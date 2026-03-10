ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026 Guide: All Star-Studded Parties Before & After The 98th Academy Awards

Hyderabad: Hollywood's biggest celebration of cinema is almost here. The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026, at the iconic Dolby Theatre. Hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will honour the best films and performances of the year.

But the Oscars are much more than just the award night. In Hollywood, the celebrations begin days earlier with parties, luncheons, industry gatherings, award ceremonies, and watch parties. From major studios and fashion houses to charities and media companies, many organisations host exclusive events throughout the week.

Here is a complete list of the major events and parties happening in the lead-up to the 2026 Oscars, as well as the big celebrations taking place on Oscar night.

Oscars Week 2026: Full Schedule of Events

Saturday, March 7

Unforgettable Awards - Fairmont Century Plaza

Cinema Audio Society Awards - Beverly Hilton

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Short Film - Academy Museum

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Animated Feature Film - Academy Museum

Sunday, March 8

Writers Guild Awards (New York ceremony) - Edison Ballroom

MPSE Golden Reel Awards - Wilshire Ebell Theatre

American Society of Cinematographers Awards - Beverly Hilton

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Documentary Short Film - Academy Museum

Monday, March 9

Club J'Adore Party hosted by Dior - Beverly Hills

Oscar Nominee Spotlight: Live-Action Short Film - Academy Museum

Tuesday, March 10

Time Women of the Year Gala - West Hollywood Edition

Honourees include Lucy Liu, Chloé Zhao, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

South Asians at the Oscars Pre-Party - Los Angeles (Co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aziz Ansari, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Geraldine Viswanathan)

Queerties Awards - Avalon Hollywood

Wednesday, March 11

Diane von Fürstenberg Oscar Nominee Luncheon - Private Residence (Co-hosted by Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, and Tracee Ellis Ross)

Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood by Vanity Fair - Bar Marmont

An Unforgettable Evening charity gala - Beverly Wilshire (Honouring Kerry Washington)

Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood - Sunset Room Hollywood

UTA Carbs Before the Carpet Dinner - Sal's Place

Thursday, March 12

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards - Fairmont Century Plaza

Oscar Wilde Awards - Ebell of Los Angeles (Honouring Domhnall Gleeson, Maura Tierney, and filmmaker Lee Cronin)

MACRO Pre-Oscars Party - Private location

Canada's 2026 Oscars Nominees Reception - Los Angeles (Radio Andy Party hosted by Andy Cohen)