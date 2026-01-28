'Only Amrita Singh's Apology Can Fix It': Orry On Fallout With Sara Ali Khan; Sets Condition For Reconciliation
Orry has addressed his fallout with Sara Ali Khan, saying the feud can only end if her mother Amrita Singh apologises.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 28, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has finally broken his silence on the online chatter about feud with actor Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Orry spills the tea after weeks of indirect digs, cryptic posts, and viral comments. It comes after the social media influencer shamed Sara Ali Khan in his reels for her flop filmography, raising speculation of a fallout between the two friends.
In a recent interaction with a newswire, Orry confirmed that he has cut ties with the Khan siblings on social media. "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven't followed Ibrahim in years," he said. According to Orry, the decision was not sudden but the result of long-standing issues.
Explaining why he chose to distance himself, Orry said, "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore." While he did not elaborate on what the trauma involved, he maintained that it played a major role in the fallout.
Orry also made it clear that reconciliation is possible, but only under one condition. "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he stated. So far, Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim have not responded to his comments.
The feud has largely played out on social media. Orry's repeated jabs at Sara have kept the controversy alive. One of the most talked-about moments was a reel in which Orry asked users about the "worst names" they knew. In the following frame, the names Amrita, Sara and Palak appeared on screen, which many believed were references to Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and actor Palak Tiwari, who is said to be dating Ibrahim. The video was later deleted after it drew criticism.
Another video that added fuel to the fire showed Orry wearing a micro-bikini printed on a T-shirt. A comment exchange under the post was widely interpreted as a dig at Sara's acting career. Addressing the backlash, he said, "I don't really think I said anything wrong about her.. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career." He added, "The whole internet makes fun of Sara's movies all the time.. it's not that deep."
The situation worsened when Orry responded to a comment claiming that "Amrita aunty is very angry." His reply, "Put a glass of ice water on her head," was seen by many as disrespectful and further intensified criticism against him.
According to media reports, tensions between Orry and the Khan siblings began around Sara's birthday in August last year. Orry allegedly posted unflattering pictures of Sara as a birthday post, which reportedly upset her. Ibrahim, who was once close to Orry, is also believed to have distanced himself around the same time.
Sara has not directly reacted to Orry's statements. However, fans believe she may have responded subtly through an Instagram story. She recently shared a song, Naam Chale, with lyrics about living freely and avoiding unnecessary controversies. Though she did not name Orry, many saw it as an indirect response.
Read More