ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026 Performers Lineup: The Stories Behind Golden And I Lied to You

Hyderabad: The Oscars 2026 performers lineup is drawing inspiration from two of the most talked-about cultural moments in film: Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters. Both movies have made a huge impact on audiences around the world, and their music has become just as powerful as their stories. At the center of the celebration are two songs I Lied to You from Sinners and Golden from KPop Demon Hunters. The Academy Awards this year is not only honouring these films but also telling the story behind the music that helped make them unforgettable.

The Story Behind Golden

One of the most talked-about songs connected to the Oscars lineup is Golden. The track comes from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which tells the story of a K-pop girl group that secretly fights demons while protecting the world. The song was written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick. When they first started working on the project, neither of them expected the massive success that would follow.

EJAE said she believed the song was special from the start. To us, it was a hit, she explained during a live event discussing the film's music. But she also admitted they never imagined how far it would go. Today, the song has become a global phenomenon. It has earned multiple Grammy nominations and reached the top of the Billboard charts. The soundtrack of the film has also played a big role in making KPop Demon Hunters one of the most popular English-language films on Netflix.

The process of writing the song was also unique. Sonnenblick, who comes from musical theater, and EJAE, who has roots in K-pop production, had to blend their different styles. "Songwriting is collaboration," Sonnenblick explained, adding, "You find where your ideas overlap and use that to tell the story." For EJAE, the song became very personal. Before becoming a songwriter, she spent years training to become a K-pop idol. Because of that experience, she understood the pressure that performers often face.

One of the most surprising details about the creation of Golden is that the melody came to the songwriter in a very ordinary moment. Songwriter EJAE revealed that she first heard the music track while sitting in a taxi on the way to a dentist appointment. She had been given a deadline and decided to listen to the track immediately. "The melody came out really fast," she said, explaining that the idea appeared almost instantly in her mind during that ride. Later, she shared the idea with her collaborator Mark Sonnenblick. The two then worked together to shape the song piece by piece, joking that they "Frankensteined" the final version by combining different ideas until everything fit perfectly. What started as a quick spark of inspiration in a taxi eventually became one of the biggest songs connected to KPop Demon Hunters.

The character in the film, Rumi, is a strong idol who also hides personal struggles. EJAE said she related deeply to that feeling. She explained that K-pop trainees are expected to be perfect in everything, singing, dancing, and even speaking multiple languages. That emotional connection helped shape the lyrics of Golden. The song talks about overcoming shame, accepting your past, and finding strength inside yourself. Because of this message, many fans say the song feels deeply relatable.