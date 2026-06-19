OTT Releases This Weekend: Athiradi, Drishyam 3, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 & More Titles To Stream
From Drishyam 3 and Athiradi to Save The Tigers Season 3 and Oasis, here are the top movies and web series streaming this weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: This weekend brings a fresh mix of entertainment for OTT viewers, with several new movies and web series arriving across streaming platforms. From Mohanlal’s much-awaited Drishyam 3 and the crime thriller Ab Hoga Hisaab to the comedy-drama Athiradi, the latest season of Save The Tigers, and international mystery drama Oasis, audiences have plenty of options to choose from. Here's a look at the top OTT releases streaming this weekend.
Drishyam 3
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: Already Streaming
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Asha Sarath
In Drishyam 3, the parents of the deceased Varun hire a dismissed cop to plot a revenge scheme to frame Georgekutty's daughter. Georgekutty uncovers the conspiracy, injures his own daughter to twist her status into a victim, and ultimately turns himself in to the police on the condition that his family is never harassed again.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the crime action thriller is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third instalment in the Drishyam film series.
Ab Hoga Hisaab
Streaming On: Amazon MX Player
Release Date: Already Streaming
Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra
Ab Hoga Hisaab is a Punjab-set crime thriller about two brothers, Bobby and Bunty, and their dangerous entanglement with illegal immigration. Bobby, a deported migrant, is determined to send his younger brother to Canada. However, Bunty gets sucked into a dark underworld run by a corrupt politician named Goldy Sekhon, who secretly operates a deadly human trafficking and organ-trading ring. When Bunty vanishes, Bobby becomes a reluctant avenger, launching a violent hunt to find him and expose the ring.
Athiradi
Streaming On: SonyLIV
Release Date: June 19
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan
Athiradi follows an over-enthusiastic college student named Samkutty (played by Basil Joseph) who is determined to bring back a banned campus festival to help his brother overcome past trauma. His mission leads to a hilarious, chaotic clash with Sreekuttan (Tovino Thomas), a reformed local gangster trying to pursue his dream in music.
Save The Tigers Season 3
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 19
Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam, Chaitanya Krishna
In Save The Tigers Season 3, three frustrated husbands (Ganta Ravi, Rahul, and Vikram) blame their wives for their unhappy lives. Watching this from above, Lord Indra decides to teach them a lesson through a cosmic experiment. He transports them to parallel realities where they become wildly successful, wealthy, and famous. However, this newfound success does not solve all their problems, and they eventually learn to appreciate the real value of their marriages.
Oasis
Streaming On: Netflix
Release Date: June 19
Cast: Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera, Victoria Kantch
Set in a highly exclusive luxury Spanish resort, Oasis follows ultra-wealthy guests and hard-working staff. The glamorous summer vacation is abruptly shattered when a young woman mysteriously vanishes. Police lock down the property, trapping everyone inside as a web of dark secrets and dangerous lies unravels.
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2
Streaming On: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 19
Cast: Sanchita Basu, Dhaval Thakur
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 continues the gripping story of Kuldeep (a man of humble beginnings) and Shanvika (from a wealthy family), whose tragic past is now fueled by dark politics, power, and revenge. While the two initially clash on opposite sides of a high-stakes game after a painful fallout, they go through deep emotional conflicts, betrayal, and shifting power dynamics in the dangerous world of Sitaarpur.