OTT Releases This Weekend: Bha Bha Ba, The Rip, Mastiii 4 & More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: Mid-January has brought several new releases across OTT platforms. Viewers can choose from war films, action dramas, comedies, and investigative stories.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and SonyLIV have added new movies and series this week. Some titles focus on patriotism and large action scenes, while others deal with crime cases, social topics, or light entertainment.

With these new releases, audiences have many options to watch across different streaming platforms.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Release Date: Currently Streaming

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Sandhu, Zoya Afroz

Created by Neeraj Pandey under the banner of Friday Storytellers, this crime thriller series stars Emraan Hashmi as Arjun Meena, a suspended customs officer. He is called back to lead a special task force. The story is set at Mumbai International Airport and has been shot in locations like Milan, Bangkok, Al-Dera'a, Addis Ababa, and also in Bahrain and Mumbai.

The Rip

Release Date: January 16

Where To Watch: Netflix

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle

The Rip is an action thriller film written and directed by Joe Carnahan, who created the story along with Michael McGrale. The film follows a group of Miami police officers who find millions of dollars in cash. As word spreads about the money, tension and mistrust grow, and the cops begin to question who they can really trust.

Bha Bha Ba

Release Date: January 16