Oscars 2026: Best Picture Eligibility Criteria Explained; How Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Joined The Race

Hyderabad: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is India's official entry for the Oscars 2026. While it has advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards 2026, two more titles from India have entered the race. Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara: Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great have joined the list of 201 feature films from across the globe that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards.

A film selected as India's official entry for the Oscars and one competing for Best Picture go through different journeys to reach consideration for the prestigious honour. The official entry enters the fray after a government-approved local body selects a film, which then competes in the Best International Feature Film category. Films that enter the Best Picture category, like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great, are submitted by their makers after meeting the eligibility criteria for the specific category.

201 Films In Best Picture Race

For Oscars 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the 201 eligible films that directly qualify for the prestigious Best Picture race. As per the Academy, a film qualifies for the Best Picture category after meeting all the additional eligibility requirements beyond those for general entry.