ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Milking His Fame For Views': Orry Comes Out In Gaurav Khanna's Support, Calls Akanksha Chamola 'Snake'

Akanksha had earlier said that she would have preferred to see her pet dog instead of Gaurav in Lock Upp. Shagun, meanwhile, spoke about her experience with Gaurav during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and accused him of bullying her.

Amid the discussion around Akanksha’s comments, a post on Instagram claimed that both Akanksha and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Shagun Sharma have made negative comments about Gaurav. The post also pointed out that both women are represented by the same talent agency.

The news surprised many, especially since Gaurav is currently away from Lock Upp and is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Orry is also a contestant on the stunt-based reality show.

Akanksha made the revelation during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2. She said that she and Gaurav are getting divorced and also pointed out that this was the first time she was sharing the update about their personal life publicly.

Hyderabad: Akanksha Chamola’s revelation about her divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna has created a lot of buzz. Now, Orry has come out in support of Gaurav and accused Akanksha of using the actor’s name for views. He also called her a “real snake in the grass” while reacting to a social media post about the ongoing controversy.

Orry reacted strongly to the Instagram post. He claimed that Akanksha was trying to use Gaurav’s name to gain attention and views. He wrote, “She is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views no one knows who she is I dint even know he was married and we shared a vanity together for a month in Capetown during KKK filming this is complete shameless behavior to test and take advantage of a good man this girl is a real snake in the grass and as for shagun I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends it's just fun to bully her cause she gives good reactions and we needed entertainment.”

Orry also said that he had spent a month sharing a vanity room with Gaurav during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot in Cape Town. According to him, he did not even know that Gaurav was married at the time.

A few days ago, Shagun spoke about her experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 while talking to a newswire. She claimed that Gaurav often picked on her during the show.

“He was someone jinhone mujhe bahut bully kiya hai (He was someone who bullied me a lot),” Shagun said. She explained that whenever several contestants performed a task, and some of them failed or quit, Gaurav would often single her out. “He would say, ‘Ye to chor deti hai’ (She always quits), ‘She is weak,’ and ‘Don’t do this’,” she added.

However, Shagun also made it clear that she was not sure if Gaurav behaved the same way outside the show. “I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone wahan behave kara hai (I think you become a different version of yourself in reality shows. So, I wouldn't say that he is exactly the same in real life as he behaved there),” she said.

Akanksha and Gaurav reportedly met during an audition and fell in love. They got married on November 24, 2016, in a three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.

Their relationship came under the spotlight again when Gaurav entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa to support Akanksha. At the time, he clarified that they were still legally married and had not filed for divorce. Akanksha has previously spoken about her sexuality and her relationship with Gaurav.