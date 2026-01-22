Oscars 2026: Final Nominations List Out; Sinners Becomes Most-Nominated Film Ever
The Oscars 2026 nominations are out, with Sinners making history as the most-nominated film ever, leading a competitive list across Best Picture and acting categories.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for film lovers across the world. The 98th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday, bringing clarity on which films and artists will compete for cinema's most prestigious honour. The nominations were revealed in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.
This year's nominations created history. Director Ryan Coogler's Sinners emerged as the biggest highlight, becoming the most-nominated film of all time at the Oscars. The film secured a massive 16 nominations, breaking the long-standing record held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land, which had 14 nominations each. Alongside Sinners, films like One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value and Hamnet also made a strong mark across major categories.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 16, where winners across all categories will be announced. Below is the complete list of nominations for the 98th Academy Awards 2026:
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Best Actor
- Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo - Sinners
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident - Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
- Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia - Will Tracy
- Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet - Maggie O'Farrell and Chloe Zhao
- One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best International Feature Film
- Brazil - The Secret Agent
- France - It Was Just an Accident
- Norway - Sentimental Value
- Spain - Sirat
- Tunisia - The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Film Editing
- F1 - Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value - Olivier Bugge
- Sinners - Michael P. Shawver
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirat
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Original Score
- Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet - Max Richter
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Best Original Song
- Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You from Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi
- Train Dreams from Train Dreams
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short
- All Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Animated Short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Live Action Short
- Butcher's Stain
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- A Friend of Dorothy
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Casting
- Hamnet - Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners - Francine Maisler
With record-breaking nominations and a diverse mix of global cinema, the Oscars 2026 are shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in recent years. All eyes now turn to March 16 to see which films and artists will take home the golden statuette.
