Oscars 2026: Sentimental Value Wins Best International Feature, Makes History For Norway
Norwegian drama Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier, wins Best International Feature at Oscars 2026, becoming the first film from Norway to receive the honour.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: The film Sentimental Value has won the Oscar for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The victory is a historic moment for Norway because it is the first time a Norwegian film has won in this category. The movie directed by Joachim Trier was Norway's official entry to the Oscars this year. Over the years, Norwegian films had received several nominations but had never won the award before. With this victory, Sentimental Value has finally brought the honour home.
The film tells the story of a troubled family and their complicated relationships. Veteran actor Stellan Skarsgard plays Gustav, a once-famous film director who has grown distant from his two daughters. The daughters are played by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. In the story, Gustav returns to his family home after many years. He asks his daughter Nora, played by Reinsve, to act in what he hopes will be his final film. The character she would play is based on Gustav's own mother, who had been part of the Norwegian resistance during World War II. Nora refuses the offer at first, which brings up many old tensions within the family.
Norway secures the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. pic.twitter.com/qbmWkKLK70— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
The film explores deep emotions such as regret, memory, and the pain that can exist inside families. At the same time, it also reflects on filmmaking itself and the way artists often use personal stories to create art. Sentimental Value had already received strong praise before the Oscars. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, where it won the prestigious Grand Prix, which is the festival's second-highest award. It later continued its successful run during the awards season.
Renate Reinsve, icon for the sad girlies everywhere #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZQEGZAk1tN— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
The film also won the Best Film Not in the English Language category at the BAFTA Awards and collected six prizes at the European Film Awards. These achievements helped build strong momentum for the movie ahead of the Oscars. At the Academy Awards, Sentimental Value competed against several strong international films. These included It Was Just An Accident by Jafar Panahi, The Secret Agent directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, and The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania.
Renate Reinsve as Nora Borg in SENTIMENTAL VALUE. Nominated for Actress in a Leading Role at the 98th Oscars.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2026
Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 15th, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. #OnlyAtTheOscars pic.twitter.com/mCzRIm8yrt
Despite strong competition, Sentimental Value stood out because of its emotional storytelling and powerful performances. Critics praised the film for its mature approach and for focusing on complex human relationships rather than flashy action or spectacle. Many viewers also appreciated how the film balances heavy themes with moments of warmth and humour. The performances, especially by Reinsve and Skarsgard, have been widely praised and are seen as a major strength of the film.
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