime boss takes control of their activities.

As they go deeper into the world of crime, they face unexpected problems, and their plans start to fail. At the same time, a tough investigation begins, making the situation more dangerous and intense for them.

Deadloch Season 2

Release Date: March 20

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama

The new season of Deadloch follows Dulcie Collins as she travels to a remote town called Barra Creek to help Eddie Redcliffe. Eddie is trying to find out what happened to her former police partner, who has gone missing. During their investigation, things get more complicated when they are asked to identify an unknown person after a severed body part is found.

Wicked: For Good

Release Date: March 21

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey

Helmed by Jon M Chu, Wicked is about the friendship between Elphaba, a green-skinned witch, and Glinda, a popular and cheerful girl. They meet at school in the magical land of Oz. As they become close friends, different events slowly create problems between them. In the end, Elphaba is seen as a "wicked" witch, while Glinda is seen as the good one.

Chiraiya

Release Date: March 20

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Cast: Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Sarita Joshi

Chiraiya, directed by Shashant Shah, is a social drama series about the reality of marriage. It follows Kamlesh, an ideal daughter-in-law, whose life changes when she learns that her sister-in-law is being physically abused.

She is then faced with a difficult choice, whether to stand up for what is right or protect her family's honour. The series shows serious and emotional moments and highlights the harsh truths of some marriages that still exist in parts of society.