One Punch Man Season 3 Part 2: Saitama Vs Garou Fight Set For 2027, But Will It Meet Expectations?

One Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 ( Photo: Anime Poster )

Hyderabad: The makers of One Punch Man have confirmed that Season 3 Part 2 of the anime will release in 2027. The announcement was made after the conclusion of this week's episode. Along with the announcement, a special teaser and a visual art were also released to promote the upcoming part. Season 3 Part 1 ended with Episode 12, titled Ultimate Lifeform. The last episode concluded with Monster King Orochi's appearance, which was a massive cliffhanger. However, fans did not get to see the actual battle. The chapter pretty much set the stage for the Saitama and Orochi battle, which will finally happen in One Punch Man Season 3 Part 2. The teaser trailer has also got fans buzzing as it heavily hints at the Saitama vs Garou fight. Based on how the Monster Association arc progresses in the manga, it is expected that Saitama’s battle with Garou will play a central role in the second part. This fight is considered one of the most important moments in the entire series.