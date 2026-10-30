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OTT Releases This Weekend: Akka, Immortal, Mirzapur The Movie And More To Binge Watch

OTT Releases This Weekend: Immortal, Mirzapur The Movie And More To Binge Watch ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, bringing a fresh lineup of movies and shows across popular OTT platforms. From Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's crime drama Akka to the supernatural thriller Obsession and the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie, streaming platforms have plenty of new titles for viewers.

This week's releases cover several genres, including crime, romance, horror, comedy and family drama. While Bhuvan Bam returns with his popular comedy series Dhindora, Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan and Fahadh Faasil also feature in the OTT slate of releases. Whether you are looking for an intense thriller or something light-hearted to watch with your family, here's a complete list of OTT releases this weekend and where to watch them.

1. Akka (Netflix) Starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, Akka is a period crime drama set in the fictional South Indian town of Pernuru during the 1980s. The series follows Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte), two powerful women who control a gold-smuggling syndicate. Their hold over the criminal underworld faces a serious threat when a mysterious outsider enters their world. As tensions rise, their rivalry puts the entire empire at risk. The crime thriller series premieres on October 30, 2026. 2. Obsession (JioHotstar) Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is a supernatural psychological thriller starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette. The story follows Bear, an introverted young man who uses a mysterious supernatural artefact to make his crush Nikki fall in love with him. However, his wish takes a disturbing turn when Nikki develops an uncontrollable obsession with him. As the situation becomes increasingly dangerous, Bear must find a way to reverse the consequences of his wish. The film starts streaming on October 30. 3. Mirzapur: The Movie (Prime Video) The popular crime franchise returns with a feature film that takes viewers back into its familiar world of power struggles and rivalries. Set within the timeline of the first season, the film explores an untold story involving the battle for dominance in Purvanchal. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Rasika Dugal reprise their popular characters. Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan are among the new additions. The film starts streaming on October 30 and also features an extended cut with previously unseen scenes. 4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai (Netflix) For viewers who enjoy family dramas, Meethe Mein Kya Hai explores the complicated relationships within a multigenerational household. Years of unresolved secrets and conflicting opinions have created tensions among family members. Their already strained relationships take another turn when an unexpected marriage announcement interrupts the family's festive celebrations. The announcement brings buried issues to the surface and forces everyone to confront their differences. The film begins streaming on October 30. 5. Drive: The Pretenders (Prime Video) This German romantic drama brings together the worlds of professional racing and complicated relationships. Inspired by Tamara Lush's Wattpad novel, the film follows Dante Annunziata (Amin Baahmed), a controversial Formula 1 champion, and Sarah Jenkins (Lisa-Marie Koroll), a pit mechanic determined to make her mark in the sport. Dante enters a fake engagement to repair his public image, but things become complicated when genuine feelings develop between them. Their relationship unfolds against the competitive and demanding world of motorsport. The German-language romantic drama film was released worldwide on October 28, 2026. 6. Dhindora (Netflix) Bhuvan Bam's popular comedy series Dhindora is another title to add to your weekend watchlist. The story revolves around Babloo and his middle-class family, whose lives change dramatically after an unexpected lottery win. However, their happiness does not last long as Babloo meets with a car accident and suffers from amnesia. His son Bhuvan and his friends try to uncover what happened while dealing with greedy neighbours and unexpected fame. Bhuvan Bam plays nine different characters in the series, including the much-loved Titu Mama. It premiered on October 28, 2026. 7. A Couple of Lies (Netflix)