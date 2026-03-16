ETV Bharat / entertainment

An Oscar, A Baby At Home, And A Speech The World Can't Stop Talking About

Hyderabad: Jessie Buckley took home the Best Actress trophy for her role in Hamnet at the just-concluded 98th Academy Awards. It was a historic win for her and her nation. Buckley became the first Irish woman to win Best Actress in a Leading Role. While her performance in Hamnet floored the Academy voters, her Oscar acceptance speech celebrating motherhood and marriage was equally impactful.

Donning a two-tone gown, Jessie took the stage looking her stylish best. Oscars are said to be an overwhelming experience for even the most seasoned artists. And while looking at a gallery brimming with the who's who of Hollywood and global cinema, to feel the rush of adrenaline is natural. Jessie was no exception. Her emotional, moving and deeply personal speech is likely to linger in the minds of many young mothers, gently pushing back against the long-held notion that motherhood can be limiting

Besides her historic win and serving looks, Buckley delivering an acceptance speech with a lump in throat is touching hearts across the world. While she attended the ceremony with her husband, Freddie Sorensen, whom she lovingly referred to as her “best friend,” their eight-month-old daughter stayed back home. In Hamnet, Buckley plays Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, a mother dealing with profound grief after losing her young son. Buckley's emotional intensity is largely credited for the film earning a reputation as a tearjerker.

Perhaps that is why her speech felt so personal. Buckley welcomed her daughter only months ago, and here she was, receiving the highest honour in acting for portraying the depths of parental love and loss. The parallels were impossible to miss. During her speech, the 36-year-old actor thanked her family for flying in from Ireland, paid tribute to mothers everywhere, and ended with a few words in Irish.