ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscars 2026 Expectations: Will Sinners Or One Battle After Another Win Big At The 98th Academy Awards?

Oscars 2026 Expectations: Will Sinners Or One Battle After Another Win Big At The 98th Academy Awards? ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: The excitement around the 98th Academy Awards is at its peak as Hollywood prepares for one of the most competitive Oscar races in recent years. The ceremony will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, where the biggest stars of the film industry will gather to celebrate the best films and performances of the year. While many categories remain unpredictable, awards season trends have revealed a few strong contenders who are likely to win the biggest prizes. The biggest battle of the night is expected in the Best Picture category. Two films have dominated the awards season and are considered the main contenders: One Battle After Another and Sinners. For months, these two movies have gone head-to-head at major ceremonies. One Battle After Another has been leading the race after winning several important awards, including honors at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and the Producers Guild Awards. These victories are often seen as strong indicators for the Oscars. The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, a filmmaker widely respected in Hollywood who has received many nominations over the years but has never won an Oscar. Because of the film's strong support and his long career, many observers believe this could finally be Anderson's year to take home the Best Director trophy as well.