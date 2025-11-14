OTT Releases This Week: Jolly LLB 3, Delhi Crime S3, Dude And More To Stream Now
A power-packed OTT week brings major releases including Jolly LLB 3, Delhi Crime S3, Nishaanchi, Dude, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: The second week of November 2025 is turning out to one of the busiest weeks for OTT content, with tons of new films and series dropping on multiple streaming platforms. This week seems to have it all from crime thrillers, courtroom comedies, emotional dramas, family adventures, and more. Whatever you are in the mood for, this week's digital offerings will have it covered. Whether you prefer serious storytelling, lighthearted romance, or adrenaline-pumping sci-fi, OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar have rolled out a variety of fresh titles to keep your watchlist filled.
Below is a detailed look at the biggest OTT releases streaming from November 10 to November 16, 2025, including their plots, casts, and where you can watch them.
Nishaanchi (Amazon Prime Video)
Anurag Kashyap is back with a gritty crime drama, Nishaanchi. It explores brotherhood, revenge, and moral dilemmas. Nishaanchi follows identical twins Babloo and Dabloo - two brothers who, after a botched robbery, uncover some disturbing secrets about their father's past, have their lives go in opposite directions. Babloo is dragged into crime as he seeks revenge, and Dabloo tries to stay out of trouble being a good boy. Their paths begin to collide when an emotionally charged love triangle with Rinku complicates an already precarious situation. Kashyap's style of storytelling - dark, layered, and emotionally driven makes this thriller an appealing addition to Prime Video's most anticipated Indian releases of the year.
Jolly LLB 3 (Netflix & JioHotstar)
The iconic "Jolly vs. Jolly" returns in Jolly LLB 3, with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi once again as opposing lawyers that need to team up for a pivotal legal battle. The story revolves around a corrupt real estate mogul whose fraudulent dealings push a struggling farmer to a tragic end. The film mixes sharp political commentary with laugh-out-loud humour, dramatic arguments, and emotional turns as the two eccentric lawyers clash in Judge Tripathi's courtroom. After a successful theatrical run, the film's arrival on OTT gives fans another chance to enjoy the fiery banter, legal chaos, and satirical punches that the franchise is known for.
Dude (Netflix)
Dude is a Tamil romantic drama that combines youthfulness with emotional depth. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the movie follows the developement between childhood friends Ager and Kural. Dealing with heartbreak over a breakup, Agan begins to develop feelings for Kural. However, their blossoming relationship struggles against family, insecurity, and self-discovery. The film captures modern relationship experiences with humour, sensitivity, and authenticity whilst featuring Pradeep Ranganathan's charmingly earnest performance. Light-hearted and refreshing, Dude is perfect for the audience seeking a breezy yet quietly significant film.
Delhi Crime Season 3 (Netflix)
Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the third season of Netflix's celebrated series, Delhi Crime. This time, Vartika and her team are thrown into a disturbing case as the abandonment of a baby becomes a national scandal. As the investigation dives into the disturbing world of child trafficking, child exploitation and a network of evil, the officers begin to feel the weight of their mission.
Huma Qureshi joins the cast as an antagonist, upsetting the dynamic in the police force. With high emotional stakes, compelling performances and rooted in societal problems, Season 3 promises to be just as good as the last in this critically acclaimed franchise.
Telusu Kada (Netflix)
This Telugu romantic drama tackles themes of marriage, heartbreak and complicated relationships. The story revolves around Varun and Anjali, a newly married couple, who find themselves going through emotional turmoil after discovering Anjali cannot conceive naturally. They decide to seek surrogacy and are surprised when the surrogate is Dr. Raaga, who is Varun's ex-girlfriend. The story leads all three characters in an emotionally complicated mess. Telusu Kada is a successful combination of romance and mature themes of acceptance, second chances and the dynamics of modern families.
Jurassic World: Rebirth (JioHotstar & The Peacock Hub)
The world famous dinosaur franchise is back with Jurassic World: Rebirth. It is visually stunning, high-octane, sci-fi thrill ride. The plot follows covert operative Zora Bennett and her elite team, who are hired by a pharmaceutical giant to retrieve DNA samples from three colossal and extremely dangerous dinosaurs. Their mission takes them deep into the remote island of Ile Saint-Hubert, where catastrophic challenges test their survival. This installment is packed with edge-of-the-seat action, breathtaking visuals, and fresh characters.
Inspection Bungalow (ZEE5)
For viewers fond of regional content with a humorous twist, you have a Malayalam horror-comedy with Inspection Bungalow. The story introduces SI Vishnu, who is timid and tasked with finding a new location for the local police station. He unknowingly selects a literally haunted inspection bungalow that has a dark past. Soon, we watch Vishnu and his team witness eerie sightings, experience strange events, and deal with ghostly mischief. The series balances spooky and comedic moments, which make it a light-hearted supernatural sample for your watchlist.
In Your Dreams (Netflix)
This animated picture follows brother and sister Stevie and Elliot, who are dealing with the fact that their parents are going to separate. When the siblings find a special book related to magical dreams, they step into an exciting dreamland adventure to search for the Sandman and try and get their parents back together and fix their family. Between the bright colour and animation, the sweet story and humour for kids and adults, In Your Dreams is a nice movie to watch as a family.
