ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Assi, Ashakal Aayiram, Euphoria Season 3 & More To Watch Now

Tamil film Youth is a coming-of-age story following 15-year-old Praveen (portrayed by Ken Karunaas), a carefree schoolboy determined to find true love before graduation. Navigating adolescent confusion, friendships, and puppy love, he faces double heartbreak, ultimately maturing through family emotions and life lessons.

Starring Vijay Varma in the lead role, Matka King is created and written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, with Manjule also directing the show. Set against the backdrop of 1960s Bombay, the series is a crime-drama which follows Brij Bhatti (played by Vijay Varma), an ambitious cotton trader who rises to become a gambling kingpin. He revolutionises the "Matka" betting system by promising honesty in a rigged, underworld-controlled market, turning it into a nationwide craze.

Directed by G Prajith, Ashakal Aayiram is a comedy-drama film which focuses on the dynamics of a father-son relationship. It showcases the everyday struggles, dreams, misunderstandings and emotional reconciliation between the characters played by Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram. The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

Assi is a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. The flick is about a lawyer who struggles with a tough case related to sexual assault. The story is developed through courtroom drama and delves into the aspects of justice, social silence, and gender violence. It stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films.

As a new weekend arrives, streaming giants are prepping a fresh list of films and shows to entice viewers. From courtroom drama to black comedies, something is sure to appeal to everyone. Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Prime Video are launching their new releases this week, guaranteeing a mix of entertainment for all genres. Here's a closer look at what you're in for:

Release Date: Already Streaming

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow

Euphoria Season 3 jumps five years into the future, following the characters as adults navigating faith, redemption, and life after high school. Rue, still struggling with sobriety, works off her debt to Laurie as a drug mule in Mexico. Nate, now running his father's construction business, is engaged to Cassie, who uses OnlyFans to fund a lavish life.

Beef Season 2

Release Date: Already Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton

The eight-episode anthology season features a new cast, including Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, with all episodes released at once. The new, "passive-aggressive" story revolves around a country club feud, marking a shift from the first season's focus.

Roommates

Release Date: April 17

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne

Roommates is a black comedy film directed by Chandler Levack and written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O'Sullivan. The film centres around two college freshmen - one naive, and the other cool and confident - who become roommates as they face different obstacles of living in the same dormitory.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Release Date: April 17

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Viraj Gehlani

Romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein is written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The story centres around two socially awkward young people living in Mumbai. As they struggle with self-doubt and societal expectations, they gradually find love and acceptance. Their journey moves from the busy city life to peaceful mountain surroundings, highlighting emotional growth and self-discovery.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Release Date: Already Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows a teacher who works for the welfare of children in the tribal areas of united Andhra Pradesh. He meets a young boy and names him Bhagat Singh. With proper guidance, the boy grows into an educated and courageous police officer.

As the story progresses, Bhagat takes on powerful enemies, while his mentor becomes the Chief Minister. The situation turns serious when there is an attempt to assassinate the Chief Minister. The film then shows how Bhagat fights against these forces and stands for justice.

Toaster

Release Date: Already Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee

Toaster is a black comedy thriller film directed by Vivek Daschaudary. It is produced by Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Tarun Bali under KAMPA Films. It marks Patralekha's debut as a film producer. The film follows a stingy man who becomes irrationally obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple, getting entangled in a chain of mishaps involving murder and mayhem.