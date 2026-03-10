Oscars 2026 Guide: All Star-Studded Parties Before & After The 98th Academy Awards
The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, with a week of star-studded events and after-parties leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 10, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hollywood's biggest celebration of cinema is almost here. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre. Hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will honour the best films and performances of the year.
But the Oscars are much more than just the award night. In Hollywood, the celebrations begin days earlier with parties, luncheons, industry gatherings, award ceremonies, and watch parties. From major studios and fashion houses to charities and media companies, many organisations host exclusive events throughout the week.
Here is a complete list of the major events and parties happening in the lead-up to the 2026 Oscars, as well as the big celebrations taking place on Oscar night.
- Oscars Week 2026: Full Schedule of Events
Saturday, March 7
Unforgettable Awards - Fairmont Century Plaza
Cinema Audio Society Awards - Beverly Hilton
Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Short Film - Academy Museum
Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Feature Film - Academy Museum
Sunday, March 8
Writers Guild Awards (New York ceremony) - Edison Ballroom
MPSE Golden Reel Awards - Wilshire Ebell Theatre
American Society of Cinematographers Awards - Beverly Hilton
Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Documentary Short Film - Academy Museum
Monday, March 9
Club J'Adore Party hosted by Dior - Beverly Hills
Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Live-Action Short Film - Academy Museum
Tuesday, March 10
Time Women of the Year Gala - West Hollywood Edition
Honourees include Lucy Liu, Chloé Zhao, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
South Asians at the Oscars Pre-Party - Los Angeles (Co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aziz Ansari, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Geraldine Viswanathan)
Queerties Awards - Avalon Hollywood
Wednesday, March 11
Diane von Fürstenberg Oscar Nominee Luncheon - Private Residence (Co-hosted by Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, and Tracee Ellis Ross)
Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood by Vanity Fair - Bar Marmont
An Unforgettable Evening charity gala - Beverly Wilshire (Honouring Kerry Washington)
Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood - Sunset Room Hollywood
UTA Carbs Before the Carpet Dinner - Sal's Place
Thursday, March 12
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards - Fairmont Century Plaza
Oscar Wilde Awards - Ebell of Los Angeles (Honouring Domhnall Gleeson, Maura Tierney, and filmmaker Lee Cronin)
MACRO Pre-Oscars Party - Private location
Canada's 2026 Oscars Nominees Reception - Los Angeles (Radio Andy Party hosted by Andy Cohen)
Friday, March 13
ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon - Beverly Wilshire
Sundance Institute Oscar Brunch - Los Angeles (Attendees include Ryan Coogler and Paul Thomas Anderson)
British Film Reception - Soho House Holloway
Women in Film Oscars Nominees Celebration - Wheelhouse
CAA Pre-Oscars Party - Living Room
WME Pre-Oscars Party - Chateau Marmont
Warner Bros. Celebration - Mother Wolf
Saturday, March 14 (Night Before the Oscars)
Verve Animation Brunch - Dama
Giorgio Armani Awards Season Celebration - Beverly Hills
Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner - Polo Lounge, Beverly Hills (Expected guests include Kristen Stewart, Adrien Brody, Miley Cyrus, Al Pacino)
Motion Picture & Television Fund Night Before Gala (Featuring a DJ set by Diplo)
Jim Rygiel and Stephen Castor Pre-Oscar Celebration
Netflix Pre-Oscars Party
Sunday, March 15: The Oscars and After-Parties
Main Ceremony
98th Academy Awards
Venue: Dolby Theatre
Host: Conan O'Brien
Official Post-Oscar Events
Governors Ball - Ray Dolby Ballroom (official Academy after-party)
Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party - Held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party - Hosted by Elton John
Official Oscars Watch Party - Academy Museum
Alta Global Media Oscars Viewing Party - The Aster
Popsugar Awards Season After-Party - Mondrian Hotel
Late-Night Celebrity Parties
The Party hosted by Madonna and Guy Oseary
Gold Party hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Netflix Oscars After-Party
A Week Full of Hollywood Celebrations
From fashion events and charity galas to exclusive studio parties, Oscars Week 2026 will once again bring together the biggest names in Hollywood. While the world will focus on the winners at the 98th Academy Awards, the celebrations happening throughout the week are just as important for the film industry.
