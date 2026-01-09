Oscars 2026: Best Picture Eligibility Criteria Explained; How Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Joined The Race
Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great qualified for the Best Picture category for Oscars 2026. Read on for how they made the cut.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. While it has advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards 2026, two more titles from India have entered the race. Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara: Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great have joined the list of 201 feature films from across the globe that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards.
A film selected as India's official entry for the Oscars and one competing for Best Picture go through different journeys to reach consideration for the prestigious honour. The official entry enters the fray after a government-approved local body selects a film, which then competes in the Best International Feature Film category. Films that enter the Best Picture category, like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great, are submitted by their makers after meeting the eligibility criteria for the specific category.
201 Films In Best Picture Race
For Oscars 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the 201 eligible films that directly qualify for the prestigious Best Picture race. As per the Academy, a film qualifies for the Best Picture category after meeting all the additional eligibility requirements beyond those for general entry.
What Are Key Requirements For Best Picture Category?
- Duration: More than 40 minutes of runtime is a must.
- Exhibition Format: The films in Best Picture category must have been exhibited in a qualifying format, typically 35mm, 70mm, or a qualifying digital format
- Theatrical Run: For any film to qualify for the Best Picture category, it must have theatrical runs. The makers also have to submit a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form.
- Release In US: The films are also required to meet at least two of the four Academy inclusion standards and complete a qualifying theatrical engagement in 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025.
- Academy Member Screenings: Makers often arrange private screenings for Academy members and send screeners for the films
Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great have entered the global platform after having met all the requirements laid out for the Best Picture category by the Academy.
The Academy Award nominations will be revealed on January 22.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the original released in 2022. The film headlined by Rishab Shetty outshined its predecessor in terms of scale and reception. The actor has also helmed and co-written the film with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Goutham. Produced by Bengaluru-based Homebale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 amassed an estimated Rs 813.50 crore at the box office, earning a "super duper hit" verdict
Meanwhile, Tanvi The Great is Anupam Kher's second directorial ventue. The veteran actor returned to the director's chair 23 years after his directorial debut, Om Jai Jagadish. Tanvi The Great features Shubhangi in the titular role. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl who is inspired by her late father's army service and dreams of following in his footsteps. The film also stars Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles.
