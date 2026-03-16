ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026 Firsts: New Casting Honour, Autumn Durald Arkapaw's Historic Cinematography Win, And More

Hyderabad: The 98th Academy Awards turned into a night full of history-making moments. Several winners achieved major firsts, while the Academy also introduced a brand-new competitive category. The event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and was hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien. As the night progressed, many winners created new records and added fresh chapters to Oscar history.

First Oscar for Casting Directors

One of the biggest milestones of the night was the introduction of the Best Casting category. This was the first new competitive category introduced by the Academy in 24 years. Casting director Cassandra Kulukundis became the first person ever to win this award for her work on the film One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. In her speech, Kulukundis dedicated the award to casting directors who never had the chance to stand on the Oscars stage before.

To celebrate the new category, the ceremony featured a special tribute to casting directors. Actors from each nominated film came on stage to speak about the casting professionals who helped shape their movies. The moment helped viewers understand how important casting is in building great stories.

Michael B. Jordan's Landmark Win

Another major moment came when Michael B. Jordan won his first Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Sinners. The win marked his first nomination and first victory at the Academy Awards. When presenter Adrien Brody announced his name, the entire theatre stood up to applaud him. Jordan became only the sixth Black actor to win the Best Actor award in Oscar history.

During his speech, Jordan spoke about the artists who opened doors for future generations. He mentioned legends such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith. "I stand here because of the people who came before me," Jordan said, thanking them for paving the way for young Black actors. He also thanked director Ryan Coogler, who has worked with him on several films including the Black Panther movies and Creed.