Oscars 2026: Final Nominations List Out; Sinners Becomes Most-Nominated Film Ever

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for film lovers across the world. The 98th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday, bringing clarity on which films and artists will compete for cinema's most prestigious honour. The nominations were revealed in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.

This year's nominations created history. Director Ryan Coogler's Sinners emerged as the biggest highlight, becoming the most-nominated film of all time at the Oscars. The film secured a massive 16 nominations, breaking the long-standing record held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land, which had 14 nominations each. Alongside Sinners, films like One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value and Hamnet also made a strong mark across major categories.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 16, where winners across all categories will be announced. Below is the complete list of nominations for the 98th Academy Awards 2026:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor