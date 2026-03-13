ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Aspirants Season 3, Couple Friendly, Pennum Porattum & More

Hyderabad: Your watchlist is about to get exciting as top streaming platforms bring new films and shows this weekend. The new season of Aspirants is finally arriving, along with Ravi Teja's film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video are releasing several new titles, offering viewers a mix of entertainment across different genres this week.

Made in Korea

Release date: Already streaming

Where to stream: Netflix

Cast: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin, with Si-hun Baek, Rishikanth, Ha-Ram Jo, Jae-hyeon Jang

Written and directed by Ra Karthik, Made in Korea is an Indian-South Korean comedy-drama film. The story follows Shenba, a young woman from the small village of Kolappur in southern Tamil Nadu, who dreams of visiting Seoul one day.

Unexpectedly, her dream comes true when she suddenly finds herself on a one-way flight to Seoul, but under circumstances she never imagined. The film then follows Shenba's journey in a new country and explores what happens to her there, and whether the city welcomes her with the same warmth she hoped for.

Aspirants Season 3

Release date: March 13

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jatin Goswami

Presented by The Viral Fever, Aspirants Season 3 returns with higher stakes. The series focuses on the growing rivalry between Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya. In the present timeline, DM Abhilash faces an inquiry after allegations by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, which affects both his career and personal relationships. In the past timeline, a younger Abhilash prepares again for the IAS exam in Mukherjee Nagar after qualifying for the IRS.

Couple Friendly

Release date: March 13

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu