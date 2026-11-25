ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2027: Gondhal, Angh Eligible For International Feature Film Category, Here's What Happens Next

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has two films in contention at the 99th Academy Awards, with Marathi film Gondhal and Nagaland-set drama Angh making it to the eligibility list for the International Feature Film category. The two films are among 104 titles that can now compete for a place in the final Oscar nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list on Tuesday. While Gondhal is India's official submission for the 2027 Oscars, Angh earned its place after winning the Platform Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, making it to the eligibility list does not guarantee an Oscar nomination. Both films will first have to compete in the preliminary voting round. The Academy will announce a shortlist before revealing the final nominees.

Meanwhile, Angh, directed by Theja Rio, secured its place through its win at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film received the Platform Award, which helped it qualify for Oscar consideration. Set in 1960s Nagaland, Angh follows an ageing Konyak village chief and his son. The two belong to a community struggling to preserve its ancestral faith and traditional way of life as the world around them begins to change. The film explores the challenges of holding on to cultural identity and traditions during a period of transition.

Directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal was selected as India's official entry for the International Feature Film category. Set in rural Maharashtra, the film unfolds over a single night against the backdrop of the traditional Gondhal ritual. The story brings together music, dance, mythology and religious traditions, using the cultural practice as an important part of its narrative.

According to a report by an international daily, 100 films entered the race through submissions by individual countries and territories, while four others qualified through awards at major international film festivals.

Apart from Angh, the festival qualifiers include Midday Meal, which won the Busan Award for Best Film at the Busan International Film Festival; Shame and Money, which received the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize for Dramatic Film at the Sundance Film Festival; and Yellow Letters, which won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The list also features films from several countries. These include Japan's All of a Sudden, Nepal's Elephants in the Fog, Poland's Fatherland, Romania's Fjord, Spain's La Bola Negra, France's Minotaur, South Korea's Possible Love, the United Kingdom's Rehearsals for a Revolution and Pakistan's Hanging by a Wire.

What happens next in the Oscars 2027 race?

With their inclusion in the eligibility list, Gondhal and Angh can now move into the preliminary voting stage. Academy members from all branches can participate in the voting, provided they meet the required viewing criteria. Under the Academy's rules, an International Feature Film must be a feature-length production made outside the United States, with most of its dialogue in a language other than English.

The preliminary voting will determine the shortlist, from which the final Oscar nominees will be selected. The 99th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in 2027. For Indian cinema, the inclusion of two films in the eligibility list offers another opportunity to make a mark on the global stage.