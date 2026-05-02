ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2027 Rule Change: Can India Now Secure Two Nominations In Best International Feature?

This means India could now have more than one film competing for the Best International Feature Oscar - one through the official entry and another via a major festival win. It’s a significant shift that gives Indian filmmakers a wider global platform and a better chance at recognition.

Under the updated rules, a film can still enter through its country’s official submission. But here’s the big change: films that win top awards at major international festivals will also qualify independently for the category.

For years, the Oscars followed a strict rule in the Best International Feature category, and that is, each country could send only one official entry, selected by a local committee. This often led to debates in India, where multiple deserving films competed for that single spot.

Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has rolled out a fresh set of rules for the 99th Oscars, scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, and this time, there’s a major update that could change the game for Indian cinema.

Another key change: Who gets the Oscar?

The Academy has also updated how the award is given in this category. Earlier, the Oscar technically went to the country. For example, when a film won, it was recorded as a win for that nation.

Now, the award will be given directly to the film’s director. The director’s name will appear on the Oscar trophy and in official records.

New rules in acting categories

There’s also a notable change in the acting categories. Actors can now receive multiple nominations in the same category if they have more than one strong performance in a year.

For instance, if Leonardo DiCaprio delivers two top performances in different films, both could be nominated in Best Actor, something that wasn’t allowed before.

However, the Academy has clarified that only performances by real actors, credited officially and performed with consent will be eligible. This comes amid growing discussions around digital recreations, including debates sparked by the use of Val Kilmer’s likeness in upcoming projects.

AI rules tightened

With technology evolving quickly, the Academy has also addressed the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking. It has made it clear that screenplays must be written by humans to qualify in writing categories.

While AI can still be used as a tool, the Academy may ask for details about how it was used and how much of the work was created by humans. The focus remains firmly on human creativity.

Other category updates

Several technical categories have also seen small but important tweaks. The casting award will now have up to three winners instead of two. The cinematography category will have a fixed shortlist of 20 films. Voting rules in areas like makeup, hairstyling, and visual effects have been tightened to ensure members actively watch and engage with nominated work.