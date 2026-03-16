An Oscar, A Baby At Home, And A Speech The World Can't Stop Talking About
The Oscar win capped an extraordinary awards season for Jessie Buckley. She had already swept major honours in the Best Actress category this season.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jessie Buckley took home the Best Actress trophy for her role in Hamnet at the just-concluded 98th Academy Awards. It was a historic win for her and her nation. Buckley became the first Irish woman to win Best Actress in a Leading Role. While her performance in Hamnet floored the Academy voters, her Oscar acceptance speech celebrating motherhood and marriage was equally impactful.
Donning a two-tone gown, Jessie took the stage looking her stylish best. Oscars are said to be an overwhelming experience for even the most seasoned artists. And while looking at a gallery brimming with the who's who of Hollywood and global cinema, to feel the rush of adrenaline is natural. Jessie was no exception. Her emotional, moving and deeply personal speech is likely to linger in the minds of many young mothers, gently pushing back against the long-held notion that motherhood can be limiting
A phenomenal achievement! CONGRATULATIONS....— Miriam Moriarty Owens (@Mirstar11) March 16, 2026
JESSIE Buckley makes history as the first Irish girl to claim an #Oscars award, a shining star from Kilarney, County Kerry #ireland #JessieBuckley #Oscars #irish #family
Up the KINGDOM. WE have SAM now we have OSCAR great friends.… pic.twitter.com/vV9Q9QwXBZ
Besides her historic win and serving looks, Buckley delivering an acceptance speech with a lump in throat is touching hearts across the world. While she attended the ceremony with her husband, Freddie Sorensen, whom she lovingly referred to as her “best friend,” their eight-month-old daughter stayed back home. In Hamnet, Buckley plays Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, a mother dealing with profound grief after losing her young son. Buckley's emotional intensity is largely credited for the film earning a reputation as a tearjerker.
Perhaps that is why her speech felt so personal. Buckley welcomed her daughter only months ago, and here she was, receiving the highest honour in acting for portraying the depths of parental love and loss. The parallels were impossible to miss. During her speech, the 36-year-old actor thanked her family for flying in from Ireland, paid tribute to mothers everywhere, and ended with a few words in Irish.
Admiring her new friend. Jessie Buckley wins Best Actress for HAMNET! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oP3bHtAVOk— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
What made her speech resonate far beyond the awards ceremony were a few deeply personal moments that she touched upon as she spoke from the world's biggest platform celebrating cinema.
She thanked her parents for raising her “to dream and to never be defined by expectation.” She turned to her husband, calling him “the most incredible dad” and her “best friend.” When she joked that she wanted to have “20,000 more babies” with him, the Dolby Theater filled with laughter and applause.
And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Jessie Buckley! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KD8FmUox95— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026
Then came the moment that seemed to capture the room. Addressing her baby daughter Isla, Buckley imagined her at home, probably “dreaming of milk,” unaware that her mother was accepting the biggest honour in cinema. “I love you and I love being your mom,” she said, her voice continued to tremble. The line quickly spread across social media, where many viewers described the speech as honest in a night often defined by polished glamour.
Buckley also acknowledged the creative forces behind the film, thanking director Chloé Zhao and novelist-screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell, saying, "To get to know this incandescent woman and journey to understand the capacity of a mother’s love is the greatest collision of my life."
With the Oscars coinciding with Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, she dedicated the award to “the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart” and to generations of women who continue to create and nurture against the odds.
The Oscars win was a fitting one for Buckley, whose performance had already dominated the awards circuit this year. She arrived at the Oscars as the clear frontrunner, having won Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
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