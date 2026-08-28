OTT Releases This Weekend: Alpha, Bandar, Anbe Diana, Graveyard Season 3 & More To Stream
This weekend's OTT lineup includes Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Bobby Deol's Bandar, Anbe Diana, Graveyard Season 3, Part-Timers and more titles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 28, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and OTT platforms have several new movies and web series ready for viewers. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha and Bobby Deol’s prison drama Bandar are among the biggest releases this week. Tamil romantic comedy Anbe Diana, Graveyard Season 3, Telugu series Part-Timers and the Michael Jackson biopic Michael are also set to arrive on streaming platforms. Here’s a look at what you can watch this weekend and where to stream them.
Alpha
Release Date: August 28
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Dia Mirza, Hrithik Roshan
The YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha follows Sita (Alia Bhatt), a young woman born with superhuman abilities after her mother was injected with an experimental "Alpha" super-soldier serum. A rogue commander named Fateh (Bobby Deol) fakes her death at birth, kidnaps her, and raises her in isolation to become a ruthless, brainwashed assassin for his illegal military program.
Years later, after discovering the dark truth about her stolen childhood and her real family, Sita rebels against her abusive mentor. She teams up with her biological father, R&AW chief Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor), and her long-lost twin sister, Durga (Sharvari), to fight back, take down Fateh’s corrupt organisation, and claim her freedom.
Bandar
Release Date: August 28
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B Shetty
Bandar is a gritty prison drama that follows Samar Mehra (Bobby Deol), a fading television star whose life spirals out of control when his ex-girlfriend, Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi), accuses him of rape. He is abruptly arrested and thrown into a harsh, corrupt judicial and undertrial prison system.
While his sister Suhani (Sanya Malhotra) and his lawyer fight a difficult battle outside to get him bail, Samar must survive the brutal, unhygienic conditions of jail and the overwhelming public judgment that has already labelled him guilty.
Anbe Diana
Release Date: August 28
Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Cast: Pari Elavazhagan, Ramya Ranganathan, Chetan Kadambi, Roja Selvamani, Parithabangal Gopi
The Tamil movie Anbe Diana is a romantic comedy that follows Chirumamilla Sita Krishna (CSK), a conservative Telugu youth and athletics coach living in Chennai, who falls in love with Magic Diana D’Souza, an outgoing and modern Anglo-Indian IT professional. Their chaotic relationship faces massive hurdles due to deep cultural differences and strict family expectations, primarily driven by Krishna’s caste-obsessed mother, Sarala, who runs the household with an iron fist and arranges his marriage to a cousin.
Paralysed by anxiety and fear of his mother, Krishna initially pushes Diana away and goes through with his family’s plans, but he eventually confronts his own internal hypocrisies and gathers the courage to fight for his true love.
Graveyard Season 3
Release Date: August 28
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Cast: Birce Akalay, Olgun Toker, Şehsuvar Aktaş, Hakan Meriçliler, Sezgin Uzunbekiroğlu, Cem Sürgit
In Season 3 of the Turkish crime thriller Graveyard (Mezarlık), the disbanded Special Crimes Unit is forced back together when a disturbing new case emerges involving mysterious, threatening boxes sent to women.
As Inspector Önem Özülkü returns to active duty to solve these brutal femicides, she and her team must fight through heavy bureaucracy, societal prejudice, and corrupt forces. The investigation quickly turns dangerous as the team faces a dark, direct threat, pushing them to their absolute emotional and psychological limits.
Part-Timers
Release Date: August 28
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Thanuja Puttaswamy, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Rajesh Khanna, Prasad Rao
The Telugu web series Part-Timers follows two very different young women, Sindhu and Teju, who come from completely separate worlds but unexpectedly end up as roommates. Sindhu struggles to break free from her conservative family, while Teju secretly works as a cab driver to prove her financial independence.
Despite their conflicting personalities and daily survival struggles, the two women form a tight bond and unite around a massive shared dream, launching their own cab startup.
Michael
Release Date: August 29
Streaming Platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Juliano Valdi, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier
The biographical film Michael follows the rise of Michael Jackson from his troubled childhood as the young breakout star of the Jackson 5 to becoming a global solo superstar. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie highlights his intense creative ambition behind iconic albums like Thriller and Bad.
Alongside his historic on-stage success, the plot explores his strict upbringing and complicated relationship with his demanding father, Joseph, as Michael struggles to claim his personal independence and go through the overwhelming pressures of worldwide fame.