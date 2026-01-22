ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026 Nominations: India's Hopes Hinge On Homebound; Exact Time And Where To Watch Announcement Live

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over as the Academy Awards nominations for 2026 are set to be announced. From Hollywood's biggest films aiming for record-breaking nominations to India's Homebound fighting for a spot in the Best International Feature Film Category, the Oscar buzz is at its peak.

The 2026 Oscar nominations are creating excitement because several high-profile films are expected to secure double-digit nominations. Predictions are being made across all 24 categories, including the newly introduced Best Casting award.

Industry watchers believe this year could see history being made, with at least two films coming close to the all-time record for most Oscar nominations.

Here's a detailed listicle breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the big announcement.

Top Films Tipped For Double-Digit Nominations

Sinners - 14 nominations

One Battle After Another - 13 nominations

Frankenstein - 11 nominations

Marty Supreme - 11 nominations

Hamnet - 10 nominations

One Battle After Another Set To Rule Major Categories

Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another is being seen as one of the strongest contenders this year.

The film has already swept major precursor awards, including big wins at the Golden Globes. At the Oscars, it could earn nominations across all four acting categories.

Actors in contention include:

Leonardo DiCaprio

Chase Infiniti

Sean Penn