ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Alpha, Bandar, Anbe Diana, Graveyard Season 3 & More To Stream

OTT Releases This Weekend ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and OTT platforms have several new movies and web series ready for viewers. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha and Bobby Deol’s prison drama Bandar are among the biggest releases this week. Tamil romantic comedy Anbe Diana, Graveyard Season 3, Telugu series Part-Timers and the Michael Jackson biopic Michael are also set to arrive on streaming platforms. Here’s a look at what you can watch this weekend and where to stream them. Alpha Release Date: August 28 Streaming Platform: Netflix Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Dia Mirza, Hrithik Roshan The YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha follows Sita (Alia Bhatt), a young woman born with superhuman abilities after her mother was injected with an experimental "Alpha" super-soldier serum. A rogue commander named Fateh (Bobby Deol) fakes her death at birth, kidnaps her, and raises her in isolation to become a ruthless, brainwashed assassin for his illegal military program. Years later, after discovering the dark truth about her stolen childhood and her real family, Sita rebels against her abusive mentor. She teams up with her biological father, R&AW chief Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor), and her long-lost twin sister, Durga (Sharvari), to fight back, take down Fateh’s corrupt organisation, and claim her freedom. Bandar Release Date: August 28 Streaming Platform: ZEE5 Cast: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B Shetty Bandar is a gritty prison drama that follows Samar Mehra (Bobby Deol), a fading television star whose life spirals out of control when his ex-girlfriend, Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi), accuses him of rape. He is abruptly arrested and thrown into a harsh, corrupt judicial and undertrial prison system. While his sister Suhani (Sanya Malhotra) and his lawyer fight a difficult battle outside to get him bail, Samar must survive the brutal, unhygienic conditions of jail and the overwhelming public judgment that has already labelled him guilty. Anbe Diana Release Date: August 28 Streaming Platform: SonyLIV Cast: Pari Elavazhagan, Ramya Ranganathan, Chetan Kadambi, Roja Selvamani, Parithabangal Gopi