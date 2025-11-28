ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: Aaryan, Stranger Things Season 5, Aan Paavam Pollathathu & More

The action comedy film Mass Jathara, written and directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu in his directorial debut, was jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. The film centres around an honest railway cop, Laxman Bheri (Ravi Teja), who can't tolerate injustice. After clashing with a minister's son, he's transferred to a remote tribal area where Sivudu (Naveen Chandra) controls a ganja empire with political backing. Laxman challenges him from day one. How this simple railway SI rises to take down Sivudu and dismantle his drug network forms the rest of the story.

Written and directed by Praveen K in his directorial debut, Aaryan is about an unsuccessful middle-aged writer who shocks the world by announcing his plan to execute the perfect crime. His audacious claim sets off a thrilling cat-and-mouse pursuit, as a relentless police officer and his team scramble to outplay him and prevent a series of meticulously planned murders before it's too late. The action thriller film is produced by Vishnu Vishal himself under his Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner.

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and with it comes a new set of series and movies on top OTT platforms. For film enthusiasts keen to catch up on the latest releases, there is plenty of choice in genres - from action thriller to psychological thriller. This week's releases include Vash Level 2, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Season 2, and more. Here's a detailed look at this week's latest releases available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5.

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 consists of eight episodes, with the first four now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5 to 7 are scheduled to be released on December 26, followed by the series finale on January 1, 2026. Volume 1 shows heavy action and brings all core characters together for one final mission, and that is to destroy Vecna and end the Upside Down once and for all.

Set in the fall of 1987, Hawkins remains under military quarantine after the destruction caused at the end of Season 4. Eleven is forced into hiding as government forces track her while the rest of the group tries to find Vecna, who mysteriously disappeared after their climactic battle. It's the season that heads to the final confrontation, promising a complete closure on every major arc: Mind Flayer, Demogorgons, the fate of Hawkins, and Eleven's journey.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari offers audiences a mix of heartbreak, romance, and family drama, all wrapped in the grandeur of an Indian wedding. The story follows Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who join forces in an unusual pact to win back their exes, played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, even as the two prepare to marry each other. What unfolds is a rollercoaster of emotions, comedy, and chaos amidst the backdrop of a big fat Indian shaadi.

Aan Paavam Pollathathu

OTT Release Date: November 28

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar

Written by Sivakumar Murugeshan, Aan Paavam Pollathathu is a romantic comedy film directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel in his directorial debut. The film is produced by Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel under his Drumsticks Productions banner. The main character in the movie plays a middle-class husband whose wife is modern and progressive, and he finds this an affront to his marriage.

Ekaki

OTT Release Date: Currently Streaming

OTT Platform: YouTube

Cast: Ashish Chanchlani, Akash Dodeja, Shashank Shekhar, Sidhant Sarfare, Harsh Rane

Ekaki is a web series helmed by famous YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is making his directorial debut with the series. It's about a group of friends who plan a fun weekend at the mysterious Ekaki Villa. However, they find themselves caught between laughter and fear when strange, haunting beings. It is filled with hilarious chaos, spooky twists, and emotional moments.