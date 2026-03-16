ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026: Sentimental Value Wins Best International Feature, Makes History For Norway

Sentimental Value Wins Best International Feature at Oscars 2026, Makes History for Norway ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The film Sentimental Value has won the Oscar for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The victory is a historic moment for Norway because it is the first time a Norwegian film has won in this category. The movie directed by Joachim Trier was Norway's official entry to the Oscars this year. Over the years, Norwegian films had received several nominations but had never won the award before. With this victory, Sentimental Value has finally brought the honour home. The film tells the story of a troubled family and their complicated relationships. Veteran actor Stellan Skarsgard plays Gustav, a once-famous film director who has grown distant from his two daughters. The daughters are played by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. In the story, Gustav returns to his family home after many years. He asks his daughter Nora, played by Reinsve, to act in what he hopes will be his final film. The character she would play is based on Gustav's own mother, who had been part of the Norwegian resistance during World War II. Nora refuses the offer at first, which brings up many old tensions within the family.