Oscars 2026 Nominations: India's Hopes Hinge On Homebound; Exact Time And Where To Watch Announcement Live
Oscars 2026 nominations to be announced today. India pins hopes on Homebound, while films like Sinners and One Battle After Another lead predictions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 22, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is almost over as the Academy Awards nominations for 2026 are set to be announced. From Hollywood's biggest films aiming for record-breaking nominations to India's Homebound fighting for a spot in the Best International Feature Film Category, the Oscar buzz is at its peak.
The 2026 Oscar nominations are creating excitement because several high-profile films are expected to secure double-digit nominations. Predictions are being made across all 24 categories, including the newly introduced Best Casting award.
Industry watchers believe this year could see history being made, with at least two films coming close to the all-time record for most Oscar nominations.
Here's a detailed listicle breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the big announcement.
Top Films Tipped For Double-Digit Nominations
- Sinners - 14 nominations
- One Battle After Another - 13 nominations
- Frankenstein - 11 nominations
- Marty Supreme - 11 nominations
- Hamnet - 10 nominations
One Battle After Another Set To Rule Major Categories
Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another is being seen as one of the strongest contenders this year.
The film has already swept major precursor awards, including big wins at the Golden Globes. At the Oscars, it could earn nominations across all four acting categories.
Actors in contention include:
Leonardo DiCaprio
Chase Infiniti
Sean Penn
Benicio Del Toro
Teyana Taylor
Categories Where One Battle After Another Is Expected To Rule
- Best Picture
- Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Casting
- Best Cinematography
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- Best Score
- Best Sound
Sinners Could Make Oscar History
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler's Sinners, led by Michael B Jordan, is another major contender. The movie is likely to do well in craft categories and has chances in top awards as well.
If Sinners gets all its expected nominations, it could tie All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land for 14 nominations.
Key Categories Where Sinners Is Expected To Be Nominated
- Best Picture
- Best Director (Ryan Coogler)
- Best Actor (Michael B Jordan)
- Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku)
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Casting
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- Best Production Design
- Best Score
- Best Song (I Lied to You)
- Best Sound
Oscars 2026: India's Spotlight On Homebound
For Indian audiences, the maximum focus is on the Best International Feature Film category. India's official entry, Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is believed to be a firm competitor for the final nomination. The category is highly competitive and known for last-minute surprises.
Early favourites include:
Sentimental Value (Norway)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sirāt (Spain)
Other Films Expected To Feature In Oscar Nominations
- Hamnet (Chloé Zhao)
- Frankenstein (Guillermo del Toro)
- Marty Supreme (Josh Safdie)
- Wicked: For Good (Jon M. Chu)
- Train Dreams (Clint Bentley)
- Kantara: Chapter 1 (Rishab Shetty)
- Mahavatar Narsimha (Ashwin Kumar)
- Tanvi The Great (Anupen Kher)
Oscars 2026 Nominations: Date And Time
- The nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
- USA: 8:30 am EST / 5:30 am PST
- India: 7 pm IST
Oscars 2026 Nominations: Where To Watch Live
Viewers can catch the announcement live on:
- ABC's Good Morning America
- Streaming platforms: Hulu, Disney+, ABC News Live
- Free streaming on Oscar.com and Oscar.org
- Official Academy social media pages on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X.
