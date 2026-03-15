Oscars 2026 Expectations: Will Sinners Or One Battle After Another Win Big At The 98th Academy Awards?
The 2026 Oscars are approaching with several close races. Here is a look at the leading contenders and possible winners in major categories.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 15, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: The excitement around the 98th Academy Awards is at its peak as Hollywood prepares for one of the most competitive Oscar races in recent years. The ceremony will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, where the biggest stars of the film industry will gather to celebrate the best films and performances of the year. While many categories remain unpredictable, awards season trends have revealed a few strong contenders who are likely to win the biggest prizes.
The biggest battle of the night is expected in the Best Picture category. Two films have dominated the awards season and are considered the main contenders: One Battle After Another and Sinners. For months, these two movies have gone head-to-head at major ceremonies.
Presenting this year’s Best Picture nominees:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 12, 2026
• BUGONIA
• F1
• FRANKENSTEIN
• HAMNET
• MARTY SUPREME
• ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
• THE SECRET AGENT
• SENTIMENTAL VALUE
• SINNERS
• TRAIN DREAMS
Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 15th, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu.… pic.twitter.com/9JuZRGT0XZ
One Battle After Another has been leading the race after winning several important awards, including honors at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and the Producers Guild Awards. These victories are often seen as strong indicators for the Oscars. The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, a filmmaker widely respected in Hollywood who has received many nominations over the years but has never won an Oscar. Because of the film's strong support and his long career, many observers believe this could finally be Anderson's year to take home the Best Director trophy as well.
Do you have what it takes to predict this year’s Oscar winners? Play the Oscars Pick’em game for FREE and compete for prizes.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2026
Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 15th, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. #OnlyAtTheOscarshttps://t.co/YczsBrKg55
However, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, remains a powerful challenger. The film has created history with a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations. It also gained momentum after performing strongly at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where it won the ensemble prize. Some industry watchers believe the strong passion for the film among actors could help it pull off a surprise win.
Reece Feldman puts this year’s nominees to the test: Can they guess Oscar-nominated films from their fake working titles?— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2026
Watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 15th, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu. #OnlyAtTheOscars pic.twitter.com/syQ7gDjm6I
The Best Actor race is one of the most unpredictable categories this year. Several well-known stars are competing, including Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. Brazilian actor Wagner Moura is also in the race for his performance in The Secret Agent.
Missing this would be a sin.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2026
Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will take the stage to perform “I Lied to You” from SINNERS at the 98th Oscars, joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush,… pic.twitter.com/wlntO34RJ1
Still, the strongest momentum appears to be with Michael B. Jordan for his role in Sinners. His recent wins at major industry awards have pushed him slightly ahead of the competition. Even so, many analysts feel the category remains extremely close, and any of the nominees could still take home the trophy.
In contrast, the Best Actress category seems much easier to predict. Jessie Buckley is widely expected to win for her powerful performance in Hamnet. Throughout the awards season, Buckley has collected major honors including the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Award. Because she has won almost every major precursor award, she is considered the clear favourite heading into the Oscars.
Another interesting aspect of this year's awards season is how closely the two biggest films, One Battle After Another and Sinners, are competing across multiple categories. The films are nominated against each other in an impressive number of races, making this one of the most exciting Oscar showdowns in recent years.
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