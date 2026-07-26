ETV Bharat / entertainment

One Month To Go For Toxic: Yash' Blood-Soaked New Look Raises Excitement

The newly released poster presents Yash in a stylish yet intense avatar. He is seen with blood-soaked hands while casually smoking, creating an image that is both mysterious and powerful. Without revealing anything about the story, the poster hints at a violent and action-packed world. The blood on his hands suggests that something dramatic has just happened, while his calm expression adds another layer of intrigue.

Hyderabad: The countdown to one of the most-awaited Indian films of the year has officially begun. With exactly one month left for the worldwide release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the makers have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Rocking Star Yash. The fresh look has instantly grabbed the attention of fans and has added to the growing excitement around the film.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Blood on HIS Hands. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. A month away from Intoxication!" The caption perfectly marks the beginning of the final countdown to the film's grand release on August 26.

Toxic has been one of the most talked-about films ever since it was announced. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, the film promises a unique blend of action, emotion and stylish storytelling. Geethu Mohandas has also co-written the story along with Yash, making the project even more special for the actor, who has taken a bold step by choosing a completely different role after the massive success of the KGF franchise.

Produced by KVN Productions, the film is being made in Kannada and English, while dubbed versions will be released in multiple Indian languages, ensuring a massive worldwide reach. The film also boasts a star-studded cast. Alongside Yash, the movie features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles. The ensemble has further increased expectations among movie lovers.

Earlier promotional material, including teasers and character reveals, received a positive response from audiences. While the makers have kept the story under wraps, every update has only added to the curiosity surrounding the film. The latest poster continues that trend by revealing just enough to keep fans guessing.