OTT Releases This Week: Jolly LLB 3, Delhi Crime S3, Dude And More To Stream Now

Hyderabad: The second week of November 2025 is turning out to one of the busiest weeks for OTT content, with tons of new films and series dropping on multiple streaming platforms. This week seems to have it all from crime thrillers, courtroom comedies, emotional dramas, family adventures, and more. Whatever you are in the mood for, this week's digital offerings will have it covered. Whether you prefer serious storytelling, lighthearted romance, or adrenaline-pumping sci-fi, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar have rolled out a variety of fresh titles to keep your watchlist filled.

Below is a detailed look at the biggest OTT releases streaming from November 10 to November 16, 2025, including their plots, casts, and where you can watch them.

Nishaanchi (Amazon Prime Video)

Anurag Kashyap is back with a gritty crime drama, Nishaanchi. It explores brotherhood, revenge, and moral dilemmas. Nishaanchi follows identical twins Babloo and Dabloo - two brothers who, after a botched robbery, uncover some disturbing secrets about their father's past, have their lives go in opposite directions. Babloo is dragged into crime as he seeks revenge, and Dabloo tries to stay out of trouble being a good boy. Their paths begin to collide when an emotionally charged love triangle with Rinku complicates an already precarious situation. Kashyap's style of storytelling - dark, layered, and emotionally driven makes this thriller an appealing addition to Prime Video's most anticipated Indian releases of the year.

Jolly LLB 3 (Netflix & JioHotstar)

The iconic "Jolly vs. Jolly" returns in Jolly LLB 3, with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi once again as opposing lawyers that need to team up for a pivotal legal battle. The story revolves around a corrupt real estate mogul whose fraudulent dealings push a struggling farmer to a tragic end. The film mixes sharp political commentary with laugh-out-loud humour, dramatic arguments, and emotional turns as the two eccentric lawyers clash in Judge Tripathi's courtroom. After a successful theatrical run, the film's arrival on OTT gives fans another chance to enjoy the fiery banter, legal chaos, and satirical punches that the franchise is known for.

Dude (Netflix)

Dude is a Tamil romantic drama that combines youthfulness with emotional depth. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the movie follows the developement between childhood friends Ager and Kural. Dealing with heartbreak over a breakup, Agan begins to develop feelings for Kural. However, their blossoming relationship struggles against family, insecurity, and self-discovery. The film captures modern relationship experiences with humour, sensitivity, and authenticity whilst featuring Pradeep Ranganathan's charmingly earnest performance. Light-hearted and refreshing, Dude is perfect for the audience seeking a breezy yet quietly significant film.