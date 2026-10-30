OTT Releases This Weekend: Akka, Immortal, Mirzapur The Movie And More To Binge Watch
This weekend's OTT lineup brings crime dramas, supernatural thrillers, family entertainers and comedies, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Bam and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 30, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The weekend is here, bringing a fresh lineup of movies and shows across popular OTT platforms. From Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's crime drama Akka to the supernatural thriller Obsession and the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie, streaming platforms have plenty of new titles for viewers.
This week's releases cover several genres, including crime, romance, horror, comedy and family drama. While Bhuvan Bam returns with his popular comedy series Dhindora, Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan and Fahadh Faasil also feature in the OTT slate of releases. Whether you are looking for an intense thriller or something light-hearted to watch with your family, here's a complete list of OTT releases this weekend and where to watch them.
1. Akka (Netflix)
Starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, Akka is a period crime drama set in the fictional South Indian town of Pernuru during the 1980s. The series follows Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte), two powerful women who control a gold-smuggling syndicate. Their hold over the criminal underworld faces a serious threat when a mysterious outsider enters their world. As tensions rise, their rivalry puts the entire empire at risk. The crime thriller series premieres on October 30, 2026.
2. Obsession (JioHotstar)
Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is a supernatural psychological thriller starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette. The story follows Bear, an introverted young man who uses a mysterious supernatural artefact to make his crush Nikki fall in love with him. However, his wish takes a disturbing turn when Nikki develops an uncontrollable obsession with him. As the situation becomes increasingly dangerous, Bear must find a way to reverse the consequences of his wish. The film starts streaming on October 30.
3. Mirzapur: The Movie (Prime Video)
The popular crime franchise returns with a feature film that takes viewers back into its familiar world of power struggles and rivalries. Set within the timeline of the first season, the film explores an untold story involving the battle for dominance in Purvanchal. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Rasika Dugal reprise their popular characters. Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan are among the new additions. The film starts streaming on October 30 and also features an extended cut with previously unseen scenes.
4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai (Netflix)
For viewers who enjoy family dramas, Meethe Mein Kya Hai explores the complicated relationships within a multigenerational household. Years of unresolved secrets and conflicting opinions have created tensions among family members. Their already strained relationships take another turn when an unexpected marriage announcement interrupts the family's festive celebrations. The announcement brings buried issues to the surface and forces everyone to confront their differences. The film begins streaming on October 30.
5. Drive: The Pretenders (Prime Video)
This German romantic drama brings together the worlds of professional racing and complicated relationships. Inspired by Tamara Lush's Wattpad novel, the film follows Dante Annunziata (Amin Baahmed), a controversial Formula 1 champion, and Sarah Jenkins (Lisa-Marie Koroll), a pit mechanic determined to make her mark in the sport. Dante enters a fake engagement to repair his public image, but things become complicated when genuine feelings develop between them. Their relationship unfolds against the competitive and demanding world of motorsport. The German-language romantic drama film was released worldwide on October 28, 2026.
6. Dhindora (Netflix)
Bhuvan Bam's popular comedy series Dhindora is another title to add to your weekend watchlist. The story revolves around Babloo and his middle-class family, whose lives change dramatically after an unexpected lottery win. However, their happiness does not last long as Babloo meets with a car accident and suffers from amnesia. His son Bhuvan and his friends try to uncover what happened while dealing with greedy neighbours and unexpected fame. Bhuvan Bam plays nine different characters in the series, including the much-loved Titu Mama. It premiered on October 28, 2026.
7. A Couple of Lies (Netflix)
If psychological thrillers are your preferred genre, this Swedish limited series might be worth checking out. Originally titled Bytet, the four-part series revolves around two wealthy couples who decide to exchange their holiday homes in Stockholm and Sicily to save their troubled marriages. Their plans take a sinister turn when they discover hidden cameras and disturbing secrets about their surroundings. What begins as a holiday arrangement soon develops into a dangerous game of surveillance, manipulation and mistrust. The series premieres globally on October 30.
8. The One About Matthew Perry (Netflix)
This three-part documentary series revisits the life and legacy of Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom Friends. It explores his journey from becoming a global television star to dealing with his long-running battle with addiction. The documentary features interviews with people who knew him closely, including his younger sister Mia Perry Bowick and lifelong friends. It also examines his recovery journey and advocacy work, offering a personal account of the actor's life beyond his television fame. The series premiered on October 27.
9. Baththa (Netflix)
Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Baththa is a Tamil action-comedy that revolves around an unusual confrontation between a local don and an eight-year-old boy. The story follows Baththavachalam, who finds himself locked inside a deserted school restroom by the young boy, Sabari. What follows is an unusual situation that brings together humour and unexpected twists. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film also features Lijomol Jose and Sai Prithviraj. It is available in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam from October 29.
10. Sigma (Netflix)
Marking the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of actor Thalapathy Vijay, Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. The Tamil action thriller revolves around a hidden treasure hunt and high-stakes criminal activities. The story brings together adventure, crime and unexpected developments as the characters get caught up in a dangerous mission. The film also features a multilingual digital release, with versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from October 30.
11. Avaraachan & Sons (Netflix)
The Malayalam family comedy-drama stars Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathy and Vinay Forrt. Set against the coastal backdrop of Chellanam, the film follows Avaraachan, an alcoholic father whose troubled relationship with his two sons affects the family. Jaison and Jaimon struggle with their father's behaviour as unresolved issues continue to create tension at home. The story explores family relationships and Avaraachan's efforts to become a more responsible and emotionally available parent. Directed by debutant Thamby, the film is available to stream from October 30.
12. Don't Trouble the Trouble (Netflix)
Fahadh Faasil makes his Telugu cinema debut with this fantasy comedy-drama directed by Shashank Yeleti. He plays Suri, an ambulance driver who gets caught up in a series of unexpected troubles involving a wealthy family and a kidnapping plan. His journey takes an unusual turn when he finds himself accompanying a spirited young girl named Divya. The film combines comedy, adventure and fantasy while exploring the unlikely situations the characters encounter. Ssara Palekar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Mahesh Manjrekar and Subbaraju also feature in the cast. It releases on October 30.
13. Immortal (SonyLIV)
Starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, Immortal is a Tamil romantic horror film that blends love with supernatural elements. GV Prakash Kumar plays Magi, a printing press worker in Chennai who moves into an inexpensive apartment. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a mysterious supernatural presence connected to an ancient tribal mystery. The Tamil-language horror romance film releases on October 30.
With crime dramas, supernatural thrillers, family entertainers and comedy shows arriving across platforms, this weekend offers plenty of options for OTT viewers.