One Punch Man Season 3 Part 2: Saitama Vs Garou Fight Set For 2027, But Will It Meet Expectations?
One Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 is confirmed for 2027, promising major fights like Saitama vs Garou, despite fan concerns over animation quality.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 29, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of One Punch Man have confirmed that Season 3 Part 2 of the anime will release in 2027. The announcement was made after the conclusion of this week's episode. Along with the announcement, a special teaser and a visual art were also released to promote the upcoming part.
Season 3 Part 1 ended with Episode 12, titled Ultimate Lifeform. The last episode concluded with Monster King Orochi's appearance, which was a massive cliffhanger. However, fans did not get to see the actual battle. The chapter pretty much set the stage for the Saitama and Orochi battle, which will finally happen in One Punch Man Season 3 Part 2.
The teaser trailer has also got fans buzzing as it heavily hints at the Saitama vs Garou fight. Based on how the Monster Association arc progresses in the manga, it is expected that Saitama’s battle with Garou will play a central role in the second part. This fight is considered one of the most important moments in the entire series.
Although the announcement created buzz, the newly released visual art received mixed reactions. Several fans criticised it for lacking originality, as it is similar to the earlier Season 3 artwork, with only Saitama and Garou's positions swapped.
The third season of One Punch Man will adapt the Monster Association Arc, which is considered one of the most action-packed and dramatic arcs in the manga. The arc follows the Hero Association as they deal with Garou and the Monster Association's attacks. After the son of a strong supporter is taken hostage, the S-class heroes conduct a rescue operation while Garou's evolution continues.
Despite the strong source material, JC Staff, the studio handling Season 3, has faced criticism from fans. The animation, pacing, and fight choreography have disappointed a lot of viewers. Numerous action sequences were criticised for being motionless in a series renowned for its action. There is a question of whether Season 3 Part 2 can live up to the hype.
Season 3 is directed by Shinpei Nagai, with series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki and music by Makoto Miyazaki. The manga, created by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, remains extremely popular worldwide and is published in English by VIZ Media.
Despite the criticism, fans who are still following the anime can look forward to One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 in 2027. In the United States, the series will continue streaming on Hulu, with episodes available shortly after their broadcast in Japan.
