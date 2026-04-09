ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2027 Key Dates Announced: When Voting, Nominations & 99th Academy Awards Will Take Place

Hyderabad: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the schedule for the 2027 Oscars season. The announcement comes as the buzz around the recently concluded 98th edition is still fresh.

The 99th Oscars will be organised on March 14, 2027, while the 100th edition is expected to take place on March 5, 2028. The ceremonies will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC in more than 200 countries around the globe.

The Academy also shared an official message on social media, writing, "Mark your calendars! The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 21, 2027. Find more key dates for the 2026 awards season here."