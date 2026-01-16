OTT Releases This Weekend: Bha Bha Ba, The Rip, Mastiii 4 & More To Stream Now
Mid-January OTT releases offer crime thrillers, action, war, and comedy across Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, and SonyLIV, featuring stars like Matt Damon and Mammootty.
Hyderabad: Mid-January has brought several new releases across OTT platforms. Viewers can choose from war films, action dramas, comedies, and investigative stories.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and SonyLIV have added new movies and series this week. Some titles focus on patriotism and large action scenes, while others deal with crime cases, social topics, or light entertainment.
With these new releases, audiences have many options to watch across different streaming platforms.
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web
Release Date: Currently Streaming
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Sandhu, Zoya Afroz
Created by Neeraj Pandey under the banner of Friday Storytellers, this crime thriller series stars Emraan Hashmi as Arjun Meena, a suspended customs officer. He is called back to lead a special task force. The story is set at Mumbai International Airport and has been shot in locations like Milan, Bangkok, Al-Dera'a, Addis Ababa, and also in Bahrain and Mumbai.
The Rip
Release Date: January 16
Where To Watch: Netflix
Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle
The Rip is an action thriller film written and directed by Joe Carnahan, who created the story along with Michael McGrale. The film follows a group of Miami police officers who find millions of dollars in cash. As word spreads about the money, tension and mistrust grow, and the cops begin to question who they can really trust.
Bha Bha Ba
Release Date: January 16
Where To Watch: ZEE5
Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Srinivasan, Baiju Santhosh
Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam action comedy set in Kerala. The story follows CK Joseph, who is kidnapped during his first public speech after becoming Chief Minister by a man known as "The Commoner." A special police team, along with Joseph's son Noble, is formed to rescue him. Through the kidnapping, the film highlights how politicians ignore people after elections. It is later revealed that the act is driven by personal revenge. In the end, Joseph is rescued, but his corruption is exposed, destroying his political career.
Mastiii 4
Release Date: January 16
Where To Watch: ZEE5
Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani
Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is the 4th film in the Masti franchise. The plot of the laugh riot revolves around Amar, Meet and Prem, who feel exhausted with their married lives and miss their carefree youth. Hearing of a "Love Visa" that gives a week's freedom, they jump for fun. However, when their wives also partake, things turn a bit messy. This leads to confusion, comedy, and chaos, before everyone realises that honesty is more important than secret adventures.
120 Bahadur
Release Date: January 16
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, Raashii Khanna
War film 120 Bahadur is based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The story shows how 120 brave soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment fought against nearly 3,000 Chinese troops on November 18, 1962, and caused heavy losses to the enemy. The film is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.
Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath
Release Date: January 16
Where To Watch: SonyLIV
Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran
Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is a Malayalam-language action thriller film directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar. The film follows Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan as he investigates missing women in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The case reveals a serial killer using victims' phones to trap others. Suspicion first falls on a constable, but later the killer is exposed as Stanley, a police officer helping with the case. After a violent fight, Stanley is caught, but the ending hints that he may still be alive.
