Oscars 2026: Inside Michael B Jordan's Journey From TV Roles To Best Actor Frontrunner
Oscar contender Michael B Jordan rose from child modelling and TV roles to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars, producers, and directors, shaping modern cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 12, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: In Hollywood, many actors spend years trying to find their place. Some get lucky early, while others slowly build their careers with patience and hard work. For Michael B Jordan, the journey has been a mix of both. Today, he is one of the biggest stars in the film industry and a strong contender for Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for his performance in Sinners. But his story did not begin on a big movie set. It started much earlier, when he was just a child trying to make his mark in the entertainment world.
A Young Start in Modelling and Television
Michael B Jordan was born in California but grew up in Newark, New Jersey. As a child, he did not immediately dream of becoming a famous actor. Like many kids, he was simply exploring opportunities that came his way. When he was around ten years old, Jordan began modelling. He appeared in advertisements for brands such as Modell's and Toys "R" Us. These early jobs helped him learn how the entertainment industry worked. They also gave him confidence in front of the camera.
Soon, television opportunities followed. His big early break came in 2002 when he appeared in the crime drama The Wire. Even though he was very young, his role as Wallace made a strong impression on viewers. The character's emotional story remains one of the most memorable parts of the series. After that, Jordan joined the popular soap opera All My Children, where he played Reggie Montgomery for several years. Working on a soap opera was not easy. The actors often had to memorise many pages of dialogue every day. But the experience taught him discipline and helped him become a stronger performer.
Building Experience on Television
Through the late 2000s, Jordan continued working on television shows. He appeared in series such as Friday Night Lights, where he played high school football star Vince Howard. The role helped him gain more attention from audiences and critics. These early television roles were important for Jordan. They allowed him to grow as an actor while slowly building a reputation in Hollywood. At the time, few people could have predicted that he would soon become one of the most exciting actors of his generation.
The Breakthrough That Changed Everything
Jordan's real breakthrough came in 2013 with the film Fruitvale Station. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie told the true story of Oscar Grant, a young man whose death shocked the United States. Jordan's performance in the film was powerful and emotional. Critics praised the way he brought depth and humanity to the character. The film was not a big blockbuster, but it showed the world that Jordan was capable of serious and meaningful acting. The movie also started a creative partnership between Jordan and Coogler that would later produce some of Hollywood's biggest hits.
Becoming a Global Movie Star
After Fruitvale Station, Jordan's career moved quickly. He took on the role of Adonis Creed in Creed, a continuation of the famous Rocky franchise. The film introduced a new generation to the boxing story while giving Jordan the chance to lead a major movie. The success of Creed turned him into a leading man. He later returned for Creed II and Creed III, proving that he could carry a franchise on his own.
Another huge moment came when he played the villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther. The film became a global phenomenon and earned more than a billion dollars at the box office. Many fans even considered Killmonger one of the most interesting villains in superhero movies. By this time, Jordan was no longer just a talented actor. He had become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.
Expanding Into Producing and Directing
As his career grew, Jordan also began working behind the camera. He founded his production company, Outlier Society Productions. The company focuses on telling diverse stories and giving opportunities to new voices in the industry. Through his company, he produced projects such as Just Mercy. These efforts showed that he was interested in shaping the future of Hollywood, not just acting in its films. In 2023, Jordan reached another milestone when he directed Creed III. The movie marked his directorial debut and proved he could successfully handle creative leadership as well.
A New Challenge With Sinners
Now Jordan has taken on one of the most challenging roles of his career in Sinners. In the film, he plays twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, in a dramatic story set in the American South during the 1930s. Playing two characters in the same film is not easy. It requires careful acting and strong emotional control. But Jordan embraced the challenge and delivered a performance that has impressed critics. The role has placed him among the frontrunners for Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards.
