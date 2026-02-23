One Battle After Another OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Leonardo DiCaprio's Film In India
Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another is set to make its digital debut in India. Read to know the streaming details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: One Battle After Another, which is one of the critically acclaimed films of 2025, is all set to make its digital debut in India. The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, has been widely described by critics and cinephiles as the "best film of 2025."
Fans in India will be able to stream One Battle After Another on JioHotstar from February 26. The streaming platform announced the release date on its official Instagram handle, JioHotstar International, on Monday.
Sharing a post celebrating the film's multiple BAFTA wins, the platform wrote, "It's just one award after another. One Battle After Another wins Best Film at the BAFTA Awards, and that's just the start. Six awards in total and two for Paul Thomas Anderson. This is what a sweep looks like. Stream #OneBattleAfterAnother from 26th February on #JioHotstar."
The film was originally released in theatres on September 26 and received an overwhelming response from audiences.
One Battle After Another tells the story of Bob, a former revolutionary who now lives a quiet and isolated life off the grid with his young daughter, Willa. Bob is trying to leave his violent past behind. However, his peaceful life is troubled when his old enemy, Lockjaw, returns after 16 years. Soon after, Willa goes missing, forcing Bob to confront his past and fight to save his daughter.
Apart from DiCaprio, the film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor in key roles. The film has had a strong awards season run. It won multiple honours at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTA Awards. At the upcoming Oscars, the film has earned 13 nominations. DiCaprio, Del Toro, Penn and Taylor have received acting nominations, while Anderson is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
