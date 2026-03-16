Oscars 2026 Firsts: New Casting Honour, Autumn Durald Arkapaw's Historic Cinematography Win, And More
The 2026 Oscars delivered several historic moments, including the first casting award, milestone wins for women and Black artists, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 98th Academy Awards turned into a night full of history-making moments. Several winners achieved major firsts, while the Academy also introduced a brand-new competitive category. The event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien. As the night progressed, many winners created new records and added fresh chapters to Oscar history.
First Oscar for Casting Directors
One of the biggest milestones of the night was the introduction of the Best Casting category. This was the first new competitive category introduced by the Academy in 24 years. Casting director Cassandra Kulukundis became the first person ever to win this award for her work on the film One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. In her speech, Kulukundis dedicated the award to casting directors who never had the chance to stand on the Oscars stage before.
History in the making. ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER’s Cassandra Kulukundis wins the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting! pic.twitter.com/zSSv1E4EGD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
To celebrate the new category, the ceremony featured a special tribute to casting directors. Actors from each nominated film came on stage to speak about the casting professionals who helped shape their movies. The moment helped viewers understand how important casting is in building great stories.
Michael B. Jordan's Landmark Win
Another major moment came when Michael B. Jordan won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Sinners. The win marked his first nomination and first victory at the Academy Awards. When presenter Adrien Brody announced his name, the entire theatre stood up to applaud him. Jordan became only the sixth Black actor to win the Best Actor award in Oscar history.
Michael B. Jordan, and the B is for Best Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pUG3baVVfx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
During his speech, Jordan spoke about the artists who opened doors for future generations. He mentioned legends such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. "I stand here because of the people who came before me," Jordan said, thanking them for paving the way for young Black actors. He also thanked director Ryan Coogler, who has worked with him on several films including the Black Panther movies and Creed.
A Historic Win in Cinematography
The night also saw a groundbreaking victory in the Best Cinematography category. Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the Oscar for her work on Sinners. With this achievement, she became the first woman ever to win an Academy Award for cinematography. She is also the first woman of colour to receive the honour.
She did it! Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the first woman and woman of color to win Best Cinematography for her work on SINNERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eHsBN9KFIU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Before this year, only three women had ever been nominated in the category. In her speech, Arkapaw thanked the many women who supported her throughout the awards season. She also gave special mention to cinematographer Rachel Morrison, one of the earlier female nominees in the category. Her win was widely celebrated as an important step toward greater representation in technical filmmaking roles.
A First for K-Pop at the Oscars
Music history was also made at the ceremony. The song Golden from the film K-Pop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The track was created by a team including Teddy Park and several other songwriters. With this victory, Golden became the first K-pop song ever to win an Academy Award in the category. The win reflects the growing global influence of Korean pop culture and music, which has gained huge popularity around the world in recent years.
Just like they were born to be. “Golden” from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS wins the Oscar for Best Original Song. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hc2GIJjCkh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Jessie Buckley's Historic Acting Win
Another significant milestone came in the Best Actress category. Jessie Buckley won the Oscar for her performance in Hamnet, directed by Chloe Zhao. The victory made Buckley the first Irish actress to win the Best Actress award. In her emotional speech, she spoke about the powerful story behind the film and dedicated her win to mothers.
Admiring her new friend. Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress for HAMNET! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oP3bHtAVOk— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
"It's Mother's Day in the U.K. today, and I want to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart," she said. Buckley also thanked her family, who were present at the ceremony, for always supporting her dreams.
A Night That Reflected Change
The 2026 Oscars will likely be remembered as a ceremony filled with important firsts. From the Academy finally recognising casting directors to major milestones for women and Black artists, the event highlighted how the industry is becoming more inclusive.
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