Oscars To Stream Exclusively On YouTube From 2029

Los Angeles: The Oscars will be shown only on YouTube from 2029, the Academy said Wednesday, in a radical gambit for a movie industry that remains wary of streaming platforms even as viewing habits shift online.

The new five-year deal means Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony will be viewable exclusively online for the first time, ending a decades-long relationship with US broadcaster ABC. The decision will allow the Academy Awards to reach "the largest worldwide audience possible -- which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community," said Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor in a statement.

The annual Oscars, which celebrate the year's top achievements in film and draw the world's biggest A-list stars, are regularly watched by around 20 million Americans, and millions more globally. ABC's latest contract to broadcast the show had been due to end in 2028, with the 100th Academy Awards. The Disney-owned channel will continue to air the Oscars up until then.

But the new deal with Google-owned YouTube represents a bold new direction for the show at a time when audiences increasingly watch all types of content online. Streamers owned by Silicon Valley firms have lured top talent away from traditional Hollywood studios with massive contracts -- despite filmmakers' concerns that they rarely show movies on the big screen in theaters for extended runs.

Streamers have also gradually gained wider acceptance at the Academy Awards, where Apple won best picture for "CODA" in 2022. The SAG Awards, another important Hollywood awards gala which recently rebranded as The Actors Awards, have already moved to Netflix. YouTube accounts for the biggest share of television viewing time in the United States of any streaming platform, dwarfing even Netflix.