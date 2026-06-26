ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Blast, Baahubali The Torchbearer, Alliance & More Titles To Stream

Baahubali: The Torchbearer is a 4-part Netflix documentary series that celebrates the 10-year legacy of the blockbuster franchise. It takes viewers behind the scenes to explore the incredible vision, production challenges, and financial hurdles the cast and crew overcame to make the films a global cultural phenomenon.

Raja Shivaji tells the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, focusing on his journey from a visionary young boy to a fearless warrior. Guided by his mother, Rajmata Jijabai, he dreams of building an independent Maratha kingdom. Throughout the film, Shivaji builds a loyal army, captures key forts, and cleverly fights off massive, powerful empires like the Adil Shahi and the Mughals to establish self-rule.

Blast is an action thriller movie where a seemingly ordinary, middle-class family of martial arts experts finds themselves caught in a dangerous corporate conspiracy. The plot centres around an evil businessman and his ruthless assassin who plan to drill into a mountain for rare minerals, which will destroy a nearby village. When the family steps in to protect the innocent locals, they are targeted by the criminal syndicate and must unleash their hidden karate skills to fight off the goons and survive.

Hyderabad: Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have a wide range of fresh releases, from action thrillers and documentaries to comedy dramas and reality shows. Here's a look at the biggest titles arriving on Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video, including Blast, Baahubali: The Torchbearer, Alliance and more.

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole, Kaveri Seth

Perfect Family is a relatable comedy-drama series about the Karkaria family, who seem completely normal from the outside. Their "perfect" life suddenly falls apart when the youngest daughter has panic attacks at school, forcing them all into family therapy. Through counselling, they confront years of hidden anger, personal struggles, and communication gaps, slowly learning how to understand and love each other again.

Lingam

Release Date: June 26

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Kathir, Divya Bharathi, Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat, Vemal (cameo)

The Tamil crime thriller series Lingam follows Kathir, a talented kabaddi champion whose dream of becoming a police officer is shattered after he is falsely accused of murder. Pushed into prison and trapped in a world of crime, his life spirals as he transforms from an innocent athlete into a feared underworld gangster seeking revenge and control.

Little Brother

Release Date: June 26

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: John Cena, Eric André, Michelle Monaghan, and Christopher Meloni

Little Brother is an R-rated comedy movie. Directed by Matt Spicer, the film stars John Cena and Eric André as an unlikely pair of brothers. The plot follows a meticulously organised real estate agent (John Cena) whose carefully curated life gets completely thrown into chaos when his eccentric younger brother (Eric André) suddenly reappears.

Alliance

Release Date: June 26

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kunal Kemmu (Host), Ravi Kishan, Mini Mathur, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Riva Kishan, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, Armaan Khera, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a reality competition series where 16 celebrities enter as trusted pairs but quickly learn that loyalty is a trap. The game is built on psychological warfare and shifting alliances, forcing players to adapt, betray each other, and outsmart rivals to be the last one standing.

Lock Upp Season 2

Release Date: June 27

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Cast: Hosts - Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh; Contestants - Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena

Lock Upp Season 2 is a reality show where 14 celebrities are locked together in a prison-like jail and stripped of all basic luxuries. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the 6-week series tests the contestants' survival instincts as they compete in gruelling tasks and reveal dark, personal secrets to avoid elimination and win the game.