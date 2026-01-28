ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Only Amrita Singh's Apology Can Fix It': Orry On Fallout With Sara Ali Khan; Sets Condition For Reconciliation

Hyderabad: Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has finally broken his silence on the online chatter about feud with actor Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Orry spills the tea after weeks of indirect digs, cryptic posts, and viral comments. It comes after the social media influencer shamed Sara Ali Khan in his reels for her flop filmography, raising speculation of a fallout between the two friends.

In a recent interaction with a newswire, Orry confirmed that he has cut ties with the Khan siblings on social media. "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven't followed Ibrahim in years," he said. According to Orry, the decision was not sudden but the result of long-standing issues.

Explaining why he chose to distance himself, Orry said, "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore." While he did not elaborate on what the trauma involved, he maintained that it played a major role in the fallout.

Orry also made it clear that reconciliation is possible, but only under one condition. "If Amrita Singh were to apologise I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he stated. So far, Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim have not responded to his comments.