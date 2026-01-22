ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026: India's Official Entry Homebound Misses Final Nomination List

Hyderabad: The final nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, January 22, bringing excitement for film lovers around the world. However, for India, the announcement ended in disappointment once again. Homebound, India's official entry for the Oscars 2026, failed to make it to the final nomination list.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, Homebound was selected as India's official submission and was considered a strong contender in the Best International Feature Film category. Many Indian viewers had pinned their hopes on the film making it to the final five, but the journey ended at the shortlist stage.