ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Athiradi, Drishyam 3, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 & More Titles To Stream

Hyderabad: This weekend brings a fresh mix of entertainment for OTT viewers, with several new movies and web series arriving across streaming platforms. From Mohanlal’s much-awaited Drishyam 3 and the crime thriller Ab Hoga Hisaab to the comedy-drama Athiradi, the latest season of Save The Tigers, and international mystery drama Oasis, audiences have plenty of options to choose from. Here's a look at the top OTT releases streaming this weekend.

Drishyam 3

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: Already Streaming

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Asha Sarath

In Drishyam 3, the parents of the deceased Varun hire a dismissed cop to plot a revenge scheme to frame Georgekutty's daughter. Georgekutty uncovers the conspiracy, injures his own daughter to twist her status into a victim, and ultimately turns himself in to the police on the condition that his family is never harassed again.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the crime action thriller is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third instalment in the Drishyam film series.

Ab Hoga Hisaab

Streaming On: Amazon MX Player

Release Date: Already Streaming

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra

Ab Hoga Hisaab is a Punjab-set crime thriller about two brothers, Bobby and Bunty, and their dangerous entanglement with illegal immigration. Bobby, a deported migrant, is determined to send his younger brother to Canada. However, Bunty gets sucked into a dark underworld run by a corrupt politician named Goldy Sekhon, who secretly operates a deadly human trafficking and organ-trading ring. When Bunty vanishes, Bobby becomes a reluctant avenger, launching a violent hunt to find him and expose the ring.

Athiradi

Streaming On: SonyLIV