One Battle After Another OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Leonardo DiCaprio's Film In India

Hyderabad: One Battle After Another, which is one of the critically acclaimed films of 2025, is all set to make its digital debut in India. The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, has been widely described by critics and cinephiles as the "best film of 2025."

Fans in India will be able to stream One Battle After Another on JioHotstar from February 26. The streaming platform announced the release date on its official Instagram handle, JioHotstar International, on Monday.

Sharing a post celebrating the film's multiple BAFTA wins, the platform wrote, "It's just one award after another. One Battle After Another wins Best Film at the BAFTA Awards, and that's just the start. Six awards in total and two for Paul Thomas Anderson. This is what a sweep looks like. Stream #OneBattleAfterAnother from 26th February on #JioHotstar."