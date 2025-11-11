ETV Bharat / entertainment

Online Betting App Cases: Actor Vijay Deverakonda Questioned By SIT In Telangana

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday appeared before the Telangana government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) here in connection with the cases related to promoting online betting apps, police said. Deverakonda was questioned by the officials, a senior police official told PTI.

The Telangana government had constituted the SIT under the overall supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, to curb illegal betting activities and for thorough investigation of the online betting app cases.

The SIT took up investigation of four cases which were registered against the organisers of online betting platforms and other similar applications, police earlier said. Cases were registered against illegal betting apps and promoters in March this year following complaints that the applications lured youth and general public to make easy money and eventually leading them into complete financial and psychological distress, and even suicides.