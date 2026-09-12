ETV Bharat / entertainment

Oscar-Winning Israeli Filmmakers' Documentary On Gaza War Premieres At Venice Film Festival

Directors Rachel Szor, left, and Yuval Abraham pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Naza' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Thursday ( AP )

Venice: Twenty-four Israeli military insiders including intelligence officers and soldiers give insight into the war in Gaza and what they say is the systemic killing of Palestinian civilians in "NAZA," a documentary that's having its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival.

The film was made by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the Israeli filmmakers behind the Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land." "NAZA" was shot in secret on rooftops in Tel Aviv across three years and its subjects' identities are obscured, with digital alterations of their voices and appearances.

The film's title references an Israeli military acronym used as a shorthand for civilian casualties, including men, women and children.

Testimony from Israeli military insiders

The subjects in the film detail the surveillance systems and remote bombing involved in the Israeli military's operation, which they say uses artificial intelligence to identify potential Hamas targets and bomb their homes and apartments often knowing that families are inside.

"We just told these officers and soldiers, please describe to us what you did," Abraham said in a news conference Thursday. "Of course there were other questions that arose but the principal question was a question of detail — sketch it for us, we want to know how it worked. And sometimes just asking the question, you get answers."

"NAZA" builds on reporting between 2023 and 2025 published by the Israeli-Palestinian +972 Magazine, the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call and The Guardian. Szor spoke about the purpose of making a film with information that has already been reported and published.

"We felt that there is still some sort of importance to take those testimonies and put it in a film," Szor said. "It's different to hear, actually, the people who designed and operated those systems talk about it in front of a camera, and sketch it, show it."

"NAZA" was produced by The Guardian and filmmakers behind "The Zone of Interest." It is the only documentary competing for the Golden Lion award, and one of two with a female director. It was a late add to the festival, which producer James Wilson said was at their request, in part to allow them to finish the anonymization of their subjects.

Keeping the focus on the victims, not the subjects

The film doesn't dwell on what motivated their subjects to speak. Abraham noted that some expressed remorse, some didn't; some deliberately spoke in Hebrew, some spoke out of indifference and pride. The filmmakers and producers were inspired by "The Zone of Interest" filmmaker Jonathan Glazer's note that in his film the victims are out of the frame, but never out of mind.

"We felt that by focusing too much on these feelings of remorse or guilt that exist, we would be taking away from the core of the film," Abraham said. "And the core of the film is a system of killing that has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza — estimates say the real number is much higher — the way it worked and the way the world allowed it to happen. This is the heart of what we want to do."

Wilson also spoke about the antisemitism accusations that are sometimes thrown at projects critiquing the actions of the Israeli government.