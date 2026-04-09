Oscars 2027 Key Dates Announced: When Voting, Nominations & 99th Academy Awards Will Take Place
The Academy announced Oscars 2027 key dates, including voting, nominations, and ceremony schedule, with the 99th Academy Awards set for March 2027.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the schedule for the 2027 Oscars season. The announcement comes as the buzz around the recently concluded 98th edition is still fresh.
The 99th Oscars will be organised on March 14, 2027, while the 100th edition is expected to take place on March 5, 2028. The ceremonies will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC in more than 200 countries around the globe.
The Academy also shared an official message on social media, writing, "Mark your calendars! The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027. Find more key dates for the 2026 awards season here."
Mark your calendars! The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 7, 2026
Nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027.
Find more key dates for the 2026 awards season here: https://t.co/KSSJZCRfZI pic.twitter.com/6LUxXM0dS3
Key Dates For Oscars 2027 Season
- Eligibility period begins - Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Final submission deadline for General Entry categories, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture and RAISE form - Thursday, November 12, 2026
- Governors Awards - Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Preliminary voting begins 9 am PT - Monday, December 7, 2026
- Preliminary voting ends 5 pm PT - Friday, December 11, 2026
- Oscars Shortlists Announcement - Tuesday, December 15, 2026
- Eligibility period ends - Thursday, December 31, 2026
- Nominations voting begins 9 am PT - Monday, January 11, 2027
- Nominations voting ends 5 pm PT - Friday, January 15, 2027
- Oscars Nominations Announcement - Thursday, January 21, 2027
- Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Tuesday, February 16, 2027
- Finals voting begins 9 am PT - Thursday, February 25, 2027
- Finals voting ends 5 pm PT - Thursday, March 4, 2027
- 99th Oscars - Sunday, March 14, 2027
The Academy confirmed that the eligibility window for films started on January 1, 2026, and will close by the end of the year. Voting will take place in multiple stages, beginning with preliminary rounds in December, followed by nomination voting in January and final voting in late February.
Meanwhile, the 98th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, saw a dip in viewership. The ceremony recorded 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, which was a 9 per cent drop compared to last year.
In terms of winners, One Battle After Another dominated the night with six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. The film Sinners also performed well, earning four awards, with Michael B Jordan winning Best Actor.