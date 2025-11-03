ETV Bharat / entertainment

Operation Safed Sagar: All About Siddharth And Jimmy Shergill Starrer Set For 2026 Release

The title Operation Safed Sagar is derived from the operational name used for the air operations of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil conflict in support of ground forces operating under Operation Vijay. The air operation began on May 26, 1999, and it was the first time in the history of Indian military aviation that air power had been used on a large scale in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The series, which has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and is helmed by Oni Sen, features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin in key roles. Operation Safed Sagar, produced under Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films, will release on Netflix in 2026 and is touted to be one of the biggest Indian releases for the streaming platform to date.

Hyderabad: Patriotism permeated the air in New Delhi as Netflix announced the teaser for its new Indian series, Operation Safed Sagar, inspired by the Indian Air Force's bravery during the 1999 Kargil War. The announcement was made at the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the presence of Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, serving officers, veterans, dignitaries, and thousands of citizens united in admiration for the nation's air warriors.

It comprised fighter aircraft such as the Mirage 2000s, MiG-21s, MiG-27s, MiG-29s, Jaguars, Mi-17s, and Chetak helicopters in one of the highest high-altitude operations ever conducted across treacherous Himalayan terrain. Despite severe weather, treacherous peaks, and enemy fire, IAF pilots carried out precise strikes that changed the course of the war.

The operation was hailed by the Air Force as a "trailblazer" that "shattered the long-held notion that the use of air power would inevitably escalate into full-scale war." The IAF also mentioned that the campaign "established the deterrent value of calibrated air strikes even in a low-intensity conflict."

At the SIM-25 marathon event, the unveiling of the Operation Safed Sagar teaser was met with applause and emotion. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh lauded Netflix's initiative, saying, "I am very happy to see 12,000 people participate in this marathon in Delhi, which was also simultaneously conducted at 46 places. I would like to congratulate Netflix on launching the series, Operation Safed Sagar. It was an air battle at the highest point, and the Indian Air Force displayed the highest degree of professionalism in achieving the Kargil heights."

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content - Netflix India, shared, "We are proud to unveil Operation Safed Sagar today - a story that goes beyond the battlefield. It's about the courage, friendship, and patriotism of those who went above and beyond to keep our nation safe. We are deeply grateful to the Indian Air Force for their trust and support on this series, inspired by their remarkable role in the Kargil War."She added, "Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films have been incredible partners. And it's even more special to work with fresh and dynamic voices like Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Kushal Srivastava, Oni Sen, and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar to bring to life a story that reflects the strength, discipline, and unwavering spirit of the Indian Air Force."Bankrolled by Sanjay Routray's Matchbox Shots and Abhijeet Singh Parmar's Feel Good Films, the series had the complete support and coordination of the Indian Air Force. The series has been shot at operational air bases, featuring real MiG aircraft, genuine fighter gear, and realistic wartime action to recreate the intensity of the 1999 mission.

Sanjay Routray stated, "Operation Safed Sagar is not just about war; it's about courage, sacrifice, and transformation. With rare access to real IAF bases and the unwavering support of the Indian Air Force, we've brought to life a tribute to the fighter pilots who redefined bravery at impossible altitudes. Partnering with Netflix gave us the canvas and scale this story deserves."Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films said, "Operation Safed Sagar is a story of grit, heart and human spirit. Collaborating with Netflix and the Indian Air Force allowed us to capture that spirit with authenticity and scale, and we cannot be more thrilled to share this story with audiences worldwide."