ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026 Guide: All Star-Studded Parties Before & After The 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, with a week of star-studded events and after-parties leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.

Oscars 2026 Guide: All Star-Studded Parties Before & After The 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026 Guide: All Star-Studded Parties Before & After The 98th Academy Awards (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 10, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Hollywood's biggest celebration of cinema is almost here. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre. Hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will honour the best films and performances of the year.

But the Oscars are much more than just the award night. In Hollywood, the celebrations begin days earlier with parties, luncheons, industry gatherings, award ceremonies, and watch parties. From major studios and fashion houses to charities and media companies, many organisations host exclusive events throughout the week.

Here is a complete list of the major events and parties happening in the lead-up to the 2026 Oscars, as well as the big celebrations taking place on Oscar night.

  • Oscars Week 2026: Full Schedule of Events

Saturday, March 7

Unforgettable Awards - Fairmont Century Plaza

Cinema Audio Society Awards - Beverly Hilton

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Short Film - Academy Museum

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Feature Film - Academy Museum

Sunday, March 8

Writers Guild Awards (New York ceremony) - Edison Ballroom

MPSE Golden Reel Awards - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

American Society of Cinematographers Awards - Beverly Hilton

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Documentary Short Film - Academy Museum

Monday, March 9

Club J'Adore Party hosted by Dior - Beverly Hills

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Live-Action Short Film - Academy Museum

Tuesday, March 10

Time Women of the Year Gala - West Hollywood Edition

Honourees include Lucy Liu, Chloé Zhao, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

South Asians at the Oscars Pre-Party - Los Angeles (Co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aziz Ansari, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Geraldine Viswanathan)

Queerties Awards - Avalon Hollywood

Wednesday, March 11

Diane von Fürstenberg Oscar Nominee Luncheon - Private Residence (Co-hosted by Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, and Tracee Ellis Ross)

Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood by Vanity Fair - Bar Marmont

An Unforgettable Evening charity gala - Beverly Wilshire (Honouring Kerry Washington)

Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood - Sunset Room Hollywood

UTA Carbs Before the Carpet Dinner - Sal's Place

Thursday, March 12

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards - Fairmont Century Plaza

Oscar Wilde Awards - Ebell of Los Angeles (Honouring Domhnall Gleeson, Maura Tierney, and filmmaker Lee Cronin)

MACRO Pre-Oscars Party - Private location

Canada's 2026 Oscars Nominees Reception - Los Angeles (Radio Andy Party hosted by Andy Cohen)

Friday, March 13

ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon - Beverly Wilshire

Sundance Institute Oscar Brunch - Los Angeles (Attendees include Ryan Coogler and Paul Thomas Anderson)

British Film Reception - Soho House Holloway

Women in Film Oscars Nominees Celebration - Wheelhouse

CAA Pre-Oscars Party - Living Room

WME Pre-Oscars Party - Chateau Marmont

Warner Bros. Celebration - Mother Wolf

Saturday, March 14 (Night Before the Oscars)

Verve Animation Brunch - Dama

Giorgio Armani Awards Season Celebration - Beverly Hills

Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner - Polo Lounge, Beverly Hills (Expected guests include Kristen Stewart, Adrien Brody, Miley Cyrus, Al Pacino)

Motion Picture & Television Fund Night Before Gala (Featuring a DJ set by Diplo)

Jim Rygiel and Stephen Castor Pre-Oscar Celebration

Netflix Pre-Oscars Party

Sunday, March 15: The Oscars and After-Parties

Main Ceremony

98th Academy Awards

Venue: Dolby Theatre

Host: Conan O'Brien

Official Post-Oscar Events

Governors Ball - Ray Dolby Ballroom (official Academy after-party)

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party - Held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party - Hosted by Elton John

Official Oscars Watch Party - Academy Museum

Alta Global Media Oscars Viewing Party - The Aster

Popsugar Awards Season After-Party - Mondrian Hotel

Late-Night Celebrity Parties

The Party hosted by Madonna and Guy Oseary

Gold Party hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Netflix Oscars After-Party

A Week Full of Hollywood Celebrations

From fashion events and charity galas to exclusive studio parties, Oscars Week 2026 will once again bring together the biggest names in Hollywood. While the world will focus on the winners at the 98th Academy Awards, the celebrations happening throughout the week are just as important for the film industry.

READ MORE

Oscars 2026: Final Nominations List Out; Sinners Becomes Most-Nominated Film Ever

TAGGED:

98TH ACADEMY AWARDS
OSCARS 2026 EVENTS
OSCARS 2026 PARTIES
COMPLETE GUIDE TO OSCARS 2026
OSCARS 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.