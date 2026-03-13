OTT Releases This Weekend: Aspirants Season 3, Couple Friendly, Pennum Porattum & More
This week's OTT releases include Aspirants Season 3, Couple Friendly, Pennum Porattum and more, offering diverse entertainment across genres.
March 13, 2026
Hyderabad: Your watchlist is about to get exciting as top streaming platforms bring new films and shows this weekend. The new season of Aspirants is finally arriving, along with Ravi Teja's film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video are releasing several new titles, offering viewers a mix of entertainment across different genres this week.
Made in Korea
Release date: Already streaming
Where to stream: Netflix
Cast: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin, with Si-hun Baek, Rishikanth, Ha-Ram Jo, Jae-hyeon Jang
Written and directed by Ra Karthik, Made in Korea is an Indian-South Korean comedy-drama film. The story follows Shenba, a young woman from the small village of Kolappur in southern Tamil Nadu, who dreams of visiting Seoul one day.
Unexpectedly, her dream comes true when she suddenly finds herself on a one-way flight to Seoul, but under circumstances she never imagined. The film then follows Shenba's journey in a new country and explores what happens to her there, and whether the city welcomes her with the same warmth she hoped for.
Aspirants Season 3
Release date: March 13
Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jatin Goswami
Presented by The Viral Fever, Aspirants Season 3 returns with higher stakes. The series focuses on the growing rivalry between Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya. In the present timeline, DM Abhilash faces an inquiry after allegations by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, which affects both his career and personal relationships. In the past timeline, a younger Abhilash prepares again for the IAS exam in Mukherjee Nagar after qualifying for the IRS.
Couple Friendly
Release date: March 13
Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Yogi Babu
Couple Friendly is a Telugu-language romantic drama film written and directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar. The story is about two young professionals from Andhra Pradesh who share an apartment in Chennai to save money while working towards their dreams. As their careers move in different directions, their friendship and growing bond face challenges from family pressure and unexpected health problems.
Pennum Porattum
Release date: March 13
Where to stream: Netflix
Cast: Subash Chandran, Rajesh Madhavan, Raina Radhakrishnan, Shinoj
Directed by Rajesh Madhavan, Pennum Porattum tells the story of a woman and her dog who face anger and hostility from people in their village. As the situation grows worse, hidden tensions in the community start to come out. The film looks at mob mentality, social judgment, and how people can become cruel while trying to punish someone they think is wrong.
Zootopia 2
Release Date: March 13
Where to stream: JioHotstar
Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 is an American animated buddy-cop comedy produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is the sequel to Zootopia (2016). The film follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they chase a pit viper named Gary De'Snake across Zootopia while trying to prove they are innocent after being wrongly framed.
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
Release Date: March 13
Where to stream: ZEE5
Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Edin Rose
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a Telugu romantic comedy drama starring Ravi Teja. The story is about a man who goes to Spain for a business trip. His life changes during this trip. Despite being a married man, he gets involved in an affair with a winery owner. The story takes a serious turn as the relationship develops. There is a display of drama, comedy, and funny moments in the film.
Pookie
Release Date: March 13
Where to stream: ZEE5
Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha, Vijay Antony
Directed by Ganesh Chandra, Pookie is a Tamil romantic drama about a Gen Z couple whose six-year relationship breaks after a big argument. After the breakup, they struggle with their feelings and their egos clash as they try to deal with the situation. The film follows their emotional journey and shows whether they can reconnect.
